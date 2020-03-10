3M Company's (MMM) CEO Mike Roman on JPMorgan Industrials Conference (Transcript)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) JPMorgan Industrials Conference Call March 10, 2020 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Roman - CEO

Bruce Jermeland - IR Head

Conference Call Participants

Steven Tusa - JP Morgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the JP Morgan Industrials Conference fireside chat with 3M. During the presentation all participants will be in a listen only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Tuesday, March 10, 2020. I will now like to turn the call over to Steven Tusa Industrials Analyst at JP Morgan.

Steven Tusa

Great, thanks operator and we're moving on to the third call of our industrial virtual industrials conference today. As usual, if you have any questions, please feel free to email them to me. We're going to go 40 minutes here with 3M. And we're very happy to have CEO Mike Roman, as well as Investor Relations Head, Bruce Jermeland.

I'm going to hand it over to them for a few comments, and then we'll jump right into the Q&A. Bruce?

Mike Roman

Actually, I'll take it. Steve, this is Mike and thank you. Good morning. It is good to be here with you via the conference call. Maybe a few comments about what we're facing as we come through first quarter.

Obviously, it's a very fluid environment that everyone is currently facing and given the unfortunate circumstances with coronavirus, and I'll comment more on that shortly. As you recall, during our January earnings call, we said we expect 2020 to be a year where we return to growth for both organic sales and earnings.

And we also expect another year of strong free cash flow and return on invested capital. And I'm encouraged by our team responded last year to the challenge that we faced in key and markets. We talked a lot about China automotive and electronics. And that we stepped up our execution. Took actions to improve operations and delivered record free cash flow $5.4 billion for 2019.

And we also made progress on really important, our four strategic priorities; transformation, what we're doing to manage our portfolio. Really innovation at the heart of everything we do; and people and culture. And these are what we really focus on to deliver long term growth and value for our shareholders, our customers, and really all of our stakeholders.

We remain focused on winning with our customers, even in this fluid environment. And we're keeping them at the core of everything we do. I'm confident in the strength of our 3M business model. And continue to really stand on strong core competitive advantages, our technology platforms, our advanced manufacturing, our global capabilities and leading brands.

So strong foundation for that return to growth in 2020. Before opening up for questions, I thought it'd be good to make a few comments related to coronavirus. First, our thoughts are with those around the world who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak. And our highest priority in 3M is the safety of our people and the public and we contribute to that through our products and solutions.

And with that in mind, we've increased our production at our manufacturing facilities around the world, including those that make respirators to really -- to help meet the demand related to the coronavirus. And we did that, as we saw this starting to ramp up in China in January. And we've been working on that through the entire first quarter.

For the foreseeable future, we expect the demand for respirators to continue to outpace our supply. And we're working with customers, our distributors, government and medical officials to make sure we're getting supplies to where they're most needed around the world.

So with that, let me turn it back to Steve for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steven Tusa

Great, maybe just a little more color on that front. During H1N1 and SARS you guys talked about a $200 million this would seem to be like obviously, perhaps a much more broad situation and any context to help us be able to size what kind of impact that part of this whole complex situation could have maybe just at a basic level? What's the revenue base of that business in 2019?

Mike Roman

Yeah. And you referenced what we talked about H1N1. We saw an increase in demand for respiratory related products. And it was, in fact at the time about $250 million in revenue. If you step back and look at our personal safety business last year was approximately $3.5 billion in revenue.

And that's really focused on global safety markets that are growing low to mid-single digits over time. Very good business for us and great platform for us in that growth, in that and market growth. We're recognized as a leader in respiratory protection.

And it includes the respirators that at the heart of the discussion coronavirus. But it also includes hearing protection, eye protection, false safety and now self-containing breathing apparatus. So that's all part of that $3.5 billion.

Every one of these outbreaks, whether it's SARS, H1N1 or now coronavirus ends up having its own unique set of circumstances including how everybody responses to it responds to it. So, while we don't break out the individual products we did see that increase in H1N1 and that's maybe the best frame to think about it for the coronavirus at this point.

Steven Tusa

Right. As far as the upside growth from that is from that.

Mike Roman

Yeah. And it's going to depend on, it depends how it plays out. And maybe just another comment because there's a lot of discussion around this. We don't disclose our product line pricing, but I would say this, we haven't raised prices in the middle of this. And so that's been an important part of as we support our customers. We are not raising prices in phase of coronavirus.

Steven Tusa

Right and then I think some of the companies have given a bit of helpful information around where -- you guys are pretty significant percentage of sales in China/Hong Kong. Some companies have given some pretty good info around how they exited the break from the Chinese New Year and where they are from a capacity perspective, just in ramping up. Any high level color on that front just help us to provide some context?

Mike Roman

I can just state our operations in China, we've been working to ramp up production there. We continue to produce respirators. We do produce respirators in China. We continued to operate that factory through the Lunar New Year break and through the extended shutdown.

Coming out of the shutdown we also stepped in and ramped up our broader production in China. And as you recall we've been in China for 35 years. We've grown up with that economy. We've developed our businesses there in line with it.

And we built capacity on the ground to serve that market. We produce a majority of what we sell in China, in China, for China. We don't export out of China any material amount. So it's really focused on that China market. So we've been ramping up our production across the remaining facilities. And we are we are maximizing production in our respiratory production.

Bruce Jermeland

Yeah, Steve just to put it

Steven Tusa

And then just outside of the respirators, I guess was the question. What's going on in those other businesses?

Mike Roman

Yeah, we have protocols in place. We are operating. And we're producing. And we're ramping up to meet the market. And I would say the protocols are the biggest challenges getting back to full production, but we're making progress on that.

Steven Tusa

Okay, got it. When you think about other dynamics I guess to your point you're kind of in country for country so not a lot of supply chain issues for you guys. Perhaps if there is anything there that would be helpful just to touch on. But also what's interesting is obviously with this new wrinkle around oil. You guys don't have a ton of exposure to energy markets. But do we have the potential for perhaps a little bit of an oil dividend if you will on your margins like we saw in '14 and '15?

Mike Roman

Yeah. Oil is a very important raw material, feedstock for us. And the model that we've talked about if thing still holds true is about every $10 in the price of oil is about $0.02 to $0.03 of EPS impact for us when you look at the percentage of our raw materials that are based on oil. So when we came into the year our model was based around $50 dollars, a barrel kind of price. So if you see it below that, you can think of it in those terms.

Steven Tusa

Got it? And then just one last one on what, just kind of the outlook. Obviously, things is I mean, maybe they haven't. I mean Honeywell came on and reaffirmed guidance, but talked a little bit about some of the moving parts there.

I mean, I would assume that the, the organic growth outlook is probably a bit more cloudy today than it was a couple months ago. I mean or is this mask thing and the oil thing enough to kind of totally offset what may come your way from a macro perspective?

Mike Roman

Yeah. Like everybody else, I would say the forecast for the year are very fluid right now, given the uncertainties around coronavirus impacts. And we are seeing some near term demand and supply impacts including the respiratory demand as well, particularly in markets like China and I would say automotive electronics as well.

That said we're only two months into the year. So at this time, I still see a return to growth for the full year and organic growth in that range of flat to 2%.

Steven Tusa

How does the electronics environment kind of plays through because that was a market that was clearly picking up? There's a lot of longer term initiatives around data centers and electrification of autos. But then again, the supply base is obviously in Asia.

How do we -- air traffic things like that are a little bit easier to kind of tease out and you guys don't have any impact there, exposure there. How do you -- how do we think about electronics through all this and the demand there through all this?

Mike Roman

We talked a lot about electronics last year. I would say that at the starting electronics is a great business for 3M. It's a leading edge of technology and it's a great place for innovation and gives us access to world leading customers.

So -- but setting the impact of the coronavirus aside, we had been looking at and expecting electronics in China to improve as we went through 2020. And it automotive underlying -- some of your comments about automotive opportunities electronics was expected to have a softer year, but we saw electronics in China improving.

I would say this through February results it's a bit lower than our expectations in electronics at this point. We don't see the COVID-19 significantly impacting the full year expectations. But we got to -- we're going to have to watch this fluid environment and see how it impacts the balance of Q1 and the rest of the year. And keep an eye on customer demand and electronics ramp up in the industry.

Steven Tusa

And I think just for the auto front we can kind of watch what IHS does with production. Obviously there have been some pretty eye popping numbers out of China that rest of the world seems to be pretty stable at this stage of the game but who knows what happens as people just don't go to dealerships or whatever happens here, globally.

IHS is probably the best just to watch that, and you guys should outperform that a bit over the course of the next few quarters. So I'm thinking about the other kind of markets out there.

Mike Roman

Yes, we watch IHS closely too. We also stay engaged with our OEM customers. So we get a clear view of near-term and their view for the year. So we're looking at both of them. And coming into the year IHS was down slightly for the year and Q1 was going to be softer in particular in China.

So I think with the coronavirus that's certainly true. And we'll see some additional impact there. But the rest of the year will depend on the consumer demand. And how China recovers and how the other markets hold up. So we'll be watching IHS and talking to our customers and keeping close to them.

We do -- in the way we had laid out the year previously, we did expect to outgrow that build rate. In particular with the strong performance of our automotive electrification growth platform and where we've been winning spec in with that, not just in the electric power train vehicles, but also in the electronics, the increasing penetration of electronics on the broader automobile platform.

So we do expect to continue to win spec ins and penetration and outgrow. We'll have to watch closely how the build rates go from here.

Steven Tusa

And then just one last one. What had been your expectation for domestic China for 2020? Before all this kind of happened, I think it was on top of mind. I think it was growing maybe mid-single-digits or something like that. What was kind of the most recent update on China before all this happened?

Mike Roman

We came into the year looking at low to mid-single-digits. And like I just was kind of describing a slow start to the year with that the build rate in automotive being down in Q1 actually negative in Q1 and China being one of the impacts. And then both as electronics and automotive became better to China low to mid-single-digits for the year.

Steven Tusa

Right. Okay.

Bruce Jermeland

If you recall Steve, that was off of a down 5% in 2019.

Steven Tusa

Right. Right. You guys have already seen some of these short cycle declines versus others. So, first in first out certainly usually applies to you guys. Sorry one more question for you. I never really knew thought to be asking this question.

But what is your percentage of sales to Italy? I mean, I would assume it is very low single digits? I just want to make sure we're not missing anything that kind of stands out. Some companies have a bit more exposure than others.

Mike Roman

That's correct. It's very low-single-digits.

Steven Tusa

Okay. Got it. All right. Let's move on from those questions. And talk a bit more about, what you're doing on this next level of portfolio management and transportation. Maybe talk about coming out of last year. And I think you were executing away the ERP system earnings weren't quite as good as you expected.

But it seems like some of these business transformation initiatives are on track and clicking away despite a bit of a lower macro demand environment. Maybe talk about what your kind of top couple priorities are when it comes to business transformation here?

Mike Roman

Yes, as we talked about--

Steven Tusa

In the near term.

Mike Roman

Yes, I'll go back to the discussion we had at the Q4 earnings call. Transformation is really now the way we are moving the enterprise forward really improving what we do, driving our competitive advantage, creating operational excellence. And it becomes really the platform for doing that, broadly.

We announced the changes in how we operate the company as the next phase of that. It's really based on deploying our capabilities at the center of the company. Our new ERP, the ecosystem around it, building that out putting models in place that can take advantage of that, changing our business processes, redesigning what we do to be much more efficient, effective, streamlined end to end.

And the changes we announced with the Q4 earnings call is the next phase. We've implemented that. We launched at January 1. And it really puts us in a position to continue to deliver on what we laid out, I would say back in November 2018 Investor Day, talked about how we were going to leverage transformation and the investments in that priority as we went ahead to deliver improved margins. And to support the model that we have to continue to deliver growth and leverage our innovation into our markets globally.

So that’s the next step transformation is really now about how we continuously improve the company going forward is it really us put a strong platform in place. We have now got end to end digitization capabilities in place in our supply chain and that’s really starting to pay dividends.

You saw that I think in our inventory management in the second half of 2019 or was one of the capabilities that was helping us to really take that inventory and drive down our days of inventory outstanding. You started to see the benefits come through in areas like Europe and Canada where we have been deployed and now taking advantage of those capabilities.

So, it really becomes a platform for continuing to improve the enterprise, drive greater efficiencies, end-to-end and position us to continue to drive that return to growth.

Steven Tusa

And when you think about kind of benefits of all this, where do we stand on those benefits for the next couple of years? Will those be where you kind of expand on those and extend maybe a couple more years on the additional benefits from what you're doing today at the next time you update long term targets or how should we think about like what to do on the come from a benefits perspective?

Mike Roman

Well, it will be very important part of how we update our longer term view. And it's something that we've talked about that we'll do when we meet later this year with investor day. It is part of I would say our focus in 2020.

When we laid out that organic low currency growth delivering the EPS growth, strong cash flow performance again in 2020. It's built into that. These benefits are helping to drive that. And there is a longer term piece of that as well that we'll talk more about as we get later in the year.

Steven Tusa

Got it. When you think about some of the growth initiatives, I mean you were wanting to a year and a half ago at your investor meeting, what are some of the ones that have outperformed? You mentioned automotive electrification, any others that stand out as being decoupled growth, for lack of a better term versus the industrial economy that you've been, surprised, positively with?

Mike Roman

Well, I think you called it out. Our automotive electrification. We talked about it a bit earlier to. It is performing well. It was up -- I think we call it out. It's up 9% in 2019 in the face of negative build rates.

And we are we see that continuing. It is now a little over $280 million platform, growing strong and helping us to continue to outgrow the build rates as we move ahead. Beyond that are the 12 priority growth platforms that we've been talking about, as a group were up 10% in 2019.

So, it's broader than just automotive electrification. And we have a number of those in healthcare. We've got investments in advanced wound care, our food safety, custom orthodontics, biopharma filtration, and our population health management opportunities in our Health Information System business.

So, those are all good examples where we're seeing strong growth and good performance. We have a number of other platforms that are also contributing to that growth. So, as a group continues to move us in the right direction. It is really demonstrating how our innovation is penetrating and driving growth platforms for the future for us.

Steven Tusa

How big is that collection of revenue now, when you think about all those market plus I'll call them opportunities?

Mike Roman

If you take those together, it's about a billion and a half Steve. So, automatically [multiple speakers]

Steven Tusa

Okay. Got it. Yes, that's a sizable number. On the flip side, I think you guys are continuing to kind of press on portfolio management. Are these -- are there any -- are you -- where are you in that? What inning are you in on that initiative? And maybe talk a bit more about, which segments are getting the most focus when it comes to perhaps, pruning around the edges, like you've done over the last several years?

Mike Roman

And I would start here at portfolio management's and ongoing process for us. We're continually evaluating and acting on our portfolio focused on, aligning us with the most attractive markets and the strongest opportunities for growth.

And so we are continuing to evaluate the portfolio as you've seen us do, it leads to action. And healthcare got a lot of focus in 2019 and we've got attractive end market growth trends and the demographics, aging demographics globally favor us. And so we're taking actions there.

I just highlighted the priority growth platforms, which part of portfolio management is prioritizing where you invest organically. And those priority growth platforms and healthcare are a good example of that. We also use that approach to really prioritize where we want to make acquisitions.

And we added [indiscernible] in 2019 in the healthcare focus. And then it is the view that we take that ongoing process to look at what we can do to really maximize optimize the value we get from every part of our portfolio and where it makes sense for us to realize the greatest value through divestiture we take actions.

And you saw some examples of that in 2019. But we continue to be active portfolio managers. It's very important part of us really delivering on the value of the 3M model. We drive that innovation to create growth opportunities.

A big part of our growth performance is being positioned for that innovation in the most attractive markets. And portfolio management is really the way that we make sure we're doing that through all three of those strategies that I just highlighted.

Steven Tusa

And when turning to kind of the earnings bridge and restructuring you guys [ph] we're one of the few companies that have kind of gotten ahead of the economic weakness, you're taking another, you took another crack at restructuring last year. Given what we've seen here, is this a type of event that has you kind of dust off further contingencies when it comes to restructuring or this is just viewed as so temporary that it's just not, part of the -- it's not going to influence the long term trajectory on cost out and restructuring?

Mike Roman

Well, the restructuring you talked about last year that that first restructuring we did, which was we announced that the Q1 earnings call. That was related to what we saw in the end markets, the slowing and markets, automotive electronics in China. And that was getting our costs in line really adjusting our production plans really, within a cycle of our business within 90 days, we changed our production plans, took costs out and announced that restructuring and took those actions.

And that was about 2000 rolls around the company and had benefits of $225 million to $250 million. So, that was an economic driven restructuring. The charge that we took in Q4 that was related to what I was talking about earlier, the transformation that we are executing in 3M.

And this was the next phase moving to our new operating models globally, building out our enterprise operations that end-to-end, really that end-to-end customer experience around manufacturing supply chain and customer operations. And in doing that you make a lot of changes, you change roles around the company.

And that restructuring is part of our plan to streamline the operations with that change. And the restructuring that we took and then announced in the Q4 earnings was really to move us quickly to the new model. We could have chosen to make those changes over 24-months and work through it more slowly.

We made the decision to step into it. It wasn't a comment on the economic outlook. It was really an opportunity for us to step forward more directly and quickly in our transformation steps. Now, when you look at what's going on the fluid environment that we've been talking about and the uncertainty there. I mean, we're always prepared to act as we see changes in the in the market. So, that's something that we will continue to look at as part of how this year plays out.

Steven Tusa

Right. And what's -- I guess this is more of a high level, you're the first global CEO that we've talked to for this conference, and I mean analysis of every CEO. I mean are you dusting off contingency plans today, but kind of waiting to see what happens to put them into action or is what you've seen enough to perhaps take another type of charge or another type of restructuring more came to what you saw early last year, as opposed to what you did late last year.

I'm just trying to kind of understand the CEO mindset right now around all this. Or is it just too early to kind of take that -- to drop those measures and take those measures?

Mike Roman

Well, maybe set the ground. Through February, our total company organic growth was slightly positive. And for Q1, we expect now organic growth to be roughly flat to down slightly. And that's with what we can see in terms of COVID-19 related demand, maybe adding about a 1 percentage point to the organic growth.

And then some of the other end market dynamics putting us in that down slightly kind of view of Q1. So that's where we sit today. We're watching closely, our demand going forward from that to decide which of our plans do we execute? Where do we make changes?

So I would, I don't know if I'd call them a set of contingency plans. It's really -- we will quickly adapt to what we see as the markets unfold including any actions we need to really get in line with changes in that demand. It's been both sides of it to this point.

We've seen some impact on softer demand in areas like China and then we've seen of course, the ramp up and demand on respiratory protection. So we're actually executing on both sides of this today. We're going to watch it closely. We aren't -- right now, we don't -- with that -- what I just described to you, we aren't executing anything else, but we're watching closely.

Steven Tusa

Right? That's helpful color. When it comes to the longer term targets that you laid out in '18, maybe you could just speak to those obviously 2019 started off, not quite as planned on a bit of a softer footing. How do we put that performance in the context of the longer term plan that you laid out in '18?

Mike Roman

Well, we've been talking about. There are areas that we are focused on as we come into 2020 and really, that returned to growth. And talked about priority growth platforms, markets that are really important for us.

I would say beyond that, we are, we'll come back as we go through the years to talk more about the longer term plans. And the plan that we talked about in 2018 Investor Day, clearly the first year didn't go according to plan.

But we're focused on that 2020 view right now that returned to growth that flat to 2% organic growth and delivering on the leverage the EPS and strong cash flow as well. So more on the longer term plan as we get later in the year.

Steven Tusa

Do you feel as though you need to have a lot? I mean, is a longer term plan I know you guys have all companies are now doing this. I don't think it was such a prerequisite for companies to give 3 to 4 year targets, 10 to 15 years ago when in fact, the longer term actually may have been easier to discern, because of that there was a real trend line on growth versus the current environment, which seems to be a 2-year cycle of on and then a 2-year cycle of off?

I mean, do you feel as though you need to give a long-term target or is there an option to reevaluate that and just say, we're going to give annual guidance. And we have initiatives and transformation that drive long-term growth and margins. But, we don't necessarily feel like we need to sit here and put a bogey on the board. Or do you feel the long-term target is just a part of how it helps you plan or whatever it is. Maybe just comment on that?

Mike Roman

I think in your question you went around while we kind of consider this as well. How do we think about this? I think it's important that people understand the value that the 3M model delivers. And how we view it and how we are prioritizing to deliver on that the strategies that we have.

And so there needs to be some context for it. And the annual guidance is an important part of that. How we talk about a longer term model is something we're thinking about. And really -- but it's important that that we are very clear about what do we see the 3M model delivering and how is it going to be positioned in the year ahead.

And in a way for investors to understand it and for us to be able to sustain that performance and be credible around it. And you're judging how we allocate our capital against that model. And so we are talking about all that we'll go into a lot more depth with how we think about it as we pull together focus for the investor day later this year.

Steven Tusa

Right. And then just kind of wrap it up here. It's a topic that I haven't probably done as much work as others on. I think it's extremely complex and hard kind of size, but maybe just the latest update and perhaps some near term mile posts around the [indiscernible] environmental liabilities. What is the kind of latest messaging on that front?

Mike Roman

Well, we do talk about this topic quite a bit. I would say we certainly appreciate and understand the uncertainty that this creates for shareholders. And we continuously are reviewing any exposure we have. We update our reserves to reflect the changes as this progresses. There are a number of dimensions to this that can change the assessment as we move ahead.

There's litigation, and we've been trying to provide clarity around that as much transparency as we can as to what we face in litigation. There's also a number of efforts on around regulatory and legislative changes, and we continue to update on that.

So, those are the near-term actions to watch that can help create a little more of a frame for understanding what's going on. We will continue -- and I said in my Q4 earnings call. We really guided now. We've got a strong team that's managing this proactively really bringing sound science and we're contributing to the understanding here.

We are taking corporate responsibility and we outlined what we're doing where we manufactured, disposed of the historical chemicals that we -- chemistries that we exited, and what we're doing around that we continue to update that. And then we're, we're committed to providing transparency.

So, as we can give you more information, we will continue to update you. And so we'll continue to provide updates as we go forward. I just in that vein, we did reach mediated settlement in the Wolverine [ph] case just recently. And that was, just to be clear, that was part of the Q4 reserve that we took, that we announced on the Q4 earnings. So, we'll continue to update as we go right.

Steven Tusa

Is this something that from a timing perspective, I mean, is this just for the next couple of years, there will be a settlement here or settlement there? Is there are we waiting on more of a standardize framework from the government before making taking perhaps a more of an approach to ring fence and consolidate this liability? How do we think about, what's going to come at us over the next 18-months to two years on, on this thing?

Mike Roman

Yes, it's probably good to just can, again, kind of lay out the dimensions of PFS and how we think about it and, and I can kind of give you some milestones. So there is where we manufactured and disposed of these PFS chemistries historically. And we exited these chemistries more than 15-years ago. But we have 5 sites, 3 in the US and 2 in Europe.

And the reserve that we initially took in Q1 of last year and then updated in Q4 this year is -- really puts us in a position to resolve those issues. The ones that we have in front of us now. So, that's one dimension. Second dimension is the aqueous film forming foam.

This is the multi district litigation that majority, nearly all of those cases have now been assigned to a Federal Court in South Carolina. And that is going to progress according to that those court actions. And as a reminder, that's not just a matter, there's more than 20 companies involved in that in the Department of Defense.

And the first actions from that we would expect late this year. So, that little bit of a timing around that. There is other litigation out there some of it related to product litigation, where we sold product and other manufacturers used our products and then disposed of it. And so that's example of what we some of the reserve that we took in Q4 earnings call.

And then there's other litigation that will emerge and there are some other piece of litigation like personal injury primarily around property values today. So those are kind of the litigation fronts and we'll continue to update on that both in our discussions with investors, and then also in our Q and K.

The other part of it is the regulatory side. And the EPA has committed to a management plan here. They're working it. We came out in support of that. We do continue to support that with our science. And we've been working on a clearinghouse of data to be available for anybody who wants to do the research in this area, and certainly for support in the regulatory work.

They are planning on a maximum contamination level as part of that regulatory framework. And so that's something to watch for. We don't know when that management plan will be finalized and when that recommended or that maximum contamination level would come forward. So that's -- I don't have a -- I can't give you kind of an estimate on time yet. But that those are the dimensions that are what we will continue to provide updates on as we go ahead.

Steven Tusa

Got it. And then just lastly, we're getting one from email here. Maybe this is one for Bruce. When you look at your China revenue, remind us how big it is. And also as you break that down, how much is automotive and electronics versus other or maybe just break it down between the segments, however, you can help on that front.

Bruce Jermeland

Yes. So China is about 10% of our global revenue. Our 2 largest segments are safety and industrial and transportation electronics. Given the amount of manufacturing activity there, particularly around auto and the electronics market. So healthcare is a fair amount smaller than consumers very small in China for us.

Steven Tusa

Got it. I think that's basically it. I really appreciate your guys' time and being flexible with the call. And totally, also appreciate how complex this is to talk about. So the color on the first quarter is extremely helpful and we know that that's still a very fluid situation. So nobody's taking anything really to the bank.

But it's helpful that you guys have at least tried to size it a bit. And kudos to you guys forgiving that extra color. I think that's it. If you have any closing comments, but if not, we'll just end it there.

Mike Roman

No, thanks, Steve. I really appreciate the opportunity to talk with you today and talk again soon.

Steven Tusa

Thanks a lot, guys.

Mike Roman

Thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference call for today. Please disconnect your line.