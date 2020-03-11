Why Nutanix Fell Sharply

When Nutanix (NTNX) reported second-quarter results, it beat consensus estimates but issued a weak third-quarter outlook. It now expects to lose 89 cents a share, compared to the 74 cents consensus. For value investors, Nutanix stock is more attractive after the 24% drop after the report and 50% monthly drop. But if technical charts appeared to have predicted the decline and fundamentals are poor in the near term, why consider this stock?

Nutanix looks especially scary on the stock chart. It never fell this fast when it was discussed on the DIY Value Investing marketplace a few years ago. Although I do not believe a chart will tell investors where the stock will head to next, the “double top” cannot be ignored. This purple line (shown below) suggests that the stock had trouble breaking out above ~$37 a share. So, when the company shared bad news, investors sold as fast as they could.

Strong Fiscal Q2/2020 Results

Nutanix highlighted its business model journey will shift sales from software to subscriptions. Previously, software sales lifted gross margin and gave customers more choice on the platform. But times changed. Customers want more flexibility in the way they buy software solutions. A subscription will enable customers to control their capital and operating expenditure levels. For Nutanix investors, the lower revenue compressed the stock price multiples. The stock has a value score of just 46. This score is based on such metrics as EV/EBITDA, P/E, P/S, Price/Tangible Book, and EPS predictability.

Investors could buy Dropbox (DBX), one of my Top DIY Value investing model ideas on the marketplace. Still, Dropbox peaked at nearly $24 following its earnings report, only to close at $17.39. VeriSign (VRSN) shares are also on sale, down ~9% in the last month. Both stocks have higher value, growth, and quality scores.

Nutanix posted strong subscription growth on all metrics. The 69% year-over-year revenue growth, to $267 million, is especially promising:

As its quarterly subscription billings and revenue both approach 90-95%, markets will realize the stock is oversold. In a quarter-over-quarter comparison, gross margin is up slightly:

A year-over-year comparison shows a better picture as gross margin topped 78% in fiscal 2019:

Strong Management Team

Nutanix credited Chris Kaddaras for the improved sales execution in the Americas. And so, Chris joined when “we were tiny company back then almost one-third the revenue, one-fourth the number of customers, an appliance business model and a single product in our portfolio. We’ve come a long way since then. The sales force in this time has endured a dramatic transition in the business model, learned to sell software and really strive to master the portfolio selling approach.”

Management highlighted its partnership with HP Inc. (HPQ) and Citrix (CTXS) flourishing because of its reliable platform. It won a $3.5 million contract from an existing large, multinational pharmaceutical company.

Outlook

The lower fiscal 2020 guidance is a disappointment. Instead of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion in TCV billings, this will be $1.6 billion to $1.75 billion instead. Management blamed the faster transition to subscription (cutting the outlook by $25 million to $30 million) and expectations of the coronavirus hurting full-year results. Nutanix also said its operating loss will be $550 million.

Technology investors may look optimistically to Adobe (ADBE) successfully transitioning to a subscription model over the last few years for its creative suite of products. Microsoft (MSFT) did the same with Office 365. But the near-term third-quarter guidance is a concern. Nutanix is forecasting a 7% sequential decline in implied bookings. Conversely, by Q4, bookings will increase 25% sequentially.

Fair Value

Stock Rover calculated a 93% margin of safety on Nutanix stock. Simplywall.st is far more pessimistic. It characterized the stock as having low future value:

The site also forecast a fair value of $16.81, below the recent closing price of $17.50. Analysts are behind the ball on this stock, with an average price target of ~$38. But analysts did not update their view on the stock in nearly two weeks.

In my view, the market corrected the stock valuation to its fair value. And although the stock does not have much upside from here, it has the potential to rebound. Here are my assumptions:

Given the heightened bearishness for stocks right now, investors may select better companies that do not have near-term issues. A quarter from now, Nutanix may revise its outlook higher. Investors may either bet on that or pay the premium for that news.

