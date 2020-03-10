Midstream Distributions Are Not Safe: Don't Be Fooled By DCF

Midstream companies often tout their cash distributions as a key underpinning in their investment case. As proof that the yields won't be cut, and in fact may be raised, companies point to Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") coverage. The figures below show DCF coverage (DCF / Distribution) ratios for the largest publicly traded midstream companies for the most recent few years.

Name 2016 2017 2018 2019 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) 1.92 1.53 1.65 1.55 Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) 1.22 1.24 1.58 1.63 Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) 4.03 4.00 2.68 2.21 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) 0.98 1.17 2.38 1.96 ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) 2.53 1.62 1.80 1.74 Williams Cos Inc. (NYSE:WMB) 1.44 1.61 1.69 1.79 MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) 1.23 1.28 1.49 1.51 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP) 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.40

Source: Company press releases and filings. ET is pro forma values provided by ET for consolidated company.

Based on the data in this chart, things look pretty good for midstream companies. Even for the worst capitalized amongst this group (MMP in 2019), DCF could decline by 28% and MMP could still cover its dividend.

However there is a reason why strong DCF coverage doesn't result in dividend increases - because the companies can't afford it. DCF is a non-GAAP metric which for most midstream companies is computed as cash flow from operations (without changes in working capital) minus "maintenance capital expenditures". Some companies use the term "sustaining" instead of "maintenance".

Maintenance capex presents an issue - DCF sounds good, like many an adjusted metric promoted by public companies, but digging deeper it doesn't make much sense. The maintenance capex figure is supposed to be the amount needed to keep current assets operational, e.g. if the company stopped growing and just maintained what it had, maintenance capex is how much it would cost.

However, when you compare maintenance capex with depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses, things start looking shady. D&A is an estimate guided by accounting rules on how much the value of an asset declines each year driven by wear and tear. The D&A expense takes into account the estimated life of the assets, including the estimated life of an oil and gas field that is attached to an asset (most relevant for G&P assets). In other words, D&A is not just some made up number - it is an estimate based on the actual prospects and lives for actual assets, for how much the assets value declines each year. While it won't be exact, maintenance capital expenditures should be pretty close to D&A.

However, maintenance capital for the midstream group is across the board far below D&A.

Maintenance Capex / D&A

Name 2016 2017 2018 2019 Enbridge Inc. 30% 40% 35% 32% Enterprise Products Partners LP 16% 15% 18% 17% Kinder Morgan Inc. 24% 26% 30% 27% Energy Transfer LP 21% 19% 18% 21% ONEOK Inc. 34% 36% 44% 41% Williams Cos Inc. 28% 27% 31% 27% MPLX LP 14% 15% 20% 21% Magellan Midstream Partners LP 55% 43% 33% 40%

Source: Company filings, press releases.

The huge gap between maintenance capex and D&A suggests that the true amount required to keep the assets in a steady state is actually quite a bit higher. But why would a midstream company distort the actual costs of operating its business, you ask? Because allows management to tell a better story to investors and to pay out a higher distribution. A high distribution 1) keeps investors interested, and 2) makes the stocks very expensive for short sellers to target.

Looking at total capex vs. D&A, we get a more complete picture. I have included the same metric for Union Pacific (UNP), the largest US railroad. While UNP is of course not the same as Midstream, they are similar in that they are transporting goods over long distances, on fixed networks that require regular maintenance.

Total Capex / D&A

Name 2016 2017 2018 2019 Enbridge Inc. 229% 263% 210% 162% Enterprise Products Partners LP 195% 191% 236% 239% Kinder Morgan Inc. 146% 141% 128% 97% Energy Transfer LP 331% 259% 189% ONEOK Inc. 186% 140% 500% 808% Williams Cos Inc. 116% 138% 189% 123% MPLX LP 222% 207% 221% 230% Magellan Midstream Partners LP 462% 330% 282% 480% Union Pacific 172% 154% 157% 156%

The above suggests that some midstream companies are investing more heavily than others. However, the maintenance capex figures certainly understate the true maintenance needs of midstream companies.

Free Cash Flow ("FCF")

Free cash flow is a much better proxy for ability to pay dividends. FCF is how virtually all industries are measured by the market, and is widely used as a proxy for the economic profitability of a company. FCF, defined as cash flow from operations less total capex, is the amount of cash left over after a company has paid all of its expenses and capex - this cash is in theory available for stockholders. Management can allocate the FCF how it best sees fit - to M&A, to dividends, to share buybacks, to pay down debt, or just keep on its balance sheet for future opportunities.

What would these companies look like if we looked at free cash flow as a proxy for paying dividends?

Free Cash Flow / Dividends

Name 2016 2017 2018 2019 Enbridge Inc. 0.04 (0.44) 0.80 0.65 Enterprise Products Partners LP 0.31 0.42 0.50 0.48 Kinder Morgan Inc. 1.41 1.26 0.62 1.06 Energy Transfer LP - (0.61) 0.04 0.63 ONEOK Inc. 1.41 0.87 0.03 (1.29) Williams Cos Inc. 1.67 0.43 0.02 0.86 MPLX LP 0.20 0.41 0.46 0.46 Magellan Midstream Partners LP 0.12 0.53 0.66 0.18

Source: company filings, presentations.

As seen above, the midstream companies largely have not covered their dividends with free cash flow. No wonder massive dividend raises aren't happening!

What about the Future?

With any stock investment, the future is more important than the past. So let's take a look at how this will change in the future. Midstream companies' guidance today largely calls for lower capital expenditures than in the past. Using sell-side consensus figures for the next two years of free cash flow (which are in my opinion very rosy - given what is happening in the industry, with overcapacity of pipelines in many places and US oil and gas production growth plateauing and likely declining, these estimates seem too high). However, we will use what is available.

Distributions / Free Cash Flow

Name 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E Enbridge Inc. (0.44) 0.80 0.65 0.82 1.02 Enterprise Products Partners LP 0.42 0.50 0.48 0.88 1.04 Kinder Morgan Inc. 1.26 0.62 1.06 1.21 0.99 Energy Transfer LP (0.61) 0.04 0.63 1.20 1.77 ONEOK Inc. 0.87 0.03 (1.29) 0.34 1.07 Williams Cos Inc. 0.43 0.02 0.86 0.99 1.08 MPLX LP 0.41 0.46 0.46 0.97 1.16 Magellan Midstream Partners LP 0.53 0.66 0.18 0.99 0.93

Source: Company filings, company estimates, Bloomberg consensus for 2020E and 2021E. Estimates are for both free cash flow and distributions - e.g. assumes that KMI will continue to grow its distribution at a high rate, EPD at 2.5%, etc.

The data above suggests that the midstream companies, in the rosy scenario painted by sell-side analysts (which to be fair are informed by the management teams' own rosy picture), most of the companies will barely be able to cover their distributions with free cash flow in two years. In a scenario where free cash flow grows more slowly, companies may have to curtail their distribution growth or even cut distributions to keep afloat. If US oil and gas production does not grow as much as these companies expect (EPD CEO said on the 4Q19 call that he expects Permian growth to continue in 2025), the companies are going to find it difficult to grow their cash generation.

But what about valuation? Don't high yields compensate for this reality?

Not really. Since most of the companies are paying out more than the cash they are generating today, and the underlying assets over the long term are very tied to volatile oil and gas cycles, the yields should be high. There is always a debate as to how high - one which I will not wade into right now since it involves a discussion of what the US oil and gas industry will look like in 10 years. However, I think it is safe to say that the US oil and gas industry will not be bigger in 10 years than it is today. If oil and gas production in the Permian basin falls even half as fast as it rose (and this is possible, given wells in the Permian decline 60-70% in the first year of production), the cash flows that come from moving that volume should have a lot of risk priced in.

Again, regardless of what you look at, the free cash flow of the companies simply does not support the distributions.

2020E Yields

Name DCF Yield Dist. Yield FCF Yield Net Debt/ EBITDA Enbridge Inc. 15.3% 8.5% 7.1% 4.8 Enterprise Products Partners LP 14.4% 8.1% 7.2% 3.2 Kinder Morgan Inc. 13.8% 6.4% 7.9% 4.4 Energy Transfer LP 23.1% 12.1% 14.0% 5.7 ONEOK Inc. 11.5% 6.3% 2.2% 3.9 Williams Cos Inc. 17.0% 9.2% 9.1% 5.0 MPLX LP 22.3% 15.4% 13.4% 4.1 Magellan Midstream Partners LP 11.5% 8.0% 8.0% 3.2

Source: Bloomberg, company filings.

Oddly enough, Energy Transfer, appears best positioned here. ET is widely acknowledged amongst large midstream companies to have a highly problematic management team, with a track record of poor returns on projects and M&A, causing a discount. ET also has the highest leverage (and some of the riskiest assets, 45% of the business tied to natural gas) on the list.

This brings me to the conclusion of my piece, which is to say that most midstream companies do not in fact have room to raise their distributions - in fact they may need to cut. Given what is currently happening in global oil markets and OPEC/ Russia's latest attempt to hurt US shale production, FCF estimates are almost certainly too high. Current valuations somewhat reflect this, however given the investor base in midstream companies (largely income oriented), distribution cuts will hurt the valuations. Before investing in these companies, it is important to understand that their distributions are not as safe as the companies lead investors to believe.

