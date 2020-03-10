Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) CEO Dayton Misfeldt on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Willie Quinn - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development

Dayton Misfeldt - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Judy Fox - Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President, Research & Development

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Marc Frahm - Cowen

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President, Research & Development, Par Hyare, Senior Vice President, Commercial. Dayton will review recent corporate events, Judy will provide more details on our pipeline and I will provide a brief financial overview of fourth quarter 2019. We will then open the call for questions for which we will all be available.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that represents the company's intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's press release and the company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call is accurate as of today and we do not intend to update.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Thanks Willie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. We have made significant progress in 2019 as we worked to build value across our product portfolio. For vecabrutinib, our noncovalent BTK inhibitor, we are in the seventh cohort in the Phase 1b dose escalation portion of the trial and we are on track to complete this portion of the trial in the second quarter. We continue to advance SNS-510, our first-in-class PDK1 inhibitor towards the clinic with an IND filing targeted by the end of this year. And lastly, we have new partners developing TAK-580, a pan-Raf inhibitor and vosaroxin, a topo II inhibitor for AML for which we retain downstream economic interest. We ended 2019 with $34.6 million in cash, sufficient to advance our portfolio through important milestones.

For vecabrutinib, we continue to see a very favorable safety profile combined with evidence of clinical activity in patients with and without BTK C481-mutations. In the 300 milligram cohort, we saw continued improvement of tumor burden reduction in a CLL patient still on study and now in cycle eight. We will complete first response assessments for the 400 milligram cohort this month and expect to have initial response assessments for the 500 milligram cohort in the second quarter. We are prepared to begin the Phase 2 trial once we have identified the recommended dose. However, we will only start the Phase 2 after seeing a sufficient efficacy signal. We look forward to evaluating data from cohorts six and seven in the near future to determine next steps.

I will turn the call over to Judy in a bit to provide further detail our pipeline. But before I do so, I would like to highlight the recent progress made with our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor, SNS-510. We are generating encouraging data on this program. In October, we presented preclinical data showing exciting activity in hematologic and solid tumor cancer models at the triple meeting, the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference. This month, we received encouraging results from an in vitro combination study indicating that SNS-510 can combine synergistically with several drug classes. We are completing IND-enabling studies for SNS-510 with a target to file an IND by the end of 2020.

Beyond vecabrutinib and SNS-510, we are also creating value in our product pipeline through partnerships. We are pleased that both TAK-580 and vosaroxin are now licensed to two companies excited about the potential these drugs and look forward to watching as their development progresses. The licensing agreements generated revenue for the company adding to our cash while improving our focus on our proprietary pipeline assets.

With that, I will turn the call over to Judy to go into more detail on our current clinical progress.

Thanks Dayton. We are currently in the seventh cohort of the Phase 1b trial of vecabrutinib. Currently, eight patients are in treatment across three cohorts, 300, 400 and 500 milligrams. We see continued evidence of clinical benefit and will have data on response assessments from the 400 milligram cohort this month and the 500 milligram cohort next quarter. In December, at ASH we presented data showing that stable disease has been observed in the three of five patients in the 300 milligram cohort.

As of today, one CLL patient remains on study in cycle eight from this cohort with a 47% reduction in tumor burden at their second scan, improving from their initial 41% reduction. Their hem parameters have normalized. Another patient from the 300 milligram cohort, a heavily pretreated marginal zone lymphoma patient with nine prior lines of therapy completed eight cycles before coming off-study due to disease progression. Vecabrutinib has been very well tolerated in the higher dose levels and have not seen any grade three or higher drug-related adverse events in cohorts above 50 milligrams a day. We have seen incremental increase in exposure and decreases in cytokine remains consistent.

In cohort six, the 400 milligram cohort, we enrolled four patients, three with CLL and one with DLBCL. DLBCL was nonevaluable due to disease progression during cycle one. The three CLL patients remain on treatment and results of their first response assessments will be available later this month.

In cohort seven, the 500 milligram cohort, all six treated patients have cleared the safety evaluation period. Two CLL patients are off treatment with disease progression and four patients remain on treatment including two with CLL and two with mantle cell lymphoma. We expect first response assessments in the second quarter patients for these patients and additional patients are being evaluated for the cohort. Vecabrutinib may also have potential as an enhancer to cell engager therapies by virtue of its dual inhibition of BTK and ITK. Nonclinical studies assessing the effect of vecabrutinib in combination with CAR-T therapy are ongoing.

Ibrutinib, which also inhibits BTK and ITK has shown improved clinical outcomes to CAR-T therapy in CLL patients clinically and the combination of Ibrutinib with a bispecific T-cell engager, Blinatumomab, shows enhanced activity in nonclinical studies of CLL patient samples ex vivo.

Turning to SNS-510. The poster we presented in October highlighted data showing that tumors with mutations or deletions in the CDKN2A gene were particularly sensitive to 510. CDKN2A mutations and deletions are associated with many different cancer types. We also profiled the current engager in combination with other agents in cancer cell lines and learned that SNS-510 exhibits synergistic activity when combined with inhibitors of CDK4/6, KRAS G12C or BCL2 in breast cancer KRAS-mutant and lymphoma cell lines. We are progressing SNS-510 through the IND-enabling program and are in discussions with KOLs as we define our clinical plans for both solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

I will now turn the call over to Willie to review financial results.

Thank you Judy. In the fourth quarter, we delivered solid progress on vecabrutinib and SNS-510 while operating within our budget. Loss from operations for the quarter was $5.4 million and for the year it was $23.3 million, compared to $25.7 million for 2018. Total cash used in operating activities was $22.2 million for 2019, compared to $24.4 million for 2018. At the end of 2019, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $34.6 million, including $5.5 million in restricted cash.

As Dayton mentioned, we also signed agreements with new partners to develop both TAK-580 and vosaroxin. In December, we consented to Takeda Oncology's assignment of our agreement covering the pan-Raf inhibitor TAK-580 to venture backed startup DOT Therapeutics-1 or DOT-1. Coincident with the transaction, Sunesis and DOT-1 entered into a new agreement covering TAK-580. Under this agreement, DOT-1 paid Sunesis an upfront fee of $2 million and agreed to pay up to $57 million in additional precommercial milestone payments plus royalties on future sales of TAK-580.

Also in December, we licensed vosaroxin to Denovo Biopharma, a privately held biopharmaceutical company with a biomarker approach to development. Under the terms of the agreement, we received a $0.2 million upfront payment and are eligible to receive up to $57 million in regulatory and commercial milestones plus double digit royalties on future sales of vosaroxin.

With that, let's open the call to your questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Hartaj Singh with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Great. Thank you. Thanks for the questions and good progress. Just a couple of questions on my end. You had mentioned that there were additional patients being evaluated for the 500 milligram BID cohort. But you had screened six. And I think you had mentioned there were four still left. Is that, I think there's six slots, right, for each cohort. So are you just going to be able to add two more at that? Or have you amended the protocol to be able to add more patients?

Judy Fox

Thanks Hartaj. Good question. So our investigators requested that we put additional patients on. They requested, they said basically that they had patients who require treatment and were interested in the protocol. And our safety review committee allowed us to consider these patients. And so essentially, we are over-enrolling the cohort.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you Judy. Judy, also any thoughts, I know that you are going to -- you have said, Dayton and you mentioned that the dose escalation part of the study will be or should be over by the second quarter of this year. Does that include any thoughts of maybe a protocol amendment to go to higher doses? Or you think 500 milligram BID is a fair test to see upper limit for vecabrutinib in terms of efficacy?

Judy Fox

Yes. We will look at the data in its totality and it's something that we can consider.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Okay. Also, just in terms of, if you were to think about the next steps from the Phase 1b/2 escalation and you go into expansion, just Judy, not the whole dose expansion study but let's just say, going forward from the second quarter towards the end of this year, can you just walk us broadly what are the steps that you expect to happen assuming you pass the dose escalation part of the study? How you see the dose expansion playing out in terms of number of sites, patients, types of patients? Just broadly, if you can kind of just expand on that for the rest of through 2020?

Judy Fox

Yes. So at ASH in December, we presented our Phase 2 study design and the total number of patients that are planned for that study. It was 120 patients. And there are different cohorts looking at patients relapsing from BTK inhibitor therapy with and without the C481 mutation. And then a cohort of patients that are intolerant to prior covalent BTK inhibitor therapy.

Hartaj Singh

Got it. Understood. And then last question from me is just on SNS-510. I know, Judy, you had mentioned that you would be looking at it both in solid tumors and liquid tumors. Just any thoughts? So should we expect combination studies right off to begin? Or would you do the classics Phase 1 in healthy volunteers and then go into a Phase Ib/2 in solid versus liquid tumors or mono versus combo? Just any initial thoughts there?

Judy Fox

Yes. So we are in the beginning stages of fleshing out our clinical development plan and typically you would start not necessarily with the healthy subject study but with monotherapy that then would lead into combination therapy. So we are still, as I mentioned, developing our plans but do expect to execute studies in both hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Hartaj Singh

Great. And just my last question just of the various mechanism action that you synergize with. Is there any one that sticks out more than others?

Judy Fox

It's early days. And I think we are quite encouraged by the data that we saw. Moving without further data sets, of course, following up on the in vitro studies with in vivo studies. But we were encouraged to see basically what we would expect on PDK mechanism with what we saw in the combination studies in vitro.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you all for the question. Looking forward to more data.

Thanks.

Thanks Hartaj.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Yes. Hi guys. Thanks for taking the questions. And just to follow-up on Hartaj's questions. So I guess first just, Dayton, you mentioned you would only move forward into a Phase 2 if you saw an adequate efficacy signal. So could you maybe say prospectively what are you looking for in the patients that are at the higher dose cohorts? What level of activity do you want to see? Could you give us some parameters or how you are thinking about that?

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks Jim. Yes. So we would like to see multiple partial responses to move forward. So more than what we have seen but really, this is the Phase 1 part. The true profile will be fleshed out in the Phase 2.

Jim Birchenough

And then just, Judy, you alluded to it, so it maybe question for Judy. But as you have gone from cohort five into six and seven, you have given Cmin levels before through cohorts one to five. Could you give those for cohorts six and seven? And if not, could you maybe give a sense of, if it's still exp going up in a linear fashion and are you also seeing increases in CCL3 and CCL4 as you were seeing with the dose escalation from cohort one to five?

Judy Fox

Yes. So we will give more complete PK data when we have the new response assessment data, certainly from the 400 milligram cohort. And then as far as the chemokines, what we are seeing is consistent with what we saw in the 300 milligram cohort.

Jim Birchenough

So consistent increase or consistent chemokine levels?

Judy Fox

So we saw consistent decreases in the important chemokine --

Jim Birchenough

Sorry.

Judy Fox

Yes. Sorry, yes. So consistent decreases.

Jim Birchenough

And then just one final one. Have you seen in cohorts six and seven any evidence of lymphocytosis as an early indicator of activity?

Judy Fox

No. We haven't commented on that in the past and so I don't think at this point in time we are prepared to comment on it. Yes, I think that's what I can say.

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. Jim, we have really been focused on the data. The data, what we presented and so we have stopped looking at early indicators really and have just focused on the data. And we are going to have the clinical data on the 400 milligram cohort this month and then soon thereafter the 500 milligram cohort.

Jim Birchenough

And just on that, are we going to hear about it at the time or are you going to reserve that data for the 400 milligram dose cohort to a medical meeting, given the focus on seeing a PR, if you saw one, would we hear about it?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. We are definitely going to provide the data as we receive it. And so we do plan to share it this month and we will find an appropriate way to do so, yes. And similarly with the 500, I don't think we are going to be waiting for a medical meeting. We are going to want to get that data out to folks.

Jim Birchenough

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks Jim.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question will come from Marc Frahm with Cowen. Please go ahead.

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just to follow-up a little bit on the earlier questions. Is there any information you can provide us on kind of the baseline mutational status of some of these patients that may have been given to you as part of the enrollment? Are the CLL patients, C481S positive? Do they have PLC-gamma mutations, things like that?

Judy Fox

Yes. So I can tell you that in the 400 milligram cohort of the CLL patients, one had a C481S mutation and in the 500 milligram cohort we have one patient with two mutations and C481, a C481S and a C481R mutation.

Marc Frahm

All right. Great. Thanks. And then maybe for Willie, just help us with the cash balance, where there cash runway is and what's assumed in there in terms of I guess potentially progressing vecabrutinib and getting 510 into the clinic?

Willie Quinn

Sure. So the cash balance at the end of the year, as we said, was $34.6 million. We do have a restricted cash account of $5.5 million. So the usable cash is essentially $29.1 million. And if you think about the cash used in operating activities, in 2019 it was $22 million, in 2018 it was $24 million. So order of magnitude for our historical activities, you can get a sense for the cash burn. That being said, in this fourth quarter, we did benefit from the $2 million upfront payment from the TAK-580 license.

Without that taken into account, operating expense for the fourth quarter was $7.4 million. So we are not giving specific guidance in terms of runway but we do have the financing to get through this dose escalation and to move SNS-510 forward. And to some extent, our spend is a little self-regulating in that as long as we are in the dose escalation and in the IND preparatory activities phase, we are likely to have a cash burn in that $6 million to $7.5 million range. And it's only after we move to the Phase 2 that burn would expect to go up.

Marc Frahm

Okay. Great. Thanks for answering the questions.

Thanks Marc.

Thank you. I am showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I would now like call back over to management for any further remarks.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thank you everyone for participating on our call today. We believe vecabrutinib has demonstrated good safety and early signs of activity in a very sick patient population. We look forward to providing details on the 400 milligram response assessments later this month and a further clinical update in the second quarter. Thank you and good afternoon.

