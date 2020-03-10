Macy's: At 15%, Something Has To Give

With the recent fall in global markets on coronavirus fears, there are some companies out there who have seen their dividend yields surge to unusual levels. Perhaps, the best example of this is retailer Macy's (M), a stock whose already high yield has now topped 15.00% on an annual basis. At this point, it seems like something has to give, whether it be a dividend cut or management doubling down on the company's future.

It was just two weeks ago that the company declared its latest quarterly dividend, keeping the payout at $0.3775 per share or $1.51 per year. At that time, the annual yield was just over 11.50%, but the stock has dropped a bit since. At Tuesday's low of $9.85, it would take just over 6.5 years for investors to be repaid that entire share price based on the current payout.

Over the past couple of years, Macy's payout ratio has risen quite considerably as the company's free cash flow level has plunged. In the table below, you can see how last year saw the payout ratio top 103% before considering the impact of PP&E dispositions. Even when taking those asset sales into account, a 73% adjusted payout ratio was more than double the prior year's value.

The answer to the question of future dividend stability depends on your view of how this name will compete moving forward in the ever changing retail environment. In the short term, the company is closing more stores and undergoing a three year plan to overhaul its strategy. This plan is expected to achieve gross cost savings of $1.5 billion by the end of 2022, with the following targets for that fiscal period.

As a point of reference, Macy's just completed a fiscal year with revenues of $24.56 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.91. For the year that just started, the company has guided to revenues of $23.6 billion to $23.9 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 to $2.40. It will be interesting to see the cash flow picture in the short term based on lower net income, but it will all depend on non-cash charges and actual capex and disposition levels.

There are two ways this should play out. For those that don't believe the company will hit its targets, then you should be arguing for a dividend cut. With the payout ratio over 100% and the company having a net debt position (not counting lease liabilities) of about $3.5 billion, lowering the payout say 25% could save nearly half a billion dollars over the next 4 years. This would allow for future debt reduction, saving on interest and helping the bottom line and balance sheet.

On the other hand, if the company truly believes in its future progress, then management should look to double down. This would be done through a debt for buyback plan, something I previously discussed here. The company could essentially save more money on dividend payments than it would be costing in interest, based on the following updated theoretical figures:

Macy's borrows $500 million in 20-year debt at 6.00%.

Deal pricing and expenses net company $480 million.

Company repurchases 40 million shares at an average price of $12.

Annual interest expense is $30 million.

Dividend payments reduced by $60.4 million per year.

I reduced the length of the bonds to be theoretically issued and upped their coupon to reflect the added risk in the name given its share price fall. The major update here is that a much lower share price would allow for a lot more shares to be bought back, which would save even more on dividend payments. Even if the dividend is cut a little, the plan could pay for most of itself or perhaps even all of it if the tax savings on interest are enough.

With Macy's shares falling into the single digits on Tuesday, the stock's dividend yield has topped 15.00% on an annual basis. At this point, it seems as something would have to give, because you don't see retailers of this size have payouts that large for extended time periods. There are likely two ways in which this could play out, depending on your point of view, with either the company cutting its dividend or taking out more debt to finance a large stock repurchase plan. One thing is certain, and that is that if you believe in the future of Macy's, a 15.00% plus yield would seem too good to pass on currently for income seeking investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.