Zoom Video Communications: Lots Of Momentum, Perhaps Too Much

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) continues to see great momentum in its share price, mainly because of its stellar operating performance, accompanied by some corona-induced momentum as well, of course.

When the company went public nearly a year ago, that is April 2019, I concluded that Zoom was "Zooming high, too high perhaps". Shares were actually trading at levels in the $60s late 2019, the same level at which shares traded immediately after the public offering in spring of that year. Ever since, shares have essentially doubled as the company reported strong results and is seen as a key beneficiary of the worried induced by the coronavirus.

The Thesis, The Current Relevance

A year ago, I noted that Zoom was transforming the market for videoconferencing, its growth was very impressive, and I was compelled to the operating leverage demonstrated on the bottom line. After shares were initially targeted to go public at levels in the high-twenties, shares went public at $36 and traded in the sixties on the first day of trading, resulting in a boom valuation of more than $15 billion.

I am very compelled to the mission and performance of the company as it aims to deliver on frictionless video communication through its platform, connecting people with video, voice, chat, contact sharing, among others. Founded in 2011 by a Cisco veteran, Zoom has quickly grown to 5 billion monthly meeting minutes in 2015.

Trading at $62 on their opening day, the 257 million shares valued equity at $15.9 billion, although that valuation included about half a billion in net cash. The financial numbers to justify this valuation showed rapid growth, but made it hard to become interested in the shares. Revenues came in at $61 million in 2016 with the company reporting break-even results. Revenues were up nearly 150% in 2017 to $151 million, as an operating loss of $5 million is very modest, given the net cash position of half a billion. Sales were up another 118% in 2018 to $330 million as operating profits came in at $6 million.

Fourth quarter revenue growth for 2018 came in at 108% with revenues nearly hitting $106 million, as the company actually reported a $5.5 million operating profit. That was all the info known as the time of the IPO, as the annualised revenue rate of $425 million worked down to a 36 times sales multiple, a crazy multiple even with growth above the 100% mark, although the fact that the company is profitable is quite compelling.

While the opportunity is large and the company could become a great organic growth play or takeover target, I noted that competition from Skype, owned by Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could be devastating. Nonetheless, a first mover advantage and dominant position in this market niche looks quite compelling.

What Happened?

Momentum in the stock following the IPO continued as shares rallied from $60 to $100 past summer, although shares fell off to $60 again this autumn and towards the end of 2019. The corona-induced momentum or, better said, concerns surrounding the virus pushed shares up to $125 in recent weeks, now trading at $114.

Fast forwarding to today, Zoom reported 88% growth for all of 2019 and fourth quarter revenue growth of 78%. Full year revenues grew to nearly $623 million and revenues totaled $188 million in the final quarter, for a run rate of about three quarters of a billion. The company reported full year operating profits of little over $12 million and more than $10 million for the final quarter, equal to about 5% of sales. This shows that the company is continuing to leverage the bottom line with probably real more margin potential ahead. Note that I am focusing on GAAP margins as stock-based compensation boosts adjusted earnings, but this is of course a very real expense to investors.

Net cash holdings have built up to roughly $850 million. Working with a 297 million share count, the market value has risen to $33.8 billion at $114 per share, or $33 billion adjusting for net cash. Based on the annualised sales run rate, valuations have only increased to 44 times annual revenues, although multiples were far lower towards the end of 2019 of course.

For the current year, the company sees sales at $910 million, plus or minus five million, which seems like a narrow range if you ask me, yet likely conservative with sales growth seen below 50%. Based on the outlook, operating assets still trade at sky high multiples in the mid-thirties in terms of sales multiples.

Reiterating My Caution

I would be very cautious with Zoom here. In December, shares were actually trading at $60, which meant that based on the current share count and net cash, operating assets were valued at around $17 billion, as that valuation has essentially doubled over the past two or three months. Based on the 2020 sales guidance, which undoubtedly will be conservative again, sales multiples had contracted to 18 times at $60 per share, which looked quite a bit more compelling. Based on the current outlook, I would be happy to buy this profitable and rapidly growing business at a roughly 15 times sales multiple.

My problem is that arguably the vast majority of the recent share price gains, with shares having doubled over the past three months, stems from coronavirus induced momentum and not necessarily the actual performance. While Zoom is a great play on work from home, with offices being shut down, this is likely a short-term factor.

While it might be a long-term trend that people work more from home, the issue is that the momentum induced from the coronavirus has pushed shares up a lot, perhaps too much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.