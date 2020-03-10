Buying Paychex For Income

In this article, I will tell you why I recently added Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) to my dividend portfolio. This Rochester, NY-based provider of staffing and outsourcing services offers a good dividend of currently 3.4%, a solid balance sheet, a healthy payout ratio, and strong fundamental growth. I added the stock as I like the higher dividend yield caused by the stock price decline and the company's future potential. While mid-term challenges will likely continue to cause volatility and potentially further stock price declines, I have little doubt this company will be a strong long-term addition to my portfolio as I expect both capital gains and increasingly higher dividend payments.

What's Paychex?

Paychex, founded in 1971, is a provider of human resource, payroll, and benefits outsourcing services for small- and medium-sized firms. The company, headquartered in Rochester, NY, employs 15,700 employees, and is a member of the S&P 500 with a market cap of $26.6 billion. The company operates with an integrated, cloud-based HCM (healthcare data management) platform and a personalized technology-enabled service model. As a result, the company is a leader in comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions and has more than 670,000 clients employing more than 12 million employees.

Growth Is Solid & Accelerating

Having an 'interesting' and promising product portfolio and business model is one thing. However, turning this into growth is another thing. As you can see below, the company has done tremendously well since the recession. Since 2010, sales have gone from $1.95 billion to $3.69 billion in 2019. Operating income has accelerated from $725 million to $1.38 billion. That's a 7.4% compounded annual operating income growth rate.

The most recently revealed second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year is confirming further strength. Total sales accelerated by 15% to $991 million. The organic growth rate was at a solid 6%. Operating income rose by 11% to $342 million. The two drivers of growth were PEO (professional employer organization) and insurance services and management solutions. PEO and insurance services saw 57% higher sales due to the Oasis Outsourcing Group acquisition in December of 2018, growth in total worksite employees served, and a higher number of health and benefits insurance applicants. Management solutions were up 6% due to a larger client base, a higher price realization, and increased product penetration in retirement services, HR outsourcing, and suite solutions.

In addition to that, the company launched Paychex Pay-On-Demand, which allows companies to pay their employees 'on-demand'. For example, on a weekly, or bi-weekly basis. The company also returned $222 million to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Dividends Are Strong & Rising

Dividends, that's exactly what you want as a bonus when waiting for capital gains. Or in some cases, you stay for the dividend and get capital gains as a bonus. As you can see below, the current dividend yield is 3.4%. This means that the dividend yield has been pretty much unchanged since 2014 while the stock price accelerated by more than 80%.

The only way to keep the dividend stable despite a rising stock price is by increasing dividend payments. That's exactly what the company has been doing. As you can see, it took the company a while to start the uptrend in dividends per share. Between 2010 and 2019, the dividend payments have accelerated from $1.24 per share to $2.30 in 2019. This implies an annual growth rate of 7.1%. Including the sideways trend until 2013. Also, note that the company did not cut dividends during the recession in 2007/2008.

With this in mind, let's look at the payout ratio. Rising dividends sound good, but do you want a company that cannot afford to pay dividends? I already mentioned it in the intro, but there is no need to worry. The company is paying roughly 65% of its operating cash flow in dividends and 80% of its net income. Note that all numbers below are on a GAAP basis. It is also worth mentioning that the payout rates have been stable since the end of the recession.

Adding to this, Paychex is managing (almost) every single year to end up with a neutral cash balance after servicing debt, paying dividends, and capital expenses. However, there are outliers. These are caused by acquisitions and financing activities and always result in stable cash flow in the next period.

Let's Talk Debt

Almost always, when I discuss a mature company that has shown accelerating sales and earnings, I also have to discuss an accelerating debt load. However, in this case, this is not at all what we are dealing with. Yes, total liabilities have gone up from $3.8 billion in 2010 to currently $6.1 billion. However, the company has successfully leveraged its business model. The 9-year CAGR of liabilities is at 5.2%, meaning that sales easily outperform debt growth.

In addition to that, the liquidity position has been stable as well. The closest the current ratio has come to 1.0 is in 2012 when current assets only covered 107% of current liabilities. The graph below shows both the current ratio and total liabilities as a percentage of total assets. Not only have liabilities underperformed growth, but the total ratio of debt-to-assets has also significantly declined as well.

Takeaway

I bought Paychex because I wanted high-quality companies and because I have a significant cash position again after completely emptying my managed dividend fund at Robeco. I wanted, and still want, to put this money to work again, and I am buying good companies that offer a solid and growing dividend yield. Paychex is such a company. The stock has declined from $92 to $73 in just 3 weeks due to coronavirus fears and an imploding oil price.

However, while these problems are mid-term problems, I am convinced that Paychex will be a good long-term investment. The company's product portfolio is generating solid organic growth while further strategic acquisitions keep innovation levels high. On top of that, we are dealing with a high payout ratio and a very strong balance sheet.

While the stock is trading at 21.6x forward earnings, I think the need for yield will continue to push money towards dividend stocks. I might be wrong about the timing, but I have little doubt the company will quickly recover from any potential economic headwinds caused by the coronavirus.

