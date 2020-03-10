Kroger Staying Ahead Of The Curve

There is a lot to like here especially with respect to how the dividend has been growing.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is definitely a stock that investors should have on their radar for many reasons. The retailer reported its four quarter and annual numbers recently. Fourth quarter earnings of $0.57 per share beat consensus by $0.01 per share. This meant that 2019 earnings came in at $2.19 per share which was $0.08 per share better than the previous year.

I live in Europe where the coronavirus is much more prevalent than in the US at this stage. In fact, in Spain, at present (where Madrid has just announced the closure of schools and universities for two weeks), local retailers have run out of many food items due to consumers on mass deciding to "stock up" on provisions. Suffice it to say, if the situation were to deteriorate more in the US, retailers such as Kroger will definitely see gains in their upcoming quarterly reports.

If 2020 is to become a bumper year for Kroger due to the coronavirus triggering a recession, we would still be doing the retailer a major disservice by stating the downturn alone increased sales. It was once again evident in Q4 that management has improved its operations significantly in recent quarters. Irrespective of the virus or not, trends looked very strong in Kroger in 2019, and look like they now are going to continue going into 2020.

Rodney McMullen stated on the recent earnings call that the firm's relentless focus on "Fresh" continues to drive customers both in-store as well as online. Kroger was right on the money with respect to the introduction of the Simple Truth list of brands. The retailer spotted early how consumer trends were changing and introduced multiple brands to satisfy that demand.

McMullen also stated that the retailer's digital layout (where it will partner with third parties) has the capacity to totally transform the company. He stressed that it won't be just large buildings such as fulfilment centres that are needed in this key area but rather nimble operations which will ensure strong customer satisfaction in this fiercely competitive market.

From an investor's perspective, it is good to see that management continues to return significant capital to shareholders amid the above mentioned sizable ongoing investments to name but a few. In 2019, shareholder returns amounted to $951 million. Besides shareholder returns though, it is the ongoing "intention to increase STR" of management which should be forthright in investors' minds.

Investors may bemoan the below industry-average 2% yield but look at how that dividend has been growing in recent times. For example, the year on year growth rate is well over 13% whereas the sector on average is only growing at about 5%.

We always harp on about dividend growth and for good reason. Ove the past century or so, dividends have accounted for almost half of the total return of the S&P 500 when they were consistently reinvested. Consistent dividend growth fosters confidence concerning future earnings. Furthermore, it protects purchasing power especially if inflation were to rise.

Although debt has come down at the retailer recently, management knows that it is not doing as well in this area as others. Kroger reported $8.5 billion of equity on its balance sheet compared to $36.5 billion of total liabilities. The earnings and cash flow growth from these growing liabilities have been clear to see in recent times. It would be interesting to see how the paradigm would change with respect to capex spend if earnings and cash flow were to disappoint somewhat going forward.

At present, Kroger is trading with a forward earnings multiple of 13.3. Despite the recent earnings pop, this stock is not expensive by historic standards. Taking into account the $1 billion of cost savings achieved in 2019, things are very much on the way up for Kroger at present. Sustained share buybacks can be sustained if these trends in productivity savings continue.

Leverage is a double-edged sword, though. When a firm's earnings and cash flow growth can easily outpace what it must pay in interest expense, Wall Street will continue to price shares higher. Let's see if bullish trends can continue in the first quarter this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.