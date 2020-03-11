Dividend Increases: February 29-March 6, 2020

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List (CCC list).

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Last week, 6 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends, including two of my DivGro holdings. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Ross Stores (ROST)

ROST, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores offering apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's stores include Ross Dress for Less stores and dd's DISCOUNTS stores. ROST was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

On March 3, ROST declared a quarterly dividend of 28.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.8% from the prior dividend of 25.5¢.

Payable March 31 to shareholders of record on March 17; ex-div: March 16.

General Dynamics (GD)

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, GD is an aerospace and defense company offering products and services in business aviation; land and expeditionary combat systems, armaments and munitions; shipbuilding and marine systems; and information systems and technologies. Formed in 1952, GD has grown steadily through the acquisition of many businesses.

On March 4, GD declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share.

This is an increase of 7.8% from the prior dividend of $1.02.

Payable May 8 to shareholders of record on April 9; ex-div: April 8.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, WYND operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. The company provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests, and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. WYND was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida,

On March 5, WYND declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.1% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable March 31 to shareholders of record on March 16; ex-div: March 13.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN)

HMN is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the United States educator market, primarily elementary and secondary school teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, HMN provides retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance products.

On March 5, HMN declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.3% from the prior dividend of 28.75¢.

Payable March 31 to shareholders of record on March 17; ex-div: March 16.

Synovus Financial (SNV)

SNV operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank, which provides various financial products and services in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. The company offers commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. SNV was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

On March 3, SNV declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.0% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 19; ex-div: March 18.

Kadant (KAI)

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, KAI supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. KAI was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek and changed its name to Kadant in 2001.

On March 3, KAI declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.3% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable May 5 to shareholders of record on April 7; ex-div: April 6.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: ROST, GD, and KAI.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

ROST's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in ROST in January 2010 would have returned 26.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

GD's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and at the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in GD in January 2010 would have returned 14.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

KAI's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about value. An investment in KAI in January 2010 would have returned 17.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 10-23, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (6.Mar) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Wednesday, 11 March (Ex-Div Date 03/11) American Assets Trust (AAT) 3.26% $36.83 9 5.0% 0.3 03/26 Evans Bancorp (EVBN) 3.74% $31.00 8 9.9% 0.58 04/02 Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 0.98% $102.40 12 4.9% 0.25 03/26 Gildan Activewear (GIL) 2.94% $20.96 9 20.0% 0.154 04/06 Thursday, 12 March (Ex-Div Date 03/12) Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 2.46% $147.97 44 13.4% 0.91 04/01 Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 2.08% $73.91 25 6.2% 0.385 04/01 Amerisafe (AMSF) 1.72% $62.76 7 15.8% 0.27 03/27 Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) 11.22% $9.36 9 10.3% 0.2625 04/15 Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) 2.29% $94.23 13 17.3% 0.54 04/03 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 3.45% $21.43 7 25.3% 0.185 04/01 Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 0.93% $336.61 7 21.1% 0.78 03/30 Eaton Corp. (ETN) 3.44% $84.83 10 7.7% 0.73 03/27 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 1.01% $74.91 7 20.7% 0.19 03/27 Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 5.32% $15.78 6 7.0% 0.21 03/27 First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 6.13% $9.79 9 22.9% 0.15 04/01 Gilead Sciences (GILD) 3.94% $68.97 5 N/A 0.68 03/30 Friday, 13 March (Ex-Div Date 03/13) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 4.61% $69.46 8 38.0% 0.8 03/31 Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 1.39% $274.01 10 12.8% 0.95 03/27 Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 0.95% $649.95 17 15.8% 1.55 03/31 Carolina Financial Corp. (CARO) 1.51% $26.43 8 26.5% 0.1 04/06 Community Bank System (CBU) 2.95% $55.52 28 6.3% 0.41 04/09 DTE Energy (DTE) 4.00% $101.18 11 7.3% 1.0125 04/15 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 2.37% $30.43 6 24.2% 0.18 03/31 Eastman Chemical (EMN) 5.26% $50.20 10 12.5% 0.66 04/03 Extra Space Storage (EXR) 3.54% $101.75 10 14.5% 0.9 03/31 FBL Financial Group (FFG) 4.78% $41.84 9 6.5% 0.5 03/31 First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) 1.99% $24.15 9 11.5% 0.12 04/01 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 3.73% $112.71 52 5.1% 1.05 04/15 Monday, 16 March (Ex-Div Date 03/16) Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) 10.22% $12.52 5 N/A 0.32 03/27 Allegion plc (ALLE) 1.15% $111.70 6 27.5% 0.32 03/31 Amphenol Corp. (APH) 1.18% $84.90 8 17.7% 0.25 04/08 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 3.55% $126.15 15 5.1% 1.12 03/31 Ecolab (ECL) 1.03% $182.22 28 10.8% 0.47 04/15 El Paso Electric (EE) 2.27% $67.77 9 6.5% 0.385 03/31 The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 4.27% $16.85 24 7.9% 0.18 03/27 Fidelity National Financial (FNF) 3.49% $37.82 8 19.2% 0.33 03/31 First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) 1.17% $58.00 6 7.8% 0.17 03/31 Wednesday, 18 March (Ex-Div Date 03/18) Best Buy (BBY) 3.30% $66.58 16 22.1% 0.55 04/09 Popular Inc. (BPOP) 4.10% $39.00 5 N/A 0.4 04/01 Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) 2.24% $14.29 6 N/A 0.08 04/02 Financial Institutions (FISI) 5.02% $20.73 9 5.2% 0.26 04/02 Thursday, 19 March (Ex-Div Date 03/19) Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 0.49% $32.71 17 10.2% 0.04 04/07 Air Lease Corp. (AL) 1.92% $31.21 8 34.1% 0.15 04/08 Flanigan's Enterprises (BDL) 1.53% $19.60 5 N/A 0.3 04/03 Chubb Limited (CB) 2.23% $134.67 26 2.9% 0.75 04/10

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.