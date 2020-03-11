Apache: Low Oil Prices Are Not Helping

The volatility is now extreme, and I expect this situation to continue probably a few more weeks. Thus, I recommend trading short term the stock exclusively.

Image Courtesy: Reuters - Permian Basin

Investment Thesis

Houston-based Apache Corp. (APA) owns oil and gas assets in three different parts of the world, with a large portion in the US Shale, including the controversial Alpine High. Oil and Gas revenues come from three central areas:

The investment thesis is quite clear now. Apache presents a weak profile due to its strong presence in the US Shale and extensive exposure in Permian natural gas and despite other assets spread worldwide.

Source: APA Presentation

Apache has invested heavily in its Alpine High prospect, which is a Permian gas play that is not as attractive as a pure oil Permian play due to pricing issues.

It was a costly mistake, and I do not blame the company for that. The price of natural gas significantly weakened since the decision was made to develop Alpine High.

Data by YCharts

Worse, the recent coronavirus and the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia have contributed to a total collapse of the oil prices, which tumbled to the low $30s, creating more headaches for the company.

Thus, it is difficult to recommend a long-term investment in this struggling sector and in a company that will not be able to generate cash flow with oil prices below the breakeven price.

However, I believe APA is an excellent trading tool, but I would stay away from any long-term investment until we can see a turnaround shaping up, which could take a few months at the least.

One exciting and promising new feature for Apache is the Offshore project called Block 58 in Suriname, with a first discovery already announced called the Maka well. The second well has been spudded in January called the Sapakara west-1, and results will be known soon.

Finally, just a little over a year ago, we learned that Apache and KAAC (Anderson Acquisition Corp.) formed a $3.5 billion pure-play Permian midstream called Altus Midstream (ALTM).

Note: Altus Midstream released its estimated fourth-quarter results on February 26, 2020.

I do not recommend investing in Altus Midstream. However, the stock price may present some opportunities for short-term trading only.

Apache Corp. - Balance sheet and production history for 4Q'19: The raw numbers

Apache 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 1.929 1.983 1.765 1.635 1.603 1.477 1.696 Net Income in $ Billion 0.20 0.08 -0.38 -0.05 -0.36 -0.17 -2.98 EBITDA $ Billion 1.21 1.12 0.39 0.91 0.55 0.82 -2.22 EPS diluted in $/share 0.51 0.21 -1.00 -0.12 -0.96 -0.45 -7.89 Cash from Operating activities in $ Million 1,113 1,006 1,043 598 856 635 778 CapEx in $ Million 1,017 942 1068 863 803 682 613 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 96 64 -25 -265 53 -47 165 Total Cash $ Billion 0.97 0.59 0.71 0.33 0.55 0.16 0.25 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 8.34 8.20 8.20 8.43 8.33 8.41 8.56 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 385 385 381 376 377 377 377 Oil Production K boep/d 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Oil Equivalent in K Boep/d 464.1 476.3 482.3 502.9 455.0 450.6 487.2 International 208.6 203.8 198.8 211.2 191.0 184.7 188.6 USA 255.5 272.4 283.5 291.7 264.0 265.9 298.6 Permian 201.8 222.3 235.9 247.9 226.3 254.4 288.0 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 69.35 69.12 58.37 57.70 63.71 58.60 60.19 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.50 2.56 2.57 2.34 1.41 1.66 2.05

Source: Company 10K filing and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Oil Production

1 - Revenues and other were $1.696 billion in 4Q'19

Apache reported a fourth-quarter 2019 consolidated net loss of $2.967 billion or $7.89 per diluted common share, on February 27, 2020. Revenues were $1.696 billion, down 3.9% from the same quarter a year ago due to weaker oil and gas prices.

Apache's fourth-quarter lease operating expenses came in at $343 million, down 2.6% from the same quarter last year. However, total operating expenses grew 124.3% from the previous year to $4.7 billion. It was mostly due to higher financing costs and an increase in exploration expenses and higher expenses related to asset impairment.

Also, Apache generated $778 million of cash from operating activities and recorded a $528 million impairment of Alpine High unproved leasehold assets.

Below are the prices received by the company since 2015.

2 - Free cash flow was $165 million in 4Q'19

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The company is struggling to show positive free cash flow. Free cash flow for 2019 was a loss of $94 million, with a gain of $165 million this quarter.

The company is paying a dividend of $0.25 quarterly or $377 million yearly, which is not covered by the free cash flow.

It is a problem that most oil producers are faced with now. Commodity prices have tumbled well below the breakeven level. Thus, most of the companies in this sector will be forced to cut the dividend drastically and potentially CapEx to be able to survive in such a challenging environment.

The first company in this category that acted quickly is Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), which cut the dividend by 86% as well as CapEx for 2020 from $5.3 billion to $3.6 billion.

3 - Net debt is now $8.32 billion in 4Q'19 (Including Altus).

Steve Riney said in the conference call:

during 2019, we continued to fund our $376 million dividend payment, which is one of the highest yields in our peer group. We generated full year cash return on invested capital, consistent with the corporate incentive compensation goal of 19%. We paid off $150 million of debt and we refinanced a portion of our long-term debt significantly extending our maturity profile while lowering our average borrowing rate.

4 - Oil-equivalent production was 487.2k Boep/d in Q4'19 (66% liquids or oil plus NGL)

Production details per segment are indicated in the chart below.

The fourth-quarter total production increased 1% to 487,202 Boep/d compared to a year ago and up 2.3% sequentially.

In 4Q 2019, the Permian Basin recorded an output of 288.043k Boep/d, representing 59.1% of the overall oil and gas production.

Source: Presentation

The North Sea established another record with 62.760k Boep/d.

Note: The Permian production in green in the first graph, which was 288.043k Boep/d in 4Q'2019 (Midland Basin and Delaware Basin, outside of Alpine High) compared to 283.5k Boep/d in 3Q' 2019.

Below are the details Per Product.

2020 Guidance and 1Q 2020

Source: APA Presentation

In the first quarter, Alpine High volumes will be slightly below fourth quarter 2019 levels of 95,000 BOEs per day and we expect this to decline to around 50,000 to 60,000 BOEs per day by the end of the year. These numbers do not include the impact of potential production curtailments due to negative Waha hub pricing. (conference call)

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The takeaway from the fourth quarter of 2019 is that oil and gas prices continue to face strong headwinds due to a bearish demand outlook due to the coronavirus effect and a damaging price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Stock prices for several public companies in Houston were in free fall March 9 as an oil price war and coronavirus fears weighed heavily on investors. The oil price crash was fueled by Saudi Arabia's decision to launch a price war over the weekend. The drop represented crude oil's largest single-day price drop since the Gulf War in 1991, according to the Financial Times.

The volatility is now extreme, and I expect this situation to continue for a few more weeks before we will be able to get a good idea of what could happen in the oil sector in 2020. Right now, the only strategy that could eventually work out well is to trade the industry based on the daily news.

Technical analysis (short term)

APA took a turn for the worse and crashed on March 9. In my opinion, the stock is still open to more downside, assuming a descending channel pattern indicated above.

The line support that I can see is about $8.25, at which point I recommend accumulating the stock. The first line resistance is approximately $15.50, where it would be wise to take about 30% of your position build since March 5 and wait for either a crossing of the resistance to $21 again or back below $10.0 again.

