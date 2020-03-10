AMD Short Interest Keeps Falling

About a month ago, I detailed how the trend of declining short interest in chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had continued into early 2020. Between improving sentiment around the company and a likely ending of the long bond/short stock pair trade, bets against the name were at their lowest point by number of shares since August 2016. A month later, with the overall market scenario changing quite a bit, the short interest trend has continued its recent pattern.

If short sellers were looking for an opportunity to cover, the back-half of February provided just that. AMD shares hit a high of $59.27 on February 19th, but the ensuing market crash on coronavirus fears hit the name quite hard. Not even 10 trading days later, on the last trading day of the month, the stock fell to a low of $41.04, a decline of more than 30% from the high. Shares have since rebounded a little, and they closed over $45 on Tuesday.

It was likely this sharp drop in shares that resulted in significant short covering in the back half of the month. Almost 11.2 million shares short were covered during the second half of February. On the face of it, that doesn't seem too big, considering it was the fifth short interest update decline of at least 11 million shares in the last ten bi-monthly updates. However, the 15% decline in shares short was the second largest of those five declines in percentage terms since AMD went into this update with short interest at a multi-year low. Take a look at the chart below.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page - last data point on chart is for settlement date of 2/28/20)

The number of shares short is now under 63.5 million, which is the lowest point that I've seen since I started tracking this data in the middle of 2015. We have also now seen eight updates in a row with a decline, for a total of just under 80 million shares. Since the peak of nearly 193 million shares in April 2018, we are now down over 67%.

Additionally, for the first time in at least a year, the days to cover ratio dropped under 1.0 as AMD volume soared in late February, thanks to market volatility. That ratio was at almost 3.20 at its yearly peak last October, but was down to 0.75 at the latest update. With volume remaining high, we could see an even lower print in a few weeks.

The other major item I've discussed when it comes to AMD was the growing optimism over the business this year. Over the past 13 months, the street has gone from expecting less than 20% revenue growth this year to looking for 30%, and that's despite a lower base number as 2019 came in lighter than past expectations. At this point, the street is expecting exactly the high end of management's range for 28% to 30% growth. The table below shows a history of revenue estimates, with actual numbers in yellow.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page - some percentages may look off due to site rounding. *Percentage based on previous year's estimate/actual as of that specific date)

The big question many will ask is, will the coronavirus hurt these growth prospects in a major way? Well, management recently said it wouldn't be the case, but did say that Q1 revenues would be at the low end of its revenue range of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. With the average estimate on the street currently calling for $1.79 billion, I'd like to see estimates come down a little more to help AMD avoid a miss. The question is if AMD comes in at, say, $1.75 billion for Q1, would that result in a full year guidance reduction?

If you are a long-term believer in AMD, this pullback would seem to be a good opportunity to step in. Even with Tuesday's near 5% rally, shares are more than 23% off their recent high, and management isn't seeing a major impact from the coronavirus. While I'd like to see estimates come down a little to leave some room for some added risk, the one thing that's clear today is that short interest is at a new multi-year low. Now, it is up to the company to show that tremendous growth investors are expecting. Otherwise, we will see short interest start to rise again.

