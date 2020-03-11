Brace For Sub-1% Long-Term Growth

We believe shorting iShares S&P500 Growth ETF (IVM) is the best way to benefit from weak long-term growth prospects given the index's extreme valuations.

The U.S.’s long-term real GDP growth rate is likely to average less than 1% compared to 2.3% over the past decade and the historical average of 3.2% going back to 1947. Deteriorating demographics, chronically low levels of savings, and the impact of the economic distortions that have built up due to excessive government deficits and loose monetary policy, all suggest a major growth slowdown.

We believe shorting the iShares S&P500 Growth ETF (IVW) is the best way to benefit from weak long-term growth prospects given the index's extreme valuations and susceptibility to weak revenue growth.

Labour Force Growth: A Slowdown is Baked in the Cake

We can break real GDP growth over the past decade into its component parts: growth in the working-age population; growth in the employment-population ratio; and growth in output per worker, or productivity. As the chart below shows, the bulk of the growth has come from the increase in the employment population ratio thanks to the sharp drop in the unemployment rate. With the unemployment rate now sitting close to its lowest level on record, further contributions from the employment-population ratio seem highly unlikely over the next decade. This means that growth will have to come from growth in the working-age population and/or productivity.

Growth in the working-age population has average 1.0% over the past 43 years but has taken a nosedive in recent years, falling to almost zero on a 12-month moving average basis. With birth rates and net immigration in decline, the working-age population looks set follow the eurozone and Japan into contraction over the next decade. This should directly reduce real GDP growth by at least 1 percentage point compared to its long-term average.

The idea that U.S. real GDP growth can come anywhere close to its historical norms amid such demographic headwinds implies that we would need to see an unprecedented rise in labour productivity. For reasons outlined below, we believe the chances of this occurring are minimal.

Savings Rates: Chronically Low and Likely to Fall Further

Productivity is a function of the amount of real savings in the economy in the form of land, labour, and capital, and how efficiently these savings can be used to satisfy consumer demand. The impact of saving rates on real GDP growth is crucial and perhaps best summed up by Warren Buffett explained in his 2019 shareholder letter:

Remember, earlier in this letter, how I described retained earnings as having been the key to Berkshire’s prosperity? So it has been with America. In the nation’s accounting, the comparable item is labeled “savings.” And save we have. If our forefathers had instead consumed all they produced, there would have been no investment, no productivity gains and no leap in living standards. - Warren Buffett

A long-term look at the U.S.’s net aggregate savings rate shows how far the country’s ‘retained earnings’ have fallen. The net aggregate savings of the U.S. - a measure reflecting the real resources that can be put to use for future investment – sit at less than 2% of GDP compared to the double-digit levels seen in the 1970's. More than any other, the following chart explains why the US’s infrastructure is in the poor state it is; the vast majority of the nation’s output has gone towards consumption at the expense of building the groundwork for future production.

Borrowed savings from overseas in the form of large current account deficits have helped to support investment in lieu of domestic savings. However, in doing so this has saddled the U.S. economy with a record level of overseas liabilities that will potentially weigh on the ability of the U.S. to continue living beyond (or even within) its means.

Demographics trends will further undermine savings: The prospects of the U.S. savings rate rising anytime also seem bleak. Apart from slowing population growth, we are also set to see a sharp rise in the share of the retiring-age population which will put further downside pressure on the country’s savings rate. This is because working-age people build up savings due to producing more than they consume, while retirees draw down savings by consuming and no longer producing. (See More Saving is Always Good for the Economy for more detail).

It is worth noting that this demographic headwind would still exist even were it not for the huge unfunded welfare liabilities of the U.S. government. Even if future health and pension payments were fully funded, the decline in the savings rate from increased consumption as a share of the economy would still be negative for growth. The fact that the healthcare and basic consumption needs of future pensioners will have to come from the shrinking working-age population simply adds to the potential downside shocks that the economy faces as this wealth transfer takes place.

Productivity: Reckless Fiscal and Monetary Policy are Major Impediments

The combination of slowing labour force growth and low levels of savings means a sharp rise in total factor productivity is needed to allow U.S. economy to grow anywhere close to historical levels. Increased government involvement in the economy do not bode well and suggest that productivity growth could see further downside over the coming years.

Low real interest rates lower the bar for productivity: Easy monetary policy can provide the economy with near-term support but usually at the expense of undermining wealth creation, encouraging financial speculation, and creating financial instability. As explained in The Trouble with Activist Monetary Policy this is because when interest rates are set below the natural rate, this gives investors false signals about the availability of resources and thus the future profitability of their investments. During this time, the investment goods production does not align with the end demand from consumers and economic stagnation results (see What Causes Recessions and Recoveries for more detail).

Low real interest rates tend to manifest in the survival of companies that would otherwise be forced into bankruptcy enabling labour and capital to move to more productive areas of the economy. They effectively lower the bar for productivity growth, keeping zombie companies alive. The damage tends to be amplified if low rates trigger financial market bubbles. As investors chase returns in risky assets, resources are increasingly diverted towards more speculative and less productive investments. The following quote by James Grant sums up the risks of low rates:

Interest rates are the traffic signals of a market economy. Turn them all green, and errors and pileups abound. - James Grant

By keeping interest rates far lower than would have been the case had they reflected the real balance of savings and investment in the economy, the Fed has encouraged a record equity market bubble and build up-of debt, particularly at the corporate level, which is likely to be at the epicenter of the next financial crisis.

Increased government footprint shows no sign of reversing: Despite near record-low interest costs and low unemployment keeping welfare payments subdued, total government spending as a share of GDP remains close to its highest levels ever. As explained in Why Lower Government Spending is Good for the Economy the higher share of the economy’s total resources in the hands of the government, all else equal, the lower the ability of businesses to create wealth.

Popular support for increased government social spending as well as other policies such as higher minimum wages suggest increased impediments to wealth creation as resources are diverted away from investment and production and towards satisfying consumption. The growing mainstream acceptance of Modern Monetary Theory and living wage policies point towards an acceleration in government involvement in the economy.

It is also worth noting that the increased political correctness and censorship on university campuses and the media, which has also found its way into human resources departments among many of the country's large companies, poses a threat to the freedom of speech that has enabled good ideas to proliferate. Wealth creation and freedom of speech are intimately linked and current societal trends appear to add further headwinds to long-term growth. Barry Goldwater's quote on individual freedom is very prescient today:

To my mind the single essential element on which all new discoveries are dependent is human freedom. - Barry Goldwater

Recession Inevitable, Financial Crisis Risks Are Rising

Our base case scenario for long term growth in the U.S. is around 1.0%, which assumes, somewhat generously, that productivity growth remains not far from current levels. This figure should be seen as an upper limit over the coming years as financial crisis risks are growing with the coronavirus threatening to burst the equity and corporate debt bubbles. Even a modest pullback in asset prices could be enough to trigger vulnerabilities in the debt-laden sectors of the economy triggering a downturn.

Investment Implications

We believe shorting iShares S&P500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is the best way to benefit from weak long-term growth prospects given the index's extreme valuations. On the revenue front we find it hard to believe that sales growth will continue to outstrip U.S. nominal GDP growth after already reaching such a large share of the economy.

As John Hussman shows here there is a strong tendency for revenue growth in fast-growing technology companies to slow sharply. As Hussman notes, network effects accelerate the early growth, but also cause growth to hit the wall more abruptly, and we believe we are much closer to this wall than investors realize.

On the cost side, as explained in a previous article we see potential for labour costs to rise from there currently depressed share of GDP, acting as a drag on profit margins. Meanwhile we believe that the technology sector (which makes up 37% of the IVM) could come up against regulatory headwinds as explained here. With a trailing P/E ratio of 25x despite record high profit margins in excess of 15x, the index is highly exposed to a long-term growth slowdown.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IVW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.