Raiffeisen: Strong Top-Line Growth Sets It Apart Within The European Banking Sector

Despite the bank's good fundamentals, it is trading at a very cheap valuation that doesn't seem to be justified.

Raiffeisen is an Austrian bank with strong exposure to CEE countries, which have much better economic momentum than other European countries.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCPK:RAIFY) is one of the cheapest banks in Europe, while at the same time is among the banks with better revenue growth prospects and has an above-average profitability level. This means that the bank is currently mispriced and this is an opportunity for both value and income investors, as the bank offers an undemanding valuation and a high-dividend yield.

Business Description

Raiffeisen is an Austrian bank with a strong presence among Central and Eastern European countries (CEE), serving around 16.5 million customers. In its domestic market, its operations are mainly focused on corporate and investment banking, while abroad, it serves both corporate and retail customers. Due to its geographical exposure, its main competitors include other European banks with operations across CEE countries, such as Erste Bank (OTCPK:EBKDY), KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSY) or OTP (OTC:OTPIY).

Raiffeisen is a medium-sized bank within the European banking system, considering that its market capitalization is about $6.7 billion and had about $170 billion of assets at the end of 2019. Its main shareholder is a group of co-operative Regional Banks, which together own about 59% of Raiffeisen. The bank trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market, but investors should be aware that its shares have much more liquidity in its primary listing in Austria.

Raiffeisen is not a leading bank in any one of its major markets, even though it has a top 5 market position in 12 CEE countries, including counties with good levels of profitability like the Czech Republic or Hungary. On the other hand, it is one of the European banks with higher exposure to Russia, a market that has been volatile in recent years and can swing rapidly from good levels of earnings to losses.

Indeed, following the oil price collapse in 2014 and civil war in Ukraine, Raiffeisen suffered significant losses in these two countries leading to a restructuring phase of the bank until 2017. Raiffeisen cut exposure to risk in these countries and improved its balance sheet, entering in to a new business growth phase in 2018.

Regarding its loan book, close to half of its exposure is to corporates, while 30% is to financial institutions and sovereigns. Retail only accounts for 22% of the total loan book, showing that Raiffeisen's business model is clearly geared to corporates.

Source: Raiffeisen.

Within its corporates exposure, consumer is the largest industry representing some 27% of total exposure, followed by materials and industrials. Energy represents 8% of exposure within corporates, or around 4% of its total loan book. This industry can lead to some credit losses in the coming quarters if the oil price remains depressed, but its exposure doesn't seem to be big enough to become a major issue.

Strategy

Over the past two years, Raiffeisen's strategy has been focused on growing its loan book and continuing to improve its balance sheet by reducing its exposure to non-performing assets, while at the same time improving efficiency and profitability.

In the next few years, its strategy is not expected to change much with the bank pursuing growth in its current markets, where GDP growth is expected to grow, on average, at more than 2% per year in the coming years. This represents a slowdown from the recent past, with GDP growth rates at about 3-4% in countries like Hungary, Serbia or Czech Republic, but CEE countries are still expected to grow much more rapidly than Eurozone countries in the coming years.

Additionally, these countries enjoy higher interest rates than Eurozone, thus the bank is more protected from negative interest rates in the Eurozone than other peers. If rates continue to decline in the Eurozone, it is likely that Raiffeisen will continue to allocate more resources to CEE countries with higher interest rates, such as Czech Republic or Russia.

This means that Raiffeisen should be able to report much stronger volume growth than its European peers, an important factor to offset the low interest rate environment in its domestic operation. Indeed, Raiffeisen aims to achieve mid-single digit annual loan growth, while most European banks target modest loan growth in the near future.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Raiffeisen has delivered very positive results over the past three years, after a net loss in 2014 and two weak years in 2015-16. Raiffeisen was heavily hurt by the economic downturn in Russia and Ukraine, but was able to rapidly reshape its business profile and supported by a positive economic environment across its major markets has improved markedly its financial performance in recent years.

In 2018, Raiffeisen reported improved metrics across its financial figures leading to double-digit profit growth. This was driven mainly by loan growth (+4% year-on-year), higher commission income and better asset quality. On the other hand, there exists some cost pressure from wages, increased IT investments and digitization projects leading to cost growth that pressure the operating income.

Nevertheless, Raiffeisen was able to increase its reported profit by 14% in 2018, to €1.27 billion ($1.42 billion) and reach a return on equity (ROE) ratio, a key measure of profitability within the banking sector, of 11.8%.

Source: Raiffeisen.

Regarding its 2019 results, Raiffeisen reported preliminary results in February, maintaining a positive operating momentum. Its loan growth was 13% yoy, an impressive growth rate that was above its target, driven by growth in corporate customers in Austria, Central Europe and Russia.

Supported by loan growth and higher interest rates in some countries, such as the Czech Republic, its net interest income increased by 8% yoy, while fee and commission income rose by 7% yoy, adjusted for the sale of Raiffeisen's Polish unit in 2018.

Regarding efficiency, Raiffeisen's costs increased by 1.7% compared to 2018, leading to a cost-to-income ratio of close to 57%. This is a level that is already close to its efficiency target of around 55% by 2021, which means that the bank expects revenue growth to slightly outpace cost growth in the next couple of years and therefore operating jaws (revenue growth - cost growth) is not expected to be a meaningful driver of earnings growth in the near future.

On the asset quality side, its cost of risk ratio was 26 basis points (bps) in 2019, remaining at a low level and not impacting significantly the bank's earnings. On the other hand, impairment of financial assets increased 41% in the year, impacting negatively the bank's bottom-line. Its reported profit (not adjusted for the sale of its Polish unit) was €1.22 billion ($1.37 billion), a drop of 3.4% from the previous year. Its ROE was 11%, in-line with its medium-term target.

Going forward, Raiffeisen should be able to be one of the European banks reporting higher revenue growth, supported by loan growth, a relatively stable net interest margin and rising fee income, setting it apart from most of its peers. If the bank can keep costs under control, profitability should remain at double-digit levels, which is among the best in Europe.

On the other hand, the recent coronavirus outbreak represents a short-term headwind for GDP growth across its geographies, even though CEE countries have not been much affected. The total number of infected people in Austria is only 150, while in Czech Republic there are 40 and 20 in Russia. Therefore, so far Raiffeisen doesn't seem to be much affected directly by the coronavirus issue, given that Western European countries have much higher numbers of infected people (Italy, Spain, Germany, etc.) and the bank doesn't have operations in these countries.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, Raiffeisen has improved markedly its capital ratios during its restructuring phase, through the reduction of non-performing loans and asset sales, and has had during the past couple of years a good level compared to peers.

At the end of 2019, its fully loaded equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio was 13.9%, a level that is higher than the average of the European banking sector. Moreover, this level was also above the bank's own target of a capital ratio around 13%, which means it has some capital buffer that support expansion plans and a rising dividend in the coming years.

Indeed, capital buildup seems largely complete given that Raiffeisen's capital ratio is quite good and the bank is now in a solid position to start lifting shareholder payouts.

The bank's dividend history is not particularly good, considering that during its restructuring phase it omitted dividend distributions to shareholders (from 2015 to 2017). It resumed dividend payments in 2018, related to 2017 earnings, at €0.62 ($0.69) per share, which was increased to €0.93 ($1.04) in 2019 and €1 ($1.12) per share this year (related to 2019 earnings).

Raiffeisen only pays one dividend per year and its next dividend was announced, but it still needs to be approved in the bank's annual general meeting. Most likely, the payment date will be around next June-July. At its current share price, Raiffeisen offers a high-dividend yield of about 5.7%, which is slightly below the European sector's average yield following the recent sharp drop in price due to the coronavirus effect.

Even though Raiffeisen already offers an attractive yield, its dividend payout ratio is only 27% of its 2019 earnings, a very low level compared to peers and close to the bottom of its target payout ratio of 20-50% in the medium-term.

This means that Raiffeisen should be able to deliver a growing dividend during the next few years, supported both from earnings growth and a higher payout ratio. Indeed, according to analysts' estimates, Raiffeisen should increase its dividend by 15% related to 2020 earnings and by 24% in the following year, to a dividend per share of €1.43 ($1.60) related to 2021 earnings, driven mostly from a higher dividend payout ratio that is expected to reach 40%. This is still below the top of its target range, thus Raiffeisen could beat dividend expectations in the next couple of years, if its earnings continue on a growing path.

Conclusion

Raiffeisen is one of the European banks with better revenue growth prospects due to its large exposure to CEE countries, which are enjoying better economic momentum than Western European countries. This is a strong support for earnings growth and a double-digit ROE, justifying a premium valuation compared to the European banking sector.

However, Raiffeisen is currently trading at less than 0.5x book value, at a significant discount to its European and CEE peers. For instance, its closest peer Erste Bank has a similar business profile and is trading at 0.8x book value, showing how Raiffeisen is currently mispriced.

There are some differences that justify a premium valuation for Erste, but this discount between the two banks is unjustified and Raiffeisen seems to be clearly undervalued.

Assuming a discount of some 10% to Erste, Raiffeisen's justified multiple would be around 0.7x book value, which would justify a share price of around $28 per share. This means that Raiffeisen has some 40% upside potential in the medium-term, showing that its shares are currently clearly mispriced by the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAIFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.