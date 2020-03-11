Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q4 2019 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Fairholme’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Fairholme’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Fund Holdings article for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2019.

Berkowitz’s 13F stock portfolio value increased 11%, from $475M to $528M, this quarter. The 13F portfolio currently has most of the assets invested in St. Joe Company (JOE).

Berkowitz’s flagship Fairholme Fund (FAIRX) has generated significant alpha since its December 1999 inception: the fund returned at an annualized rate of 9.08% compared to 6.08% for S&P 500 index. FAIRX has, however, underperformed over the most recent 10-year period. Of the ~$1.1B AUM, Cash and Equivalents are at ~38%, St. Joe stock at ~41%, Fannie/Freddie Pfds at ~20%, and Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) at ~1%. The other funds under Fairholme umbrella are the Fairholme Focused Income Fund (FOCIX) and the Fairholme Allocation Fund (FAAFX). Equity holdings that are not in the 13F report include Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) pfds (OTCQB:FNMAS), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) pfds (OTCQB:FMCKJ), and Imperial Metals.

New Stakes

None.

Stake Disposals

Kraft Heinz (KHC): KHC was a ~4% of the 13F portfolio position established last quarter at prices between $25 and $32.50. It was disposed this quarter at prices between $26.50 and $33.50. The stock currently trades at $24.50.

Stake Decreases

St. Joe Company: Most of Fairholme’s 13F assets are in St. Joe Company stock. The bulk of the position was purchased in the 2008-2009 time frame, and there have only been minor adjustments since. The last three quarters of 2017 had seen a combined ~14% increase at prices between $16.35 and $19.55. The stock is now at $18.59. Berkowitz’s ownership stake is at ~44% of the business. The last two years saw minor trimming.

Note: Fairholme’s 2019 report notes record construction activity at St. Joe’s sites.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B): Q1 2019 saw a 5.6% of the portfolio stake purchased at prices between $188 and $209. The position was reduced by ~85% to a very small 0.84% portfolio stake next quarter at prices between $197 and $219. The stock currently trades at ~$203. The last two quarters have also seen minor trimming.

Note: Berkshire Hathaway has had a previous recent round-trip in the portfolio. It was a minutely small 0.34% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $186 and $222, and disposed next quarter at prices between $188 and $224.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO): VSTO was a fairly large 6.5% of the portfolio stake established in H1 2018 at prices between $13 and $20. Q3 2018 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $15.50 and $19, and that was followed with a ~60% selling next quarter at prices between $10 and $17.50. The last four quarters have seen another ~80% selling at prices between $4.50 and $12. The stock currently trades at $5.57, and the position is now very small at ~0.37% of the portfolio.

Note: Vista Outdoor is a 2015 spinoff from Alliant Techsystems, which, in turn, was spun off from Honeywell. It is a dominant producer of ammunition that is purchased by military, police, and governments around the world.

Kept Steady

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Fairholme’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, KHC, FNMA, FMCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Fannie/Freddie Pfds.