Coronavirus Update: Energy, Equity Markets Battered By Oil Price War As Epidemic Spreads

Governments all around the world have said that they have these issues on their radar, stand ready to act and are planning more specific responses.

There are many signs that conditions in China are getting better every day rather than worse, so that remains a hopeful sign, although constant vigilance will be a key.

The virus is doing what it does. The market does not like it.

Crude oil prices plummeted today on coronavirus-led demand shock and the inability of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) to get a deal to limit daily oil production. The result seems to be an old-fashioned price war.

Normally, lower energy and gas prices would be viewed as being good for the consumer as it puts more spending money in their pockets.

Unfortunately, this time it is very unclear whether or not consumers will go out to shops or restaurants or will travel to spend that money in the near term.

Stock prices around the world plummeted today on the spread of the virus and the oil price war. U.S. Treasury rates continued to fall and the bond markets feel that a significant rate cut at the next Federal Reserve meeting is a done deal.

We do not claim to have any edge or unique ability to forecast the progression of this outbreak. Furthermore, leading medical experts have stated that such an exercise is effectively impossible. The pattern we saw in China and South Korea - the two countries with the worse outbreaks - appears to be holding true for the countries who are now battling the coronavirus virus.

Outbreak pattern in new countries similar to that of China, South Korea

That pattern is that the outbreak starts in a central epicenter and expands out from that epicenter. In the process, the number of new cases begins to increase at an accelerating rate. That now seems to be the case in a number of countries, and that understanding is negatively affecting the markets. As we have said, the steps that the government in China implemented to arrest this pattern have had a predictably negative economic impact. There are many signs that conditions in China are getting better every day rather than worse, so that remains a hopeful sign, although constant vigilance will be a key. It was hard-fought progress that exacted an economic toll. How big of an impact remains to be seen.

How the level of government response helps shape the degree of economic impact

It would seem to us that the market is now struggling to apply that understanding to the problems affecting the newly impacted countries that now are fighting currently self-sustaining outbreaks. The more countries - and areas within countries - that are hit by the virus, the greater the response from governments to control it. The bigger the response to control the outbreaks, the bigger hit to economic activity.

For example, if a city tells employers to maximize telecommuting, think of the impact on local businesses. If very few people are going into the city center to work, local restaurants, shops, and service providers will see a dramatic hit to their businesses. The people employed in those businesses will likely get fewer hours and make less money - if they do not lose their jobs entirely - reducing their ability to spend money. If this condition lasts long enough, a significant number of those small businesses may be forced to close shop.

Economic impacts: Negative and significant, but transitory?

The length of this crisis will depend on the effectiveness of the efforts to control the outbreak. The length and depth of the downturn in economic activity will depend heavily on the response to the economic threats described above. We continue to expect that the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus, although significant, will be transitory. As such, we expect that a recovery from this damage will be V-shaped because we expect that policymakers understand the long-term threat.

The worst-case scenario is that this transitory negative economic impact becomes more structural. This will happen if those local restaurants, shops, and dry cleaners go out of business before things start getting better. This is why we and many others are expecting the government's fiscal response be targeted to ensure that these small businesses - and other affected businesses such as airlines and hotels - have the ability to go through this valley of negativity and reach the other side. Such a government response should mean that when things start getting better, people will be able to return to their normal lives because their normal lives are there to greet them.

Governments all around the world have said that they have these issues on their radar, stand ready to act and are planning more specific responses. We would expect to hear from them with more detailed ideas this week. Certainly, the market is waiting to hear from them. We believe this fiscal response is more important than the monetary policy response, as it relates to the near-term impacts of the virus.

The bottom line

Whatever the news of the day is for the foreseeable future, it is this tension and search for answers that are driving daily market activity. As we have said before, the unpredictable nature of this threat is making finding those answers more difficult. The market hates uncertainty above all things, as uncertainty begets volatility. Expect volatility.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security. Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional. The information, analysis, and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk. Although steps can be taken to help reduce risk it cannot be completely removed. They do not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

Investments that are allocated across multiple types of securities may be exposed to a variety of risks based on the asset classes, investment styles, market sectors, and size of companies preferred by the investment managers. Investors should consider how the combined risks impact their total investment portfolio and understand that different risks can lead to varying financial consequences, including loss of principal. Please see a prospectus for further details.

Indexes are unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Russell Investments' ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments' management.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the "FTSE RUSSELL" brand.

Copyright © Russell Investments Group LLC 2020. All rights reserved.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

UNI-11613

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.