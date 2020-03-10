The Last Chance For Investors To Buy Qualcomm At Reasonable Prices

Nevertheless, I think that if book losses occur in the meantime because you haven't hit bottom, this is less bad than missing the rally later on.

Introduction

Qualcomm (QCOM) is, currently, trading in a range that I believe will not be reached for a long time, if not forever, once the corona/oil crisis is over. To that extent, this may be one of the last opportunities for investors to get Qualcomm at these prices. Although nobody knows how long the corona crisis and the equally negative oil shock will weigh on the markets, Qualcomm will leave these issues behind and reach new highs. But most importantly, I think it's the last time Qualcomm has returned to the range it has been trading in recent years. This is due to corona and the oil shock.

This outlook can be substantiated once on a macro-level and once on a micro-level. Thus, Qualcomm's position is excellent. The fundamental valuation of the company is equally excellent. Investors only need to have a certain short-term risk tolerance because share prices may fall a little lower again. In the long term, however, the risk/opportunity ratio is extremely favorable. I would rather accept a short-term book loss than miss the subsequent rally.

Excellent position

Qualcomm is well-positioned since it is addressing important future markets. Particularly good for investors is the dominant position in these markets and the attempt to offer complementary solutions.

5G

The introduction of 5G, in particular, will open up entirely new markets, and Qualcomm is heavily involved in this. According to Qualcomm's filing, the future looks indeed promising:

In the coming years, we expect consumer demand for 3G/4G multimode and 4G products and services to decline as new consumer demand for 3G/4G/5G multimode and 5G products and services ramp around the world. We expect growth in new 51 device categories and industries, resulting from the expanding adoption of certain technologies that are already commonly used in smartphones by industry segments outside traditional cellular industries, such as automotive, computing, IoT and networking.

The industries that are relevant to Qualcomm investors are primarily automotive, in addition to smartphones. While Qualcomm's position in the smartphone market for 5G modems is extremely strong, I expect an equally strong market positioning in the automotive sector as well. The reason for this is the amount of data that must not only be stored and processed but also transmitted. And meanwhile, it is becoming increasingly clear that 5G will be the preferred standard instead of Wifi solutions. The impact on Qualcomm is huge because it means that all V2X (vehicle to everything) communications will depend on 5G. Qualcomm already offers corresponding chip solutions. Furthermore, it has a competitive advantage over Huawei and NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), in particular. I stated the reasons for this in another analysis (click here for more info).

RFFE solutions

Another successful business field is the portfolio with RFFE (=radio frequency front end) solutions. The business complements, in particular, the 5G chipset business. Such solutions use radio waves to convert and transmit information. Qualcomm offers a whole portfolio of solutions in this area (e.g. power amplifier modules, power trackers, antenna tuners, RF switches, diversity receive modules, integrated and discrete filters, multiplexers, and extractors).

(Source: Qualcomm's RFFE solution)

Qualcomm has won radio frequency chip contracts with Samsung, Alphabet's Google, and LG Electronics. CEO Steve Mollenkopf said during the conference call that revenue from the radio frequency market contributed to a sales forecast that beat analyst expectation:

Virtually all of our 5G Snapdragon design wins are using our RF front-end solutions for 5G sub 6 and/or millimeter wave, including design wins based on our second-generation solutions. As we continue to execute on our RF front-end strategy, we are pleased to see our RF design win pipeline contribute to the strength of our quarterly results and our outlook.

Besides, sales of RF solutions are growing considerably:

Our guidance includes a greater than 50% increase in RF front-end revenues in the second fiscal quarter on both a year-over-year and sequential basis.

I expect that with the introduction of 5G, the demand for these RFFE solutions will also increase.

A new software business?

The third is the software business, which will be particularly important in the future. Like I said before, Qualcomm is evolving more and more from a pure provider of chipsets and SoCs to an additional service provider in the area of platform solutions. Therefore, Qualcomm launched several car-to-cloud service solutions and automotive platforms. I have called this development a gamechanger. It not only expands Qualcomm's product portfolio but also connects the individual services. This would enable Qualcomm to increase customer loyalty. Also, the margin for such services is much higher than for other chip solutions.

Excellent fundamentals

The excellent position is not adequately reflected by the fundamentals. This makes Qualcomm a strong value investment. What is particularly striking is that Qualcomm is extremely profitable compared to its competitors. Only Intel (INTC) is ahead of Qualcomm in terms of profit margin, but Qualcomm doesn't have to hide here either:

Data by YCharts

Of course, Qualcomm's extremely profitable licensing business ("QTL"-segment) is a major contributor to this. With EBT/revenue of 80 percent in 2017, 68 percent in 2018, and 64 percent in 2019, the QTL segment is highly profitable:

(Source: 2019 results/table by author)

Although the EBT/revenue ratio is more stable in the QCT-segment (portfolio of CDMA- and OFDMA-based technologies), it is still more than four times as high in the "QTL"-segment:

(Source: 2019 results/table by author)

Although dividend increases have been disappointing in recent years, Qualcomm has given long-term investors enormous value through share buybacks. In the future, profits and dividends will be distributed among even fewer shares.

Data by YCharts

A forward P/E ratio of 12.4 is also not appropriate for a company with such growth prospects. In my opinion, the strong market positions and synergies from the complementary product portfolio are not sufficiently reflected here as well.

At some point, this window of opportunity will close - the right approach

As I said above, I believe that the corona and the oil shock have given us the last chance to get Qualcomm at such low prices. The corona shock, for example, caused Qualcomm to fall back 25 percent from its highs:

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, Qualcomm is at the end of a long period of low share prices. That recent years have been characterized by the fact that Qualcomm has been subject to several mergers and, in particular, antitrust proceedings, all of which have led to uncertainty and, therefore, weighed on the share price can also be seen from the high dividend yield since 2015.

Data by YCharts

However, most of these uncertainties have now been removed. To the extent that there are existing antitrust proceedings, they are simply part of the competition and are primarily due to Qualcomm's dominant position and the essential components of many products that Qualcomm sells. Of course, one last risk remains and that is the danger of reaching into a falling knife at this time. Of course, nobody can say exactly how the share price will develop in the short or medium term. In particular, we do not know whether the corona epidemic and the oil crisis will have a lasting impact on the economy. The effects could also affect Qualcomm. But the company is affected by this as part of the market and not specifically because of its fundamental position. This remains unchanged.

So, we do not know when the currently favorable window will close. But I'm sure it will happen when corona is defeated and the oil crisis is resolved. As a long-term investor, it is important not to miss the upswing. If book losses occur in the meantime because you haven't hit bottom, this is less bad than missing the rally later on:

(Source: The opportunity lies in the long term)

Conclusion

Qualcomm is back in a zone where it has been trading for nearly 10 years. Fundamentally, however, it will leave this range again. Like no other company, the company is perfectly positioned for future megamarkets. The share price does not properly reflect this outlook at current prices. So, if you take into account the price losses to date and look at the excellent conditions for Qualcomm in the future, I think we have an excellent opportunity/risk ratio.

