Valaris Reports Incident On Its Drillship That Works At The Highest Dayrate

Total can now seek to terminate the contract of the rig, which works at the company's last "golden era" contract with a dayrate of $620,000.

When it rains, it pours: Valaris (VAL), whose stock got decimated by coronavirus fears and Russia’s decision to kill the OPEC deal (I wrote about it here), has just reported an incident on its drillship Valaris DS-8. This is important so I’ll provide a full quote of the first paragraph of the report:

“On March 7, 2020, the VALARIS DS-8 experienced a non-drilling incident while operating offshore Angola resulting in the blowout preventer (BOP) stack being disconnected from the riser while the rig was moving between well locations. The BOP stack dropped to the seabed floor, clear of any subsea structures. Valaris plc (the “Company”) has located the BOP stack and is actively working on ways to recover or replace the BOP stack so that operations can be resumed. No injuries, environmental pollution or third-party damage resulted from the BOP stack being disconnected. The Company is investigating the cause of the incident”.

Valaris DS-8

Valaris DS-8 is on contract with Total (TOT) in Angola until November 2020. This is the last “golden era” contract for Valaris – the rig has been working since November 2015 at a dayrate of $620,000. Unfortunately for Valaris, this material technical problem happened on its cash-cow rig. The consequences could be very significant, as Total can seek to terminate the drilling contract as a result of this incident. Valaris provided its estimates for such a scenario: backlog will decrease by approximately $150 million, while the company’s 2020 EBITDA will fall by the same amount (inclusive of estimated BOP repair costs). During the most recent earnings call, Valaris provided 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $210-$240 million. Put simply, the loss of Valaris DS-8 contract will decrease the expected 2020 EBITDA by more than half.

This is the worst possible time for such news. With Brent oil (BNO) below $40 per barrel, it is clear that Total will eagerly seek to terminate the contract whose dayrate is almost three times higher than current dayrate estimates for drillships ($225,000 as per Bassoe Offshore). Valaris stated that it has a loss of hire insurance for the rig, but it can provide no assurance as to the timing and amount of insurance proceeds to the company should Total terminate the contract.

Valaris ended the year 2019 with just $97.2 million of cash on the balance sheet and $124.8 million maturities of current debt. The company now has to rely on the revolving credit facility, which has a borrowing capacity of $1.6 billion through September 2022. In the current market environment (I assume that capital markets are completely shut for drillers for the time being due to the collapse of the OPEC deal and the corresponding collapse of the oil prices), this credit facility is the only real source of liquidity that Valaris has. Losing the Valaris DS-8 contract will deal a major blow to the company’s finances unless insurance proceeds can materially mitigate the negative impact (I doubt this).

Valaris shares have raced from nearly $8.00 to under $1.50 in less than three months. The market is now starting to price in a potential restructuring, and the news about the incident on the rig that has the highest dayrate in the company won’t help the stock at all.

From a practical point of view, I think that Valaris' stock will ultimately present speculative opportunities on the long side for traders. It’s hard to believe that the management will immediately throw in the towel and start restructuring negotiations when it still has significant capacity on the revolving credit facility. Also, the whole industry needs more time to assess the impact from lower oil prices – and check out whether the current oil prices will be the “new norm” for some time or whether oil will be able to rebound quickly. From a fundamental point of view, Valaris is in a very challenging situation so any longer-term speculative bet on the company comes with a real risk of losing the principal of the investment.

