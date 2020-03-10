McCullough: Bonds, Credit Giving Important Market Signal

McCullough states that every time we hit this point in the economic cycle - like in '01 or in '07 - the Central Planner becomes impotent.

He explains that both are signaling negative things for the U.S. economy.

Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough put it in context alongside the MOVE index (bond volatility) and high yield credit spreads, explaining that both are signaling negative things for the U.S. economy.

"Every time we hit this point in the economic cycle - like in '01 or in '07 - the Central Planner becomes impotent," McCullough explains.

"A lot of people are going to get fired, especially if high-yield spreads continue to widen and the MOVE index continues to move out because treasury bond volatility continues to go up because people don't know where the bottom is in interest rates."

