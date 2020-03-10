Markets Sell Off As Oil Price Plunges
by: TD Wealth
Summary
What triggered the crash in oil prices?
How is the collapse in oil prices going to impact the broader markets?
How long will it take the oil market to find a new equilibrium?
Global markets sell off again. This time from a collapse in oil prices as Saudi Arabia sets off an oil price war with Russia. Robert Vanderhooft, CIO, TD Asset Management and Michael O'Brien, Managing Director, TD Asset Management look at the implications for markets, the Canadian energy sector, and investors.