Assessing If Deeply Undervalued Community Health Systems Can Turn The Corner

The firm has momentum on it side, but has some serious debt to contend with.

Community Health Systems (CYH) announced its fourth-quarter numbers on the 20th of February last. The firm basically either owns or leases acute care hospitals in the US. At the end of the fourth quarter, the firm owned or leased 102 hospitals, although that number is expected to change quite a bit over the next year or so.

Although the firm posted nice earnings beat in the fourth quarter, full-year earnings still came in at negative $0.89 per share. Operations do not look like they will improve that much either this year, as EPS is expected to hit negative $1.22 this fiscal year.

On the fourth-quarter earnings call, Wayne Smith pointed to how well the firm had finished the year and believed this newly acquired momentum would continue into 2020. Smith's sentiments revolved around what the firm can control. He emphasised the importance of execution with respect to the company's strategic imperatives, such as delivering the service quality needed across the business.

It must also be noted that Smith spent close to $6 million of his own money last year buying stock when shares were trading between $2 and $3.50 a share. Although shares have come back down to close to the $4 mark as I write, Smith has not yet sold any of that stock he bought last year.

CYH is undergoing a divestiture program at present, as the company wants to double down on its key locations with enough potential customers. Although same-store admissions were up in 2019, this company is still grappling with some serious debt, which we will get to.

In saying this, being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of CYH share price has already been reflected in the technical chart. As we can see below, shares rallied strongly out of their 2019 lows and have remained above their 10-month moving average despite the sell-off post the recent fourth-quarter earnings. That strong rally actually turned the 10-month moving average back up, but recent volatility could upset the apple cart here once more.

We are all for supporting the underdog, and Community Health Systems definitely falls into the underdog category. We state this because of the debt the company currently holds. Yes, management was able to extend debt securities recently, which will buy the firm some time, but $13.4 billion is the amount of long-term debt currently on the balance sheet. Community Health at present has a market cap of just under $500 million, so the debt figure looks really worrying.

The firm has value because of the operating income it is able to generate. CYH generated $904 million of EBIT in 2019, but had to fork out well over a $1 billion on interest payments towards its debt. The only reason the firm is able to stay afloat at present is that it has enough cash flow (from adding back in depreciation and through asset sales) to keep on investing. This strategy, though, has a time limit. That $438 capex spend in 2019 has to generate some type of returns for the firm. We state this because operating cash flow has been decreasing and shareholder equity ($1.639 billion) continues to go deeper and deeper into the red.

We write a lot in our commentary about stacking the odds in our favour as much as possible. We do this by investing in companies with plenty of earnings, sales, assets and cash flow. Furthermore, growing dividend, low debt and positive earnings are also items that we look for. Community Health's best valuation metrics at present are its sales multiple (0.04) and its cash flow multiple (1.22). Operating cash flow is primarily governed by net profit. As mentioned earlier, net profit is expected to contract once more this year. Yes, the firm may see an increase in its operating cash flow in 2020 due to lower interest payments, but we do not like the trend of reducing assets and higher liabilities. Although cash increases in the short term, the fundamental picture does not improve.

On the sales side, sales are expected to contract next year to around $12.5 billion, which again will bring more uncertainty to the situation.

Therefore, to sum up, if there ever was a time that this company needed to spend well, it is right now. Let's see what the first quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.