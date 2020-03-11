Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Multiple 'Deals In The Works' Get Confirmed

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and two deals closing. Out of the four deals announced, three were cash deals and one was an all-stock deal.

The acquisition of Forty Seven (FTSV) by Gilead Sciences (GILD) was the first deal announced last week. FTSV stock rocketed after the deal was announced. Gilead agreed to pay $95.50 for each Forty Seven share, a 64.7 premium to Friday's closing price of $58.00. This deal will help Gilead expand its cancer drug pipeline. Through the addition of Forty Seven’s investigational lead product candidate, magrolimab, the acquisition will strengthen Gilead’s immuno-oncology research and development portfolio. Many investors view Gilead as a biotech private equity firm that does not charge fees and uses its capital and cash flows to fuel acquisitions. This is the third-largest deal by Gilead after its $11 billion acquisition of Pharmasset in 2011, its acquisition of Kite Pharmaceuticals for nearly $12 billion in 2017 and now yet another multi-billion acquisition.

This is the first time since we started tracking potential deals in the "Deals in the Works" section of our website more than three years ago that all the confirmed deals that were announced last week had been "deals in the works".

Gilead Sciences had approached cancer therapy company Forty Seven with a takeover offer on February 27, 2020. On March 2, 2020, the deal was confirmed. Forty Seven stock appreciated from $48.79 on February 27 to $93.91 after the deal was announced on March 2. On September 11, 2019, according to Reuters, the Donerail Group, an investment firm led by former activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP executive William Wyatt, had built a stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) and was pushing the company to explore a sale. On March 2, 2020, Mobile Mini agreed to combine with WillScot Corporation (WSC) in an all-stock deal at a 20.33% premium to the closing price of MINI after we added it to our list of potential deals.

We added QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) to our list of potential deals on November 13, 2019, when Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announced that it was considering purchasing the company. This deal was confirmed on March 3, 2020, when TMO announced that it was acquiring QIAGEN at a premium of approximately 17% to the closing price of the stock after the potential deal was announced. The fourth successful "potential deal" last week was the acquisition of the Meet Group (MEET). On December 16, 2019, the NuCom Group had announced that it was exploring the acquisition of U.S. live streaming app developer Meet Group. This deal was confirmed on March 5, 2020, at a premium of over 16%.

In the deal updates section, we saw an intense bidding war between Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for the acquisition of Cincinnati Bell (CBB). After entering into multiple amendments with Brookfield, Cincinnati Bell finally announced that it considered MIRA's proposal as a "Superior Proposal".

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between February 28, 2020, and March 6, 2020.

The significant change in the spread for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) was triggered by U.S. national security officials recommending that President Donald Trump block Infineon Technologies AG’s proposed acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor. Genworth Financial (GNW) and China Oceanwide Holdings Group, the oldest deal in our list, reached an agreement with the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) that removed one of the final hurdles for the deal. The companies expect to close the transaction by the end of the month.

There was one new deal announced in the Deals in the Works section last week. On March 6, 2020, Gray Television Inc. (GTN) made an offer to acquire larger peer Tegna (TGNA) for approximately $8.5 billion. This is the second time we have added TGNA to our list of potential deals. On August 16, 2019, Apollo Global Management (APO) had approached the company about a deal.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 29 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 2 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 42 Stock Deals 25 Stock & Cash Deals 5 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 76 Aggregate Deal Consideration $493.4 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Forty Seven by Gilead Sciences for $4.9 billion, or $95.50 per share in cash. We added FTSV as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on February 27, 2020, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $58.00. The merger of Mobile Mini with WillScot Corporation for $2.89 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Mobile Mini stockholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock. We added MINI as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on September 11, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $34.09. The acquisition of QIAGEN N.V. by Thermo Fisher Scientific for $11.5 billion, or 39 euros. We added QGEN as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on November 13, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $35.45. The acquisition of The Meet Group by NuCom Group for $500 million, or $6.30 per share in cash. We added MEET as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on December 16, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $5.33.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price ClosingDate Profit Annualized Profit CY 06/02/2019 Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) $23.85 $16.37 03/31/2020 45.69% 725.13% NTGN 01/16/2020 BioNTech SE (BNTX) $2.40 $1.67 06/30/2020 43.69% 139.89% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.41 03/31/2020 23.13% 367.05% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (GOOG) $7.35 $6.22 06/30/2020 18.17% 58.17% SORL 11/29/2019 Ruili International Inc. (N/A) $4.72 $4.23 06/30/2020 11.58% 37.09% KEM 11/11/2019 Yageo Corporation (N/A) $27.20 $24.43 12/31/2020 11.34% 13.89% LACQ 12/30/2019 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) $11.50 $10.35 06/30/2020 11.11% 35.58% TSG 10/02/2019 Flutter Entertainment PLC (PDYPF) $25.46 $23.06 09/30/2020 10.40% 18.43% TGE 12/17/2019 Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (N/A) $22.45 $20.61 06/30/2020 8.93% 28.58% IOTS 02/20/2020 Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF) $12.55 $11.64 09/30/2020 7.82% 13.85%

The number of active deals in our Merger Arbitrage Tool increased last week to 76 with an aggregate deal consideration of $493.4 billion, an increase from last week's $473.61 billion. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation moved to the top of our table of "Top 10 deals with largest spreads", followed by Neon Therapeutics (NTGN), Genworth Financial and Fitbit (FIT). KEMET Corporation (KEM) moved into the fifth place in our table with a spread of 11.34%.

