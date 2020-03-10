Ayala Pharmaceuticals Starts U.S. IPO Plan

AYLA has achieved very promising efficacy results in its lead program's Phase 2 trials.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for various rare and aggressive cancers.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The company is developing small molecule treatment candidates for rare and aggressive cancers in genetically defined patient populations.

AYLA has achieved very promising Phase 2 trial results for its lead program and the firm has a collaboration with Novartis.

Company & Technology

Rehovot, Israel-based Ayala was founded to to develop treatments for various cancers:

Recurrent/Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Desmoid, soft tissue tumors

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at biopharmaceutical firm Chiasma and head of preclinical development of an oncology product at Adnexus Therapeutics.

Below is a brief overview video of adenoid cystic carcinoma:

The firm has acquired exclusive, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize its lead candidate, AL101, from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) who had performed Phase 1 safety studies prior to in-licensing.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $54 million and include Israel Biotech Fund, aMoon 2 Fund, Harel Insurance Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Novartis (NVS).

Primary Market Size

According to a 2020 summary report by Cancer.net, approximately 1,200 people are diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma in the U.S.

60% of those diagnosed are women and the disease is most often discovered in young and middle-aged adults.

The five-year survival rate is a relatively high 89%, while the 15-year survival rate is approximately 40%.Late recurrence of the cancer is relatively common and is usually diagnosed at the metastatic stage, after it has spread to other parts of the body.However, the cancer is typically slow growing, so patients with metastatic ACC may live for quite a while after diagnosis.

Financial Status

Ayala’s recent financial results are typical of biopharma firms in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with the development of their pipeline of treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $16.8 million in cash and $5.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Ayala intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. I expect to see some form of investor ‘support’ for the IPO as this is typical of life science company IPOs.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance AL101 through its ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial for the treatment of R/M ACC;to advance AL101 for its planned Phase 2 trial for the treatment of R/M TNBC;to advance AL101 for its planned Phase 2 trial for the treatment of R/R TALL;to advance AL102 for its planned Phase 2 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; andthe remainder, if any, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Jefferies, Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James.

Commentary

Ayala is seeking public investment to advance its full pipeline of treatment candidates for forms of adenoid cancer and desmoid tumors.

The firm’s lead candidate is currently in Phase 2 trials and has shown good safety but just as importantly, significant efficacy data, with a 63% disease control rate. Furthermore, 48% of patients in the trial displayed stable disease.

The market opportunity for ACC treatment is quite small, given the rareness of the disease. However, the firm’s other drug candidate market potentials are significant.

AYLA is currently collaborating with Novartis on its AL102 drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with Novartis’ B-cell maturation antigen targeting therapies.

I favor biopharma firms with commercial collaborations, so I view this as a positive signal.

