Energy Transfer Partners: Sky Rocketing Yield Looking Better Second Time Around

When all of this is combined with their strong distribution coverage of 1.88, I believe they will sustain their current payments and thus their units are a strong buy.

Whilst the past does not necessarily predict the future, they were able to sustain their payments last time, and this time around, they have a far superior financial position.

Introduction

Even though everyone was expecting a sea of red when markets reopened on Monday morning, it was still shocking to see names like Energy Transfer Partners (ET) plunging to close down almost 30%. Whilst this alone was shocking enough, the intraday low for their unit price was down a nearly unthinkable 37.90% to only $6.34.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This large plunge has naturally sent their already high distribution yield rocketing higher to a massive 16.58% as of the time of writing. Interestingly, this is not the first time such an event has occurred, and this time, they are, thankfully, sitting in an even better position.

Data by YCharts

The Past Versus The Present

The current plunge is fast approaching the levels not seen since the turbulent days of early 2016 that resulted in their distribution yield temporarily surpassing 20%. Even though most companies facing such tough operating conditions, normally, reduce their payouts significantly, they were able to avoid this undesirable outcome and, subsequently, provided a further increase later down the road. Whilst their history does not necessarily indicate their future performance, it still provides context and a reference point whereby to judge possible future outcomes.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The table below compares the main financial metrics between the last major plunge and this time:

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, the results in the table largely speak for themselves and thus it can quickly be observed that their current situation is far superior in virtually every manner. The extent of the change is dramatic and very reassuring, as they enter 2020 generating free cash flow with considerably lower leverage and significantly higher distribution coverage. The only metric that has not improved is their current ratio, however, the difference is minor and a result of 1.02 still indicates that they have adequate liquidity. This all paints a positive picture for their ability to not only remain a going concern but also maintain their cherished and staggeringly high yielding distributions. Since they were able to sustain their distribution last time with a considerably worse financial position and thin coverage, it stands to reason that it should be realistic to at least expect the same result this time.

The main risk on my radar going forward that is greater than last time stems from the relatively worse position of the broader United States oil and gas industry. When turmoil last struck several years ago, capital markets were considerably more bullish regarding their long-term potential; however, after years of countless broken promises and poor performance, this enthusiasm is disappearing. Given this, it should come as little surprise that the analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS) are expecting bankruptcies to exceed those of last time.

Similar to any business, the operational and financial performance of their clients is very important, and naturally, when your business revolves around the gathering, transportation, and processing of oil and gas, the more produced, the better. Thankfully, their top tier diversification will be of a great benefit during these times, as I discussed in a previous article several months ago. This diversification, both geographically and process type, works in a similar way as diversifying an investment portfolio and should ensure that barring a catastrophic black swan event, any losses suffered due to any upstream bankruptcies are manageable. Whilst overall oil and gas production is likely to decrease unless there is a sudden and unexpected rebound in commodity prices, they were still able to weather this outcome last time. Given their aforementioned stronger financial position and higher distribution coverage, this time around they should be even more resilient to such an outcome.

Data by YCharts

The risk this poses going into the future is lowered as the majority of their growth projects are already completed or nearing completion. This means that not only is their capital expenditure decreasing in the coming years, see below, but also the risks that their assets become superfluous is lower as well. Their strong distribution coverage of 1.88 for the fourth quarter of 2019 also provides a material degree of downside protection even if their earnings begin to suffer, as their goal is to maintain coverage of at least 1.50. Whilst it remains unclear whether it will ever come to fruition, President Trump is reportedly reviewing relief package plans to the United States oil and gas industry. Given his general support for fossil fuels, this seems quite plausible and would further lower the risk for those companies relying on their ongoing business.

Source: Energy Transfer Partners Q4 2019 Results Presentation.

Conclusion

During the last few years, they have made great improvements in their financial position and thus this bodes well for their ability to sustain their distribution payments, which is really the binary decision that investors are making when assessing their units as a potential investment. If one believes that they will be sustained, given their massive yield, they are clearly a buy. Whereas, if one believes the opposite, then they may wish to wait on the sidelines. Since I'm firmly in the first camp, I will continue holding my investment and will almost certainly increase it further in the very short term.

Notes: Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Energy Transfer Partners' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.