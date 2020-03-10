Twitter Is A Strong Buy

The platform is undervalued despite Jack Dorsey's absentee-landlord management over the years. An independent board bolsters governance.

However, the Elliott Management catalyst could unlock some value by pushing Dorsey to innovate or get out.

Twitter (TWTR) is certainly having an interesting year. Wall Street's most notorious activist investor swooped in with a billion-dollar stake and a plan to oust the founder at the same time that a pandemic emerged from a country where the platform has been effectively banned for years. Now, the stock price trades just 28% higher than the IPO price in 2013.

In other words, Twitter has decimated shareholder value during a period where the rest of the stock market has been on a historic bull run. Which is why (despite the agitations of Twitter's employees and users) investors need to finally ask themselves if it's time for a change.

I took a look under the hood this week and am now convinced that Twitter is an undervalued social network that could finally reach its true potential and create some wealth for shareholders if a full-time CEO can deliver what the platform needs most: product innovation.

Here's my thesis.

A Cooler LinkedIn

Source: Pixabay

Let's be honest: Twitter will never be Facebook or Instagram. It seems to have lost its window of opportunity to attract young people and use their cool-factor to kickstart network effects. Put simply, the platform could struggle to breach the 1 billion active users mark.

However, what the platform lacks in size it makes up for with quality. The top 1% - celebrities, politicians, billionaires, financiers and influencers - seem to absolutely love the platform. Fortunately, this quality-over-quantity approach has worked for another social media platform: LinkedIn.

Acquired by Microsoft (MSFT) for $26.2 billion in 2016, LinkedIn has successfully managed to apply creative monetization strategies to unlock value from its sub-1 billion users. As of 2020, the company only has 660 million users altogether and estimates suggest less than 25% are active, which means monthly active users could be as little as 165 million. However, the platform dominates the professional market for C-suite executives, high-profile decision makers and young job-hunters. It's a small but highly lucrative cohort.

The platform generated $6.8 billion in direct revenue in 2019, which is about $10.3 per user ($40 per active user). Never mind the billions in external value it adds to Microsoft's other products. By all measures, LinkedIn is a quiet success story.

What's interesting about the story is that it unfolded years after the company's co-founder, Reid Hoffman, passed his chief executive chair to Jeff Weiner. In short, not all tech success stories need their founders to be actively involved. It's yet another indication that Jack Dorsey should consider relinquishing control to let his brainchild flourish without him (more on this later).

While LinkedIn can certainly be described as "profitable" and "useful," I don't think you'll ever find anyone ready to describe it as "cool" or "engaging." Using LinkedIn is, to be blunt, absolutely boring and somewhat monotonous. Less than 1% of the platform's users post on it weekly. That's because using the platform feels like work and no one wants to work.

Twitter, however, is already fun and engaging. The small cohort of users who use it actually enjoy doing so. Here's a tweet that perfectly captures Twitter's utility:

Twitter has a chance to be a cross between a fun platform like Reddit or Snapchat (SNAP) and a useful one like LinkedIn. With some creative monetization strategies (like premium messages to celebrities, user tipping features or private access to premium livestreams), Twitter can genuinely boost its value.

The only thing holding this back seems to be Jack Dorsey.

The Absentee Landlord

There's no doubt that Jack Dorsey has been one of the most creative and successful entrepreneurs of our generation. It's not easy creating a multibillion dollar tech empire, let alone two in wildly different fields.

That being said, Twitter hasn't had as much attention or success as Square (SQ) in recent years. The Square platform has been rapidly evolving and persistently on the cutting-edge. Twitter, meanwhile, looks and feels pretty much the same it did years ago.

There hasn't been a serious attempt to acquire an emerging startup, create a new product feature, add new monetization options or boost user numbers in years. It's a corporation that has stagnated and that's probably because it has a part-time CEO who wanted to spend part of his time in Africa and had a bigger portion of his wealth tied to his other public company.

I think it's fair to say Dorsey is more focused on Square and is an absentee landlord for the Twitter platform. Although this hands-off approach hasn't created value, it hasn't destroyed it either. Twitter is still profitable and relevant in the mainstream. In fact, the company's revenue and user growth were starting to gain steam in the last few quarters of 2019.

According to Twitter's Q4 2019 filing, revenue was up 14% and monetizable daily active users (mDAU) grew 21% year-over-year. That's not bad. Here's a discounted cash flow analysis I ran based on these numbers and assumptions for mediocre growth over the long term.

In other words, Twitter is undervalued even with the absentee-landlord or autopilot model.

The Elliott Catalyst

Elliott Management, of course, doesn't seem satisfied with this. Paul Singer has made it clear that his team wants to appoint new directors to the board and oust Dorsey for someone who can unlock value. This week they announced they would have seats on the board, which bolsters governance at Twitter and pulls Dorsey's feet to the fire. He must innovate quickly or be pushed out within a year or so.

The Elliott Catalyst could make Twitter's already profitable model more efficient in a few ways:

Introducing new monetization strategies or features could boost the net margin which is already impressively high at 40%.

Adopting a more aggressive growth strategy could boost the user base faster, although I'm not expecting the platform to ever cross the billion-user threshold.

Cost-cutting measures could boost free cash flow every quarter, which actually declined under Dorsey's watch in 2019.

Packaging the platform for sale to a strategic buyer who can unlock even more value, such as Disney (DIS) or Facebook (FB), would be the ultimate unlock of shareholder value.

I used the same DCF model as above and raised the short-term growth number by a mere 5 percentage points. Here's the result:

Bottom line

Twitter is undervalued even with Jack Dorsey at the helm. The Elliott catalyst could cut costs, boost growth and unlock much more value. For shareholders who enter now, it's a win-win no matter what happens.

This idea was first discussed (in much greater detail) with members of my private investing community, Betting on Tomorrow . To get an exclusive 'first look' at my best ideas, subscribe today >>

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.