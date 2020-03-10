Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Seeks Development Funding From IPO

ZNTL's lead program for the treatment of breast cancer is in Phase 1/2 trials as a monotherapy and in combination with a Pfizer drug.

The firm is advancing drug treatment candidates for various cancers.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing a pipeline of small molecule therapeutics targeting patients with breast cancer, solid tumors, blood cancers or lung cancer.

ZNTL has a promising collaboration with Pfizer for its lead candidate in combination with Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) ER+/HER- treatment and also as a monotherapy.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we get further pricing and valuation details from management.

New York, New York-based Zentalis was founded to develop treatment candidates for various cancers including:

Breast cancer

Solid tumors

Blood malignancies

Non small cell lung cancer

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Anthony Sun, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously an investor at the Perseus-Soros BioPharmaceutical Fund and Aisling Capital.

The firm's lead candidate, ZN-c5, is a treatment candidate for metastatic breast cancer that is being developed in collaboration with Pfizer as well as in a monotherapy setting. Management expects to publish topline data from its Phase 1/2 trial in the second half of 2020.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $142 million and include Recurium Equity, Matrix Capital Management, and Viking Global Opportunities.

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for breast cancer treatments is expected to reach $38.4 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increased aging of the population leading to increased incidence of breast cancers, advancements in drug treatment options and delivery modalities.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing breast cancer treatments include:

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Pfizer

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Novartis (NVS)

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Management says its lead candidate has been designed to 'overcome limitations of existing hormonal therapies.’

Zentalis’s recent financial results are typical of biopharma IPO candidates in that they feature little revenue and large R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $67.2 million in cash and $19.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Zentalis intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. I would expect to see this element in a future filing since it is typical of most successful life science IPOs.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

"...to advance the clinical development of ZN-c5, including to complete our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ZN-c5 as a monotherapy and in combination with palbociclib in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer;to advance the clinical development of ZN-c3, including to fund our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors;to advance the development of ZN-d5 into clinical trials, including to fund our planned Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with AML or B-cell lymphoma;to advance the clinical development of ZN-e4, including to fund our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR mutations; andthe remainder for the design and development of new product candidates leveraging our Integrated Discovery Engine and for working capital and other general corporate purposes."

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities.

Zentalis is seeking public investor capital to advance its programs for a variety of cancer conditions.

The firm’s lead candidate, ZN-c5, is currently in Phase 1 / 2 trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic breast cancer.

Management expects to report topline safety data from the Phase 1 portion of the trials in the second half of 2020 and its two other drugs for the same in 2021.

The market opportunities for the cancers the firm is developing treatments for are large and expected to grow significantly as the world’s population ages and suffers from rising incidence of various cancers.

ZNTL is ‘currently evaluating ZN-c5 in combination with palbociclib as part of a clinical research collaboration with Pfizer.’ ZNTL is responsible for the costs of the Phase 1 / 2 trial in this collaboration.

I generally favor biopharma IPO candidates with at least one commercial collaboration, so the combination trial with Pfizer is a positive signal as to the firm’s technology prospects.

I’ll provide an update when we learn management’s pricing and valuation assumptions for the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

