Ring Energy Ceases Drilling Activity Ahead Of Potential Credit Facility Pressure

This would help reduce its debt by 8%, but year-end production may decline by 20%.

Ring may be able to generate $28 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at $40 WTI oil now that it has halted drilling activities.

Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) is ceasing drilling activities due to the oil price crash. This decision makes sense due to the weak well-level economics at $30s oil. Ring's reliance on its credit facility to provide liquidity and its relatively high utilization of that credit facility will cause issues if oil prices do not improve fairly soon, though. Ring's production will decline quicker than its debt, and borrowing base reductions could hamper any attempts to spend to increase production in the future.

Well-Level Returns

While Ring has claimed strong well-level returns at $45 net realized prices per BOE, Ring's type curve returns would still be mediocre at near-term prices. A situation with $35 WTI oil translates into approximately $30 realized prices per BOE after oil differentials and the natural gas component is considered. Ring needs quick paybacks, given its high credit facility utilization, and paybacks will be slow at $35 WTI oil.

Source: Ring Energy

Ring's 2020 Outlook At $40 Oil

I've estimated that Ring's 2020 capex budget will go down from around $85 million to $35 million, resulting in annual production averaging around 10,000 BOEPD (around 11% lower than with $85 million capex). While Ring has halted drilling activities, it already drilled four wells and also has capex requirements for infrastructure upgrades and improvements that contribute to the $35 million capex estimate.

With 10,000 BOEPD in average production, Ring would generate around $144 million in revenue after hedges at $40 WTI oil (slightly above current strip). Ring has 5,500 barrels of oil hedges per day with a $50 floor that would contribute $20 million in positive value at $40 WTI oil.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 3,139,000 $38.00 $119 Natural Gas 3,066,000 $1.50 $5 Hedge Value $20 Total Revenue $144

With $35 million in capex, Ring would have $116 million in capital expenditures, resulting in $28 million in positive cash flow for the year.

$ Million Production Expenses $46 Production Taxes $6 Cash G&A $15 Capital Expenditures $35 Cash Interest Expense $14 Total Cash Expenditures $116

Credit Facility Situation

Ring had $366.5 million in outstanding credit facility borrowings at the end of Q3 2019. The positive cash flow would reduce its outstanding borrowings to $338 million in this scenario.

This would be 4.4x Ring's projected 2020 EBITDAX (including hedges) at $40 WTI oil, which is higher than its current 4.0x leverage covenant. Ring would need to get that covenant relaxes in this scenario.

There is also the issue of Ring's borrowing base (next scheduled to be redetermined in May 2020). Ring currently has a $425 million borrowing base. I projected Ring's average production in 2020 to fall 12% from Q4 2019 levels due to its cessation of drilling activity, and its 2020 year-end production could be 20+% lower than Q4 2019 levels. Thus, at $40 WTI oil, Ring's debt may decrease by 8% by year-end, while its production decreases by 20%.

The reduction in its PDP reserves, combined with a weaker commodity price outlook, will likely result in a significant reduction in Ring's borrowing base. It also has weaker hedges for 2021 (4,500 barrels per day in collars with a $40 to $45 floor) which would factor into the borrowing base decision.

A 20% reduction in Ring's borrowing base would drop that to $340 million, which would be higher than its current outstanding borrowings, although it would be able to lower it below that amount by the end of the year, assuming no further reductions.

Ring needs a Russia/Saudi Arabia agreement by its May 2020 borrowing base re-determination date plus an easing of the coronavirus situation in order to avoid serious credit facility issues in a couple months.

Other Investors

Dr. Simon Kukes has taken a nearly 10% stake in Ring Energy and recently sent a letter to Ring's Board of Directors about Ring's strategy. I think that he could have an influence on Ring if oil was in the $50s. At $40s or below oil, the demands of Ring's credit facility lenders are going to drive the company's decision making, though.

There may be an opening for preferred share or second-lien term loan investments, as Ring will likely want/need to pay down its credit facility by more than its positive cash flow can accomplish. This would still involve a considerable amount of risk though, given that preferred shares and second-lien debt have often seen significant to complete loss of capital in energy bankruptcies.

Conclusion

Ring Energy has stopped drilling activities, with the result that it could generate a solid amount of positive cash flow at $40 WTI oil for 2020. However, reduced production and PDP reserves will also likely result in a borrowing base reduction on top of any borrowing base reduction from lower bank price decks.

Ring Energy is attempting to reduce its debt to handle any borrowing base reduction, but given its high credit facility utilization, a 20% reduction could result in a borrowing base deficiency for now.

Ring thus needs oil prices to significantly improve in the next couple months in order to help limit the potential borrowing base reduction. Ring is basically controlled by its credit facility lenders with oil in the $40s or below, and its common stock would be out of the money under current circumstances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.