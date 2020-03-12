Retirement Advisor: Countercultural Cash (Podcast)

Summary

A novel piece of financial research put out by the Asian Development Bank seeks an explanation for an unexpected growing global demand for cash.

Retirement is not the paper’s focus, yet its ideas, which I summarize, inspired the thought that increasing cash would be a winning strategy for retirement savers.

I argue that use of old-fashioned cash could discourage spending, serve as a budgetary monitoring tool and facilitate securities purchases at times like the present when stocks are falling.