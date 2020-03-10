My Capitulation And Confessions On Oil Stocks

By the time you read this, I will no longer own oil stocks, except for some underwater call positions that I hope to get something for.

I sold natural gas stocks a while ago and trimmed oil stocks as well. However, I still held small positions as of yesterday, in four oil stocks.

If something is too hard, we move on to something else. What could be simpler than that?” - Charlie Munger

We are well into the "run out" period for the oil industry now. EVs are coming fast and furious within four or five years. Hydrogen is uniquely positioned for heavy vehicles. There's technology to replace many petrochemicals in the coming decades. Almost everything that uses oil is becoming more efficient.

I posted this chart a couple years ago and I'm now convinced it's not reflecting the impending collapse of oil demand well enough.

A few years ago I discussed Tony Seba, EVs, Solar And $25 Oil. The Seba argument was that technology for EVs and ride sharing would adopt so fast that oil prices would crash by the early to middle 2020s. While his thesis is not perfect, I'm now convinced it's closer than most bullish oil ideas.

We are now well past the "beginning of the end of the oil age" as I described it in 2014 on MarketWatch. We are in the middle of the end of the oil age. The secular trend is clear. There are no more investment opportunities in oil, only trades. I expect that someday, sooner rather than later, my trades will be to short oil stocks into the ground.

As such, I'm cutting my losses and selling the remaining stakes in the last four oil stocks that I own. I'm selling Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Ovintiv (OVV) (formerly Encana), Parsley Energy (PE) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD).

I'm moving onto greener and more sustainable investing pastures. I will be investing exclusively in industries with secular tailwinds. Most of my investments will flow into what I have called the "smart everything" and alternative energy worlds.

My Imperfect History With Oil Stocks

I first started investing in oil stocks in 1999 during the "dot-com" boom when nobody else wanted them. My first oil stock purchase was Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for about $10 a share.

I was smart enough in 2007 to sell most of my stock holdings in general and came out of the financial crisis nearly whole. I should have made a lot of money though as I understood what was coming.

In 2011, on MarketWatch, I called the shale revolution and predicted that America would be energy "self sufficient" by 2019. We reached that point in 2019. In the pre-2014 period, I made some very good investments that beat the market by several points, but that's about it.

In summer 2014, I called the collapse of oil prices, again on MarketWatch. I should have made a lot of money though as I understood what was coming.

Since the first Saudi induced collapse of oil prices, I have twice reinvested into oil and gas stocks too early. I misread the signals that most investors in oil and gas stocks are still misreading. I've lost a lot of money on oil and gas stocks the past five years.

Two years ago, I sold the SPDR Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK). I should have sold all of my oil and gas stocks.

What's Coming To Oil Stocks

Once again, I believe I understand what's coming to oil, equity and bond markets in the next decade or so.

In just the next few years, there's going to be more permanent destruction of capital. My research shows that between one third and one half of remaining American oil and gas companies are likely to go bankrupt by next year.

My research also shows that more than 100 S&P 500 stocks are in the same boat as the oil stocks in coming years, but that's a story for another piece.

I have talked about the seriousness of the Coronavirus economic and stock market three times so far (in order):

Coronavirus Is A Match That Lit The Overvaluation Tinder

Coronavirus Will Spur Much Deeper S&P 500 Correction

Jerome Powell Can't Fight The Coronavirus Bear

Combined with the abandonment of production curbs by OPEC+, much of the American shale industry is doomed. There's simply no financial way many of them can survive without massive bank assistance. There's no massive bank assistance coming this time.

Four Oil Companies With One Epic Collapse

Occidental's debt has collapsed and it looks like the company will go bankrupt in what will be an epic collapse for finance classes to study. The crux of their problem is that there are simply no takers for the assets they want to sell in order to wind down debt.

Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental, indeed made an monumental mistake in outbidding Chevron (CVX) to take over Anadarko. Carl Icahn was right when he said she'd only be able to sell assets at fire sale prices. Ironically, if Occidental avoids bankruptcy, it might be Chevron (NYSE:CVX) that buys the company in the same type of deal that JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) got Bear Stearns for almost exactly 11 years ago as the Great Recession took shape.

Make no mistake about it, what's going on right now for oil companies is a financial crisis. What people are refusing to accept is that even for the survivors, things won't be so good in the face of secular headwinds.

Pioneer Natural Resources, which I believe is positioned better than most, will likely merge with another company or go it alone as a struggling survivor. Their assets in the Permian are very good and their debt levels are very low, comparatively speaking. They have the best shot at surviving and maybe, just maybe, thriving. If you have to own a shale stock, this is the one.

Parsley Energy is a mini Pioneer with higher debt ratios. Their Permian acreage is solid and they have some economies of scale They are a prime take-under candidate or potential merger partner with another Permian pure play. I think they are a survivor. Second choice if you want to game a recovery in oil stocks.

Ovintiv is the former Encana. It's hated either way. They have a nice lean profile and might have the most upside in a stock since they are priced for death. They won't die, they're more cut out to be a friendly zombie.

Moving Onto Greener And More Sustainable Pastures

As I discussed more in depth in Here's Why Oil Stocks Are Priced For Armageddon, there was never much hope for many oil stocks to turn around.

Here we should remember that saying from Warren Buffett:

Turnarounds seldom turn.

Now we have come to a time when there's not much hope for most oil stocks to turn around. Most won't.

You certainly do not want to own oil stock ETFs like the Energy Select SPDR (XLE) or SPDR Oil & Gas E&P (XOP). There are too many dying or zombie companies in both baskets. Even the companies that survive will be facing a strong secular headwind.

If you want to own oil stocks you had better really understand the underlying businesses and be willing to take a lot of risk. And you better be able to find one that can survive in an as asset light as possible niche that's somehow profitable.

For me, I know the secular trends support 5G, IoT and AI, something two executives at CES 2020 said was the "perfect marriage." I know that biotech is going to lead healthcare, particularly gene-editing approaches. I know that alternative energy, storage and energy management is growing at 20%-30% clips all over the world and has government support. I know that machine learning will move supply chains, EVs will take over passenger vehicles, 3D printing will build harder to build things, the cloud will grow hundreds of percent, quantum computers or at least almost quantum computers are coming, everybody will still play games and that blockchain has some sort of future in commerce.

Ark Investments

I'm going to invest in the future, not the past. Fossil fuels are quickly becoming the past. More quickly than even I thought and I was early to see it.

Send a direct message through Kirk Spano's profile page with the words "half price" in the subject line to receive your first year with Margin of Safety Investing for 50% off.



Find out how our team, resources and unique approach can help you beat the markets in up and down cycles. Find out how we knew a severe stock market correction was coming. #Crash2020

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment, but publish separately from that entity for DIY investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.