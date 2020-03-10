Let's Play 'Find The Bottom' (Technically Speaking For 3/10)

What would a downward, coronavirus-caused economic spiral look like? The NY Times offers the following chain of events:

As the virus disrupts manufacturing supply chains as well as travel, consumer spending would fall and businesses would falter, and stock prices would plummet. The threat to corporate profits would send investors in search of safe havens, like government bonds, sending those prices up and their yields down, in turn straining the banking industry. Banks would limit financing for businesses, which would cut production or lay off workers to hoard capital.

Much of the above paragraph is already playing out.

Supply chains have already been disrupted: Chinese exports crashed 17% Y/Y in the latest release.

Some US companies have either greatly restricted or banned travel.

Government bonds are rallying (in fact, the chart appears to be in the middle of a buying frenzy).

The financial sector ETF is now at a 1-year low

Oil's price drop is unprecedented: The yearly chart had support in the upper 40s/lower 50s. Prices fell through those levels at the end of February. They tested those levels in early March but fell back. Yesterday, they gapped lower by $12+/bbl. This is a decline that we're not going to see again in our lifetimes.

As a result, the energy sector is getting crushed:

Above are eight ETFs that track the energy complex. Even the alternative energy ETFs (FAN) and (TAN) are down in sympathy. The fracking ETF has collapsed 60%; the oil service sector has declined from 13 to around 5; the exploration and production sector has cratered from ~14 to ~8. This is an absolutely brutal sell-off.

Financials are also getting clobbered: Financial services (IYG) are nearing bear market territory; insurers (KIE) are down more than 20% from their absolute 2-month peak; regional banks (KRE) are off more than 20 points in the last few weeks; the entire financial sector (XLE) complex is now in a bear market.

Funding conditions have tightened fast: During the last few years, the Financial Times has had a running commentary on the large amount of corporate debt that's accrued due to low interest rates. A large amount of this has originated from the oil and gas sector -- or, more specifically, the fracking sector. The combination of collapsing oil prices, an economic slowdown, and tightening financial conditions means this sector is headed for a shake-out.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: While the markets had a good day, the overall performance was dominated by large-caps. The QQQ was up almost 5.5%; the OEF gained a little over 5% as did the SPY. Small-caps advanced a little more than 3% but micro-caps were up slightly more than 1%. On the plus side, there was a big sell-off in the Treasury market. All sectors advanced today. Tech and the battered financial sectors made very large gains. Consumer discretionary and industrials also enjoyed big advances. Defensive sectors were at the bottom of the list.

Because of the extreme volatility over the last few weeks -- and the fact that the markets have blown out a number of key levels -- it's really only the weekly charts that can provide guidance right now.

Let's start with the SPY: This week's bar is split almost 50/50 by key Fibonacci levels and the lows from mid-2019. Prices are below the 10, 20, and 50-week EMAs with a declining MACD. So far this week, the 280 level is key for the SPY. The QQQ has bounced off the mid-190s level and moved through the 50-week EMA. This is the best chart of the bunch. Mid-caps are right at the 50% Fib level, just like the SPY. That means the 182.5 level is key so far this week. Small-caps are trading in the technical nether-zone; there really isn't a good reason to think there's any technical support at these levels, except to say that prices simply wound up here. The same commentary applies to the IWC.

There's been a tremendous amount of technical damage over the last few weeks. The huge drop in the smaller-cap indexes is a clear sign that traders are nervous about future economic prospects. It's highly doubtful we'll see a meaningful bounce from these levels in the smaller-cap indexes. The best news is that the QQQ is still fairly intact on a technical basis. But the amount of damage to the other indexes makes that a less-than-impressive point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.