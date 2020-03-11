VIIX: Take Your Profits And Go

Given the long-run returns of VIIX’s index, I believe that short-term traders should take profit and long-term investors should avoid the instrument at this time.

Despite the run-up in price, VIIX still follows a methodology which destroys wealth at an annualized rate of about 50% per year.

For those lucky enough to time the bottom in the VIX, the VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN (VIIX) has strongly delivered over the last month with shares up at some points over 100%. While much attention is placed on the short-term performance of instruments like VIIX, in this piece I will take a step back and examine the long-run return of the instrument.

Understanding VIIX

During times of heightened market volatility, there’s often a tendency to skip past the fine details of a specific instrument and get into trading. In the case of VIIX, I believe this is a mistake which can end up costing investors. Specifically, as we’ll discuss in this section, the index which VIIX directly mimics has a long history of destroying the wealth of its trackers, which means if you are trading VIIX to the long side for anything but the shortest of timeframes, the odds aren’t that favorable.

Let’s start with the basics. VIIX tracks the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and it gives exposure to the front two months of VIX futures contracts. Specifically, the index rolls exposure on a daily basis in the front two contracts of VIX futures such that the average holding period is roughly 30 days into the future. As you can see in the following graphic from VelocityShares, this means that exposure is always changing such that a greater and greater share of holdings is in the second month contract as a month progresses.

Conceptually, this simple methodology gets the job done. It tracks VIX futures and it does so in such a way that you’ll always be shifting exposure rather than tied to a specific window like many popular commodity indices.

But there’s a subtle problem beneath the surface in VIX futures which makes holding exposure for prolonged time periods very difficult: roll yield. The basic idea behind roll yield is that futures contracts tend to converge towards the spot level of a commodity. This graphic from Wikipedia captures the idea perfectly.

The general idea at work here is that since VIX futures are not the same thing as the spot level of the VIX (but rather settle off of what the VIX will be at some point in the future), as time progresses, the futures contracts will price towards the spot level of the VIX.

What this tangibly means is that on a near constant basis, the futures contracts along the VIX curve are gradually approaching whatever the level of the outright VIX is. If the VIX futures curve is in contango (back of the curve higher than the front of the curve), you will see losses from this gradual approach since the futures contracts will generally be declining in value in an approach towards the spot. Conversely, a market in backwardation will see positive gains from roll yield since futures will be trading under the spot and the futures will be generally increasing in value in relation to the spot as time progresses.

In the following chart, I have pulled the last 10 years of VIX futures and spot data to demonstrate the point. What this chart shows is the average outright price of VIX futures versus the VIX itself by the number of days from when the futures contracts shifted to their relative place (for example, trade date 1 = the first day that a certain contract became either the first or second month futures contract depending on the line shown).

There are two things to point out here. First off, VIX futures are on average above the spot level of the VIX. In other words, in most days, the VIX futures curve is in contango. Numerically, over the past decade 87% of all days have seen the VIX futures curve in contango.

And the second thing to point out here is that the concept of roll yield plays out as seen by the general decline in value in VIX futures as the month progresses. In other words, on average, the VIX largely stays around 16-17 but VIX futures are falling in value towards the spot throughout the month. Over the last 10 years, on average the front contract falls by about 3% per month simply due to roll yield.

So what does all this mean? It means that if you’re holding VIIX over lengthy periods of time, you are almost certainly going to lose money due to roll yield. For example, in the following chart provided directly from S&P Global, you can see the near-constant losses in the index which VIIX directly tracks.

There are two things to point out in the above chart. The first thing to note is the long-run return of the index. As you can see, the index which VIIX tracks has dropped at an annualized rate of about 50% per year. In other words, if you would have invested $100,000 into an instrument like VIIX 10 years ago, you would have about $154 left in your account for a loss of about 99.9% of your initial investment. Ouch.

And this brings us to the second thing to note about VIIX: even with a 100% rally over the last month, it doesn’t even make a dent in the long-run performance of the ETN. In other words, if you start with your $100k investment 10 years ago and held to today, you would have enjoyed a slight blip of a few dozen dollars over the last month… and that’s it.

And this is ultimately the problem with VIIX and why I can’t recommend that investors hold it in their portfolio: because of roll yield in a market largely caught in contango, it has a proven track record of decimating wealth. VIIX is an instrument only suitable for the most short-term of traders and even then, it’s like catching a falling knife out of mid-air – it’s just not worth the risk.

If you are long VIIX and managed to capture the recent run-up in volatility, my recommendation would be to take your profits and go. If you are sitting on the sidelines, I would suggest avoiding the instrument and looking for more productive instruments for your capital.

Conclusion

