March 2020 Stock Watch List

I highlight two high quality companies which should continue to thrive long after the oil scare and COVID-19 are in the rear view mirror.

Life can really hit you out of a clear blue sky, can't it? Around the middle of February, the market had been humming along the way it had been for over a decade, which is to say steadily upward. Writing this now, on March 9, I am reminded that the market started its tremendous ascent out of the financial crisis exactly eleven years ago.

Along the way, I've managed to build up a portfolio based primarily around high-quality dividend paying equities. The prices I've paid have been-on the whole, I believe-quite reasonable. This portfolio kicked off ~C$5,400 in 2019 and would be on pace to exceed that total this year even without fresh capital being invested.

Having said that, the ticket price on my collection of stocks has taken a serious beating over the past few weeks and has led me to take a closer look at what might now be on sale.

Before we dive into reviewing the stocks themselves, though, a word about my strategy would be prudent: I aim to invest in best-of-breed companies with proven multi-year track records of delivering dividend growth at a rate exceeding inflation. I view market downturns as opportunities to strengthen and increase my stock holdings-not as times to sell. I am a net accumulator of assets with a long horizon ahead of me before I intend to use the dividends from my portfolio to finance my lifestyle; until that time, dividends get fully (though selectively) reinvested.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

TD is the second largest bank in Canada by market capitalization and is the largest digital bank in Canada. Its three business segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. While TD has demonstrated its ability to earn customers and grow its business domestically, what impresses me most is the presence it has built within the U.S., where it has developed a great franchise along the East coast, down to Florida-most other Canadian banks have struggled to replicate the feat of successful cross-border expansion. This past December, the bank was awarded top honors in the JD Power 2019 U.S. national banking satisfaction survey for both store experience and online satisfaction. This ability to execute a winning strategy on both sides of the border is the clear differentiating factor for me when it comes to TD.

Through Q1 2020 which was just reported, TD's earnings increased 4% with EPS and revenue both rising 6%.

My history with TD goes back over a decade. I first purchased the 80 split-adjusted shares (40 at the time) of the company in May 2009 for a split-adjusted price of just under C$25 (in CAD on the TSX). My initial yield at the time was just under 5%, though my yield on cost for those shares approaches 13% today based on the strong dividend growth rate TD has maintained over the years.

On February 27, TD announced a 6.76% dividend increase. Going back to 2000, the company has managed a ~10% compound annual dividend growth rate. Given the current macro environment around the oil pricing war and the still-developing economic toll of COVID-19, TD's tepid dividend increase this time around feels prudent.

TD has been falling steadily in recent trading and was absolutely crushed today:

Data by YCharts

I have been actively purchasing TD (in CAD on the TSX) as this decline has deepened. I bought 20 shares on March 4, 20 shares on March 6, 10 shares today. Based on the final tally of C$3,322.75, this brings my average cost of shares to around C$66.46 with an average dividend yield of 4.75%. I am presently underwater on these purchases, but I am nevertheless content to continue building out my stake in the company. My eye is to the future.

Subject to availability of funds, the fluctuating price of TD, and with respect to other opportunities on the market, I am interested in acquiring more TD stock.

Visa Inc (V)

V is a global payments technology company, operating in more than 200 countries. It is regarded as one of the premier companies in its line of business. As just one example of its deep entrenchment in everyday consumer and business life, the company processed nearly 38 billion transactions in Q1 2020.

While it is easy to get mired in the sensationalist the-sky-is-falling headlines we've been subject to lately, the reality is that V is on the cutting edge of some huge secular growth stories, not the least of which are the digitization of cash and the facilitation of flows of capital globally. These underlying tailwinds are not going anywhere and I fully expect the company to continue delivering on its business objectives in the years to come.

I initially opened a position with V back in November 2017 at a price of U$112. My most recent purchase was on February 21 at a cost of ~U$208-talk about bad timing, right? V closed today at just over U$171, which gives it a dividend yield of ~0.7% based on the annual rate of U$1.20 per share. Although this yield is exceptionally low, it is worth noting that V's compound annual dividend growth rate has been 20.11% over the past five years. While this is no guarantee of future increases, it suggests the company has a strong commitment to rewarding shareholders who stick around over time.

Here's a quick look at how severely V's share price has been dragged down in the past month:

Data by YCharts

To understand the fundamental strength of V, I look no further than the earnings reported in late January. The company posted growth in net revenue of 10%, net income of 10%, and EPS of 12%. These solid figures were underlined by YoY growth in payments volume of 8%, cross-border volume of 9%, and processed transactions of 11%.

One of the issues most highlighted in recent news has been the negative impact to the cross-border business with COVID-19 leading to a serious decline in travel. While this is sure to have a near-term impact, it strikes me as an exceptionally transitory situation and not one I would expect to leave a lasting dent on V's growth trajectory.

I already find V attractive at current prices and will be looking to further my relationship with the company through greater share ownership should prevailing conditions persist.

Conclusion

I remain committed to my strategy of investing in high quality dividend paying-and growing-companies. The oil price volatility and rise of COVID-19 are both important events taking place at the moment but do not shake my confidence that, over the course of time, business will carry on and the best companies out there will thrive.

The two companies I've highlighted are among my favorites overall. Having the chance to grab them while their prices are depressed is all the better. For the long-term investor, being on the opposite side of the trade (buying while most are looking to sell) is exactly where we like to be.

I hope, above all, that you ensure you have a strategy in place that allows you to sleep comfortably at night amid the chaos. In stock market investing, fortunes can be made by playing the busts properly. Being ready to take advantage is the key.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My position in TD is on the TSX in CAD.