AT&T Inc. (T) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank 2020 Media, Internet and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Bryan Kraft

Thanks everyone for joining us. I am Bryan Kraft. I’m the Telecom, Cable Media analyst at Deutsche Bank and I'm pleased to be here with John Stephens, the CFO of AT&T. John welcome and I know, John, you want to start off with some Safe Harbor language, so I'll hand it over to you.

John Stephens

Before we begin, I want to call your attention to our Safe Harbor statement, which is some of the comments I may be making today will be forward looking and they're subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially and we'd suggest you look at our SEC filings and the information on our AT&T website for further information.

With that, I'll add one more thing folks used to give us at the end, but please on your way home tonight, don't text and drive as much as I'm interested in revenue for our company. We don't need to make money that way, so please be careful. It's a serious matter for all of us and we take it seriously right here. We've got Bryan, let me hand it back to you and let you start asking questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bryan Kraft

Okay, great. John, why don't we start with the topic that's on everyone's mind, which is how is the Corona virus impacting the Company, your supply chain, your business overall?

John Stephens

So first and foremost for us, it's a focus on our people, on the people, our employees and our customers, trying to make sure we keep them safe and take all the precautions necessary, whether it's giving them new guidance on travel, whether it's allowing them to work from home, whether it's to have some of the deep cleaning of our retail stores and making sure that there's, the appropriate cleansing materials out there for all of our stores. That's the first focus.

We're spending a lot of time working with authorities. We’re used to doing that in the sense of being a network operator who deals with storms and acts to mother nature. We are dealing with them in that same type of way with the same processes. From supply chain perspective, I don't want to suggest we seen anything significant at this time. We continue to talk to our suppliers.

Of course, when you think about the situation, we’re about handsets and tablets and watches and those kinds of things and other computer equipment routers and so forth. But so far, we've been in very good shape with that. We'll see how long or if there's an impact going forward and we'll leave it to our suppliers to kind of give their guidance and those kinds of things. But so far, we've been working closely with them and working through the entire corona situation [indiscernible] thoughts go out to everybody. This is something we need to treat carefully and be careful with and we're trying to do that in our piece of the world here at AT&T.

Bryan Kraft

And why don't we talk bit about your three year plan? What are the key strategic priorities and management's focused on this year maybe to start off?

John Stephens

Yes, so three year plan is to get our EPS up to the four 50 to four range. So, big range out there because of our ability to retire a common equity and the impacts of that, that range includes our HBO Max investment. Secondly, we expect to grow revenue on a CAGR basis in the 1% to 2% through 2022. We expect adjusted EBITDA margins to grow 200 basis points higher than in 2019 which will give us incremental EBITDA. When you put all that together, of course, the $6 billion, free cash flow, we'll start off with 28 billion. We expect this year grow into the 30 billion or more by 2022.

And then we'll expect to get net debt to adjusted EBITDA down by in 2022 down to the 2.0 to 2.5 range, it’s been current range. So those are kind of the guidelines, we’re sticking with those. That's where we've been ads that are consistent with what we had asked back in January. We expect that to what we accomplish going forward. Kind of key strategies, key priorities, category wireless revenue, specifically wireless service growth of two plus percentage points, we think our network coverage, our FirstNet coverage, the 5G network, all the other aspects of what we're doing and the upside we ever that are limited plans as well as some of the other things like insurance and so forth give us the opportunity to achieve that goal.

We really believe at HBO Max, We're excited about the launch that's coming in the second quarter and that'll launch and carrying that forward throughout the three year plan will be very important priority for us. For the current year as you've seen there's been a lot of political advertising and that will impact our business in a very positive way as we go through this election cycle. We're expecting to grow our fiber base.

As you know, we have about 4 million, fiber based, fiber to prem customers. We have built about 14 million, so we've got a lot of space to sell into and we're excited about that. That'll be success, that'll be important to us. Improvements in our Mexico operations, I think you saw, we've probably got a $200 million improvement a year-over-year and the four quarter, over 300 million for the full year last year, EBITDA improved in Mexico. We've got a positive and it's going to be critical for us to not only keep it positive, but to grow it and we expect to do that.

We just launched AT&T TV its early, we have a lot of comments about, but that's going to be that ability to be successful product's going to be important. WarnerMedia synergies are going to continue to be important. And then lastly, I'd say the share repurchases the capital structure as well as not only the equity side of that but also paying that are going to be a critical factor. So that's a quick overview of that pride. I'll be stopping then and let you ask any questions for what on anything else or any details?

Bryan Kraft

Yes, when I look at those three year plan numbers and then I compare it to sell side consensus estimates, the consensus numbers are well below that 2022 guides, which indicates some healthy skepticism in the market. What gives you the confidence that the Company will achieve these targets? And what do you think the market is missing here?

John Stephens

Yes, I think the issue is, I'm confident we can execute on our cost initiatives. So I think that's a significant item. I think that is what we need to do -- we've got a good track record, emerging integration synergies and the kind of taking out costs. If you look back at our business wire line side for the last five years, you see, we've been holding onto to get our revenue a challenged business, and we're doing that through whether it's network virtualization or whether it's replacing hardware with software to automating processes, but we've done a really good job. We need to continue to do that.

We believe we've got a real opportunity with restructuring our capital stack. Not only very, almost 10% of the shares, the Company or 70% of the shares, we issue tell them more, but also in addition to that, shifting some of our capital stack from commons and preferred because there's seems to be a great appetite out there. That's another item that gives me great confidence. Third, I really believe in our wireless position. I think it's really strong and I think we're going to be able to compete very, very well.

In a short run I think those three things going to give me confidence, and I think those are the things that, we need to execute on, we need to prove by our actions and to build further support and build further momentum. But I believe we can do that.

Bryan Kraft

Okay, so we'll get into some of those things. You've targeted, I guess, first on the on capital structure, you've targeted retiring about 250 million shares in 2020 through the repurchase plan with $100 million in the first quarter. Does the recent stock price decline cause you to consider being more aggressive? Or does it make you more cautious now given the increased macro uncertainty?

John Stephens

Yes, so I would tell you that as you're going through these situations, you consider both, you see the ability to get more shares per dollar. And that's as if attractiveness by the same token I always want to be prudent and careful and prepare for all uncertainty that's out there. I feel like we can have a real good balance for that and we take that into account.

And all the announced decisions, certainly that we've made with regard to that, I mean, we believe that with this plan, we're going to continue to generate strong cash from operations, which is going to allow us to continue to invest CapEx to keep the business fresh, and moving forward, that's going to leave us with cash that continue to increase our dividends for our common shareholders, those increases may be modest, but we believe we can do that.

And that leaves us with his cash situation to not only continue to pay down debt, but also to retire those shares. I feel comfortable about that, but yes, you're watching carefully all the time, but specifically in times of stress, or uncertainly, as we're faced with corona.

Bryan Kraft

And can you talk about the rationale, walk us through the rationale for the preferred offerings that you've done?

John Stephens

Sure, we have a collection of shareholders probably, in that in 50% range of our shareholders who are retail, and who seemed to and appear to own us. As an important part of that equation is the dividend. And I think that's important for all our shareholders, but specifically for those retail shareholders. So we, if you will, decided to take a step in the water and try out whether the marketplace would be interested in a preferred from us we did that in the fourth quarter was very successful.

We did a $1,250 million worth of preferred. So that was the first time in our history, we've done that it was very successful. We did two more issuances. In the first quarter and did almost 4 billion equivalent U.S. dollars. So what we've seen is that there's a real appetite for the preferred. The benefit of that process is that we can then if you will reshape or realign our capital stack. So we take that money and we use it to retire common shares to bring those back in, when you do that you do a couple of things.

One, we're trading at a lower dividend on the preferred. So there is a common, that's a good thing. Secondly, that preferred dividend doesn't go up. And as I've mentioned before, we expect our common dividend go up over the next three years. And heck, it's gone up over 35 years in a row. So, for us having that dividend to be stable and not be growing is really important. And third, those preferred shareholders share on our profits to the extent of the dividends.

So, the extent of the 5% or 4% [indiscernible] the Euro dividend was about 2.8%. They share in profits that our common shareholders share profits to a 9% to 10% range, so at least a lot more profitability for our common shareholder. At the same time as it allows us to bring in some of those common shares and return some additional cash over and above or dividends to our common shareholders. So we think all of that together makes very good common sense. As I say, it's really low cost capital and its capital that's much lower costs that are common stock equity is today.

Bryan Kraft

Got it, makes sense. Okay. And any updates to the $5 billion to $10 billion modernization target that you talked about in 2020?

John Stephens

We've talked about $5 billion target. We've still got those, a CMA to closure. We still got Puerto Rico to closure. We still got four tower deals that we had announced. All three of those things be not last year but have not closed yet those together in any kind of a general or a little over a $3.5 million, we have had on the market original sports networks and we're looking at the potential for those.

I will tell you we have literally hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars of real estate and additional assets that are under contract are either small or work centers, administrative buildings, things like that. We continue to scrub our balance sheet $500 billion of balance sheet. If I can find 1% of the items to sell, I have another 5 billion over what I've talked about. So, all those things are in process.

So, we'll working those as well as working free cash flow opportunities, things that we've established ourselves are pretty good whether it be a account receivable securitizations or other monetization strategies like we did with our tower options receivables last year. So we're going to continue to work with those kinds of things. Things that may not be a division or an operating corporation, but rather parts of businesses that we can monetize, feel good about getting the $5 billion in this year. And hopefully we can have success over and above that but we're targeting that and it feels good about the ability to get that done.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. And I wondered if we could talk about the wireless competitive environment. How would you characterize the current competitive environment and what are some of the drivers that you expect to drive growth in wireless for 2020?

John Stephens

Yes, so I would suggest it's competitive. It continues to be competitive and as it has in the past. I feel like we're very well positioned to compete. As I said, the password we're doing rational competitive offers. We're not in the way phones with regard to customers and so forth, but we've seen a lot of competition get more rational recently. If you want to know what I think the lead for us is 5G is going to be a very big deal for us. We have 80 million people covered today were 5G. I think we have 80 cities, and by June this year or mid part of this year, we'll have a 200 million pops covered with 5G.

So going forward 5G will be an advance for us. Secondly, when the 5G handsets come out, it will be important because the handset upgrades have been slow. And so as those 5G handsets are sold in the marketplace, I know we just, this opportunity for equipment revenues, particularly the second half of year, but also gives us the opportunity to upgrade our services to our existing customers, moving from mobile share value to unlimited. And then if they want to get 5G services, they get up to the elite unlimited. So that's a very positive thing.

I will tell you the launch of HBO Max in the second quarter, in May here. We expect that to be a big positive for a wireless business, as we're able to use that and bundle that with our early, unlimited customers, and give them HBO Max services. All of those things are going to be really important. In addition to those, I think we're able to continue the service revenue growth you've seen over the last three quarters, I think you are going to be able to see the continued customer growth you've seen specifically the last two quarters.

I think a lot of that is generated by FirstNet. And as we continue to make progress, and FirstNet, I believe we're going to be able to continue to grow our wireless business. So, we got a lot of really good things going. Or and we feel good about the wireless business, we just got to do some more of the same more of what we've been doing. That specifically, we're going to strive to those additional wireless revenues. Specifically those service revenues fall to the bottom line with regard to keeping our costs in line. So those get to drop down into our EBITDA into our operating contribution and our profitability.

Bryan Kraft

So you see some room for margin expansion, the wireless business going forward?

John Stephens

I think there's always that opportunity, but I will tell you, I think of it as much as anything is margin or EBITDA growth and the ability to grow EBITDA. And I say that from a perspective of we have about 17 million I think prepaid customers, EBITDA margins on those customers are different than the postpaid voice customers, but they're very new customers, they're very profitable customers.

So we do well with those customers. We have a great service, a great price, but it's profitable. And that's EBITDA contribution is very important, even though the margins may differ from some of our other products. So, I think about it as the total EBITDA growth. But yes, all these things will help us only grow EBITDA, but also grow margins.

Bryan Kraft

Okay, make sense. And let's talk about the network a bit. How has the network upgrade positioned to AT&T from a capacity and a network quality and user experience perspective relative to competitors?

John Stephens

Yes. So I think, to anybody's been following, so it's the first big contract was unique. It gave us 20 megahertz of very high quality, previously unused spectrum, very clean spectrum. We had a contract to put that in service over 80% of the coverage area has been put to service, is put in service. But when we did that, we also took some previously owned AWS, WCS spectrum about 40 megahertz depending upon the market and we put all of it in the service at once.

So now the key to our network and our position is that we have 160 megahertz of what we'll call a sub-6 or low and medium-band spectrum that is either in service or being put in service across the country. This is giving us great coverage. This is giving us great speeds giving us great quality. We've been winning awards from GWS and from UCLA and others that support that, and also use the opportunity to get very far ahead on the 5G upgrade. So as we were doing this, we were sensitive to what we need to do for a 5G network.

And that's why we're able to state that by the end of the second quarter, we'll have a nationwide 5G network. So that's the basis for. Our competitors don't have those, that spectrum in those in that sub-6 area in service today. The T-Mobile and Sprint, when they get together, when they do close, we'll have a spectrum a long way from being put to use, we'll have ours in service, and so that that gives us a great advantage.

As I mentioned before, having the ability to have a HBO Max product and put that on top of that service is really good to other 5G services on top of that network's going to be really important. On our spectrum position specifically in the low medium bands is very good. The build out we've done is very good and been very economical and that leads us to having a significant 5G lead and a network lead in the marketplace.

Bryan Kraft

And you mentioned FirstNet, how much progress you made toward increasing your market share of the first and second responder market given your position as the FirstNet provider?

John Stephens

Now, we got 1.2 million, FirstNet customers today and that's growing. We've got over 10,000, if you will -- entities, police departments, fire departments, municipalities, counties, state governments that have qualified us. And so, we've got a lot to sell into. In procure your reference your question, it's really important. It's not only the first responders as I think about them those wonderful people who are out there and police and fire and emergency medical technicians. But it's also the folks that go into these tornado or thunderstorm or arbitrary and you know, climb the power lines and put the power lines back and service and put the telephone lines back at service and put the gas lines back in service and work in the hospitals.

They're also now, qualified for a first responder type services. So this opportunity is growing significantly. We would tell you that there's probably 10 million or more in that category and that they can not only buy a phone device for themselves, they might buy, depending upon what they do, a body cam or tablet, but they may all have husbands or wives that we can sell to and their and their families. And then of course, there's always the administrative people back in the dispatch office and the management offices, these fire departments and so forth.

So we're just getting started, if you will. But we feel really good about 1.2 million customers. I'm already on. It was, I say we're about 80% complete with the coverage requirements, which is way ahead of schedule and is leading to this great quality network and the utilization of all the spectrum that we have.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. Continue on with the theme of network, and I know you talked about it a little bit, but can you talk specifically about your plans for deploying 5G in the network. The timing and maybe if you can get some color on how your 5G plans differ than some of the other U.S. carriers.

John Stephens

Yes, so right now we've got about 80 million pops covers of 5G that includes a core network as well as millimeter wave. By June we'd expect that to be over two, you know, 200 or more or a million or more. And that will give us a client, a nationwide network, and we'll continue to grow that throughout the rest of the year and into the future. We have a number of cities where in specific locations within those cities, whether it be sports arenas, whether it be hospitals, business, campus news factories, or have 5G plots or millimeter wave a 5G capabilities. And all of those things give us a lead over our competitors in the standpoint of the ability to offer services.

I'll give you some examples in the IOT space or the 5G in the millimeter wave 5G space. We've got automated factories that we're working with down in Austin. We've got a hospital rush hospital up in Chicago where we've provided 5G for the campus to allow for better service to patients in better administrative services for doctors. AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas, right here near Dallas has 5G capabilities in the sports venues type situations.

So you'll see us doing that there's been a good push and pull push by our sales guys, to our customers to experiment pull from business customers to get into that. But because of that, we have a very good opportunity to learn and develop. And that'll lead us in then to the consumer applications that we will see develop throughout this year and into the future. But our network is really the key and our build is really well underway. And we believe we're going to be have the best deepest coverage on the 5G perspective than our competitors, specifically because we're using this sub-6 spectrum in combination with a very healthy collection of millimeter-wave.

Bryan Kraft

And how's the 5G performance so far in areas we have rolled it out. Can you talk at all about how the network speeds on 5G compared to your 4G network?

John Stephens

Millimeter-wave plus, the 5g plus a millimeter-wave, you can get a gig speeds, or better and it works really well for automated factories or downloading videos for doing that kind of sharing the kind of things that are done on the sports menus of the campuses, it's pretty impressive. And it's going very, very well. And we're learning from the business customers that we're working with on new applications new capabilities.

On the 5G as it is today with regard to the broader network or the nationwide network. We're seeing increased speed and quality, but not the peak speeds that we'll see in the future as we roll out some of the new technologies and in specifically as our consumer base switches to 5G phones. So right now you can have that network out there. But if there's not a lot of devices in service, I can't say that our customers are seeing us but they will be when the new phones and then going forward we will see an improvement in latency and speed as the technologies that go into the network continue to improve, whether it's dynamic spectrum sharing or any other technologies that will allow.

But quite frankly, we've had such a big jump in our network coverage, because the FirstNet is that our LTE speeds have jumped up significantly. So our customers are experiencing some of that positive impact for the build. We believe that's why you've seen our service revenue growth over the last 3 quarters and we believe that's why we've seen the third and fourth quarter where our best customer that adds on postpaid voice and we've had years and we believe that that's because of those improvements that are even pre-5G.

Bryan Kraft

How about on the spectrum side? How comfortable are you with your spectrum position? Do you expect heavy bidding for C band and CBRS? And the auctions get structured in a fair and efficient method?

John Stephens

So the first thing is who's going to be careful. And I talked about the quiet fear for the 39, 37, 39 auction 103 results. So I've got to be careful to step back from it. But as I've mentioned many times, we're very comfortable with our low and medium band spectrum, the 160 gigahertz that we have and getting that into service. That's great. We're comfortable with the spider a millimeter-wave sector that we had before the auction started. They were familiar with that whether it was from a prior offer from the fiber tower acquisition.

We're always looking for more spectrums. We see that the C band auction is scheduled or tentatively scheduled for this year. We know that, there's a lot of discussions still going on with that. We'll certainly have an interest in. But quite frankly, it's not something that's essential to us on an immediate basis, because we have this significant amount of spectrum already owned and already placed in service. So we have an opportunity to participate and sort of have the wherewithal to do that. And I'll be interested, but we don't have the immediate need for that spectrum or putting new spectrum into service in the same way that some of our competitors.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. And why don't we move on to the entertainment side of the business? So recently, management said that AT&T's pay TV subscriber trends would converge with the broader industry by the end of this year, versus the super declines that you've been saying. Could you walk us through how you expect to achieve that improvement?

John Stephens

Yes, so a couple of things. One, we're actually we had a number of customers 2.5 million almost been a year prior to your price locks and who sign up in a promotional offer, and that had a commitment that those prices didn't go up for two years. Well, you know how it goes the in the cost of content going up every year, and the initial promotional offers, those customers would see measurable increases in their prices, as we decided to bring them back up to market because of that, we had a lot of customers that decided that they weren't going to stay with us.

That was a big impact in all of '19. And we focused on long-term value customers, so doing that and it was not incentive for us to go and give them the opposite where we just couldn't be profitable on them. So, if you will migrate out of those customers base. Secondly, on our intake, we're going to talk across a year anniversary here of only marketing to those customers were on a price point and an offer that would generate long-term value for both us and our customers. Doing that means we had a lower amount of gross ads or intake through most of us here. We'll have some of that occur in the first four or five months of this year, first half of this year, but we'll laugh at changing marketing activity here in the second quarter.

So we'll get a year-over-year comparison to make this more on a consistent basis. Those two things alone will change the trends. There are an AT&T TV offer, which is very simple, we just released just announced it just launched it too early to get into extensive discussions. We've been pleased with the launch, but it's just very early some I don't want to go past here but we believe that that AT&T TV product will allow us to very cost efficiently add new customers, it adds to the. If you will universal, profitable customers, and also add to our coverage in the sense that we can sell this product for people who have broadband or fiber that is ours, because it's so easy to use.

Those things, I think are really the key for us. And expecting that by the end of the year, you'll see improvements in our trends such that they'll, if you will look like the rest of the industry. But it is, as everyone knows, the linear TV industry is going through transition. And we'll continue to see that ourselves.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. And on the WarnerMedia side, have you made progress or distribution agreements with HBO's current MVPD partners yet? And do you expect to have those agreements in place when you launch HBO Max?

John Stephens

I think we've announced one, a distribution agreement with the YouTube. I don't have any others to announce. We do have our internal capabilities distribute for the direct TV and HBO Now customers TV customers with HBO. So, from that standpoint, that's a significant, those together are a significant number. We continue to work with others. We feel like it would be a positive problem to have those capabilities. But I don't have anything to announce today, Brian, so I'll leave it at that. I, we're, we're still positive, still working hard on it, but anything announced.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. How do you plan to leverage the product in your other businesses, namely wireless? You know, how does max give you an advantage via content over wireless carriers that are bundling streaming video services that are owned by third parties? So ownership versus renting, I guess.

John Stephens

The first thing is I own it. And so I have the umbrella, I have the economics, owner's economics over the product. Two, the cost to add if I'm a customer with HBO Max and we add four or five people to it, I don't really add much in the way of costs. Whatever we spent on that content has already been spent. Now we just amortize over that just one before or five more. That's so the cost for unit goes down. So there's, there's good economics to using in that way. In a very specific way for us it's simply this, we have mobile store value plan offers that we have unlimited offers. There's a variance in price, where our mobile unlimited elite customers want to get the best to get the use of their devices a hotspot and get 5G capabilities and get HBO Max.

They may not pay for a separate line item for the HBO Max, but their total monthly bill may be $15 to $20 higher than then the base unlimited package. And so that ability to generate revenues, whether we call mobility service, we call it HBO Max service or how we designate it, that ability to generate that additional revenue is significant. Especially where your cost of providing that service to them is de minimis on an incremental basis. But secondly it can be a really, we expect it to be a good tool in managing churn and retaining customers. And that can be very valuable when you already have that set up. So that's just one example. We can do the same thing with fiber. What we're selling into our fiber base, 10 million unsold fiber that we are now striving to sell into. The ability to put HBO Max with that might give us a new offer. Just like putting AT&T with that is a new offer.

So when you think about the HBO Max is certainly a great tool for the HBO franchise. Great tool to own the customer relationship and to have that oppression but it's a great tool for supporting our broadband business and our wireless business. We think there are a lot of opportunities we learned from HBO Now to do this and we did HBO Max because of its wide applications wide, attractiveness to a great number of demographics and it's really going to be helpful.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. And on HBO Max, how do you expect the product to evolve in terms of international rollouts as well as introducing Live TV and advertising?

John Stephens

We're first focused on rolling out in the HBO special offering, with a product that covers multiple demographics, millennials, children, adults of any gender, any background. I think that's expansion of the demographics covered by HBO. And so we think that's the first focus. Certainly it will be a fierce domestic product I would expect for the launch and going forward where you'll see us try to get our existing HBO customers utilize it expanded to other non-HBO customers and expanded through bundling with our other products and services.

Expect next year we move towards an AVOD product and advertising assisted product to provide the affordability of the products to more people buy the use of advertising, supplementing it. So that if you will, we're still generating revenue, but it doesn't really come out of the consumers pocket, once while those things are going on, we'll continue to look to further expansion internationally and further expansion with the potential to add other products and services, like you said, Live TV.

I don't have any specific announcements or that I can tell you that we're looking at all of those things are very good questions. I think the most important thing for us is to have a good solid launch, get the adoption rate of the product, to have it very successful, which I expect will be a, path as we'll be using, particularly in the second half a year with 5G and helping our wireless and strengthening our wireless business. Take advantage of the fact that the incremental costs for us and customers very manageable. And then move on in the next year with a very successful start, and give us a basis to move forward with AVOD and other offerings, including international and potentially other things they had to it.

Bryan Kraft

Can you talk about shifting over to broadband and fiber? Can you talked about the underlying trends in AT&T fixed line broadband operations and whether you expect to return to net subscriber growth this year?

John Stephens

I'm not going to give any specific guidance on categories of fiber broadband or IP, DSL and so forth. But I'd say as expected, we in the second half of last year, we had a number of content, discussions and some content disruption that has some challenges for us with read or video business. But that also causes some overlapping challenges with our broadband, because so many of our customers were buying broadband video together. I believe we really have a renewed interest in New York. We've come out with some offers recently on our available fiber and broadband products that were encouraged by.

So we think we've got a significant opportunity. Specifically if you think about the 14 million fiber that we built and for me was holding fairly significant opportunity to expand that base to the move towards a penetration rates, it's close to the 50% or above feel very good about that. We have a renewed emphasis on that utilization. Quite frankly, we're going to continue to have some additional fiber capabilities, whether it's on greenfield builds, whether it's on your customer base, and I want to suggest we're going to build at the same level we were the first half of last year.

We're adding nearly a million a quarter what I'm not expecting, we're going to do that. But I don't want to leave anybody with the impression that there's not going to be any additional capacity. And then as a side bar, which I'll let you ask, but we really do have given opportunities with fiber for our business customers. We talked about 14 million fiber to the prime, but really, there's 22 million business and consumer locations passed with fiber that have the ability to tell them to forget except for fiber network, we just need we're just going to take advantage of that in a competitive environment and move forward and grow from there.

Bryan Kraft

And question on entertainment group EBITDA, 2019 was a year of stable EBITDA despite the subscriber and revenue headwinds that you had. How should we think about EBITDA margins in 2020 and beyond?

John Stephens

Yes, you're right. We have a couple of points when you're right. We did have a positive EBITDA last year in the entertainment group. The positive EBITDA was led by a lot of great work in our video on controlling costs, and make some tough decisions with a contract manager, but quite frankly, it was really generated in large part by the significant performance of our broadband business, growth in ARPU, growth in profitability, expansion, improvements there. And so with that, that's where we're going to continue to focus our growth activities. And you try to use that to increase our profitability on that piece of the entertainment group.

We're not giving that specific guidance on the entertainment group or on video, but needless to say, we've got a we got a lot of work to do with regard to continuing to manage costs to keep the economic state working as best we can. We're hopeful that the steps we take we believe the steps we've taken are going to lead to really good results. But we're going to not give guidance or, we haven't given any guidance on and I'm not going to start with that today. But, we feel good about where we are on their broadband in the capabilities we have with regard to business.

Bryan Kraft

Okay, and maybe just one more WarnerMedia, actually, I wanted to ask you, can you just talk about your strategy as it relates to Turner getting the secular pressures in that business from pay TV subscriber to clients?

John Stephens

Yes, so it would be point out is that the, if those are the fourth quarter subscription revenues grew I think about 3% for Turner. So the strategy we put in place with regard to customer contracts and providing services and so forth have been working. Secondly, as we go through this year, the advertising pieces of business with regard to political advertising, in particular, and also, we'll see what happens with the final floor and all the events, but the capabilities we have with that, and so forth.

We believe that the live sports portion of that business and the investments we've made there, as well as the investments in news that we've made, give us a really good chance. Secondly, I will, get an opportunity to continue to provide really good numbers. Thirdly, I'll tell you that, we have 4 of the top 10 or 4 of the top 20 cable channels, when you think about TNT and TBS, and CNN and that collection that we have, when you think about those and you think about what's going on in the TV market, you see that people are picking that out on a streaming device, as well as on the traditional cable package.

So for us, the challenge is to continue to make that available. You still want to watch it because it is, if you will, something that's demanded or needed or has a great following. And so we believe that that provides us a different opportunity than maybe some of the channels that are out there. We don't have 10 channels of the same thing or the same version. And we have kept it pretty narrow. It was pretty high quality that ranks very, very high in the level of cable channels or programming channels. So we feel very good about that aspect of that.

This year, particularly the advertising ought to be better because of the political environment in election year. And because of the, we are the host for the NTA Tournament. We'll see how that all plays out. But feel good about it, their emotion and like I say, we're going to continue to market it to over the top also. So that's how we look at, how we think about it. That's why the CNN and the sports are put together, news and live sports are put together as part of their programming.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. And then we've gone over on time already. I'm going to sneak one more question in and then we'll let you go. And that's on the outlook for the business wire line revenue. In 2020, the business saw an improvement in the rate of revenue decline from previous years recently. Do you think that that improvement can continue, and from a profitability perspective, can you sustain margins at the 2019 levels even as the legacy revenue pressures persist?

John Stephens

Yes, certainly. Our goal is to sustain margins as we've been, as our goal has been for a number of years and we've been doing a really good job of that the continued cost management that we've done over the years. We expect that to continue and feel good about that. And we are encouraged by the continued growth in the strategic services or the total wire line, improvements in trends.

We're not getting specific guidance on that. But I will point this to point you to this. If you look at business solutions that business wire line team is also sell our wireless products to those business customers are IOT or connected devices. Our FirstNet, you can see that that is growing in total from a revenue perspective. So I feel really good about that. We continue to outperform many of our competitors in this space. Teams doing a job, we have more work to do, but we feel good about it.

And I think the key is going to be to continue to see an efficiency with regard to product cost, the product delivery as well as we'll see what happens with regard to demand for our services as business customer trends continue to change and whether it's, more mobility, more working from home or remote locations more security services. But we haven't seen some good signs of the business while I group and they continue to contribute a lot of EBITDA and a lot of cash to our business. So we feel good about the efforts that that team is putting forward.

Bryan Kraft

Okay, great. Well, why don't we wrap up there, John? Thanks so much for your time today. We had a great discussion and thanks to everyone on the webcast who joined us.

John Stephens

Bryan, thank you. And thanks everybody for listening. Please on your way home today be careful texting.