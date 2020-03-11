Vanguard Value ETF: The Value Game Is Not Lost

As I’ve previously highlighted in the Lead-Lag Report, value stocks have largely underperformed their growth counterparts on a 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year basis. What’s also worth noting, is that growth stocks have underperformed in previous market downturns. Given that we may well be underway into a risk-off environment, I think some rotation to value stocks makes sense at this stage.

My proxy for playing the value stocks theme would be the passively managed Vanguard Value ETF (VTV). This ETF has got good pedigree and has delivered decent, risk-adjusted returns across its long history of over 16 years. It looks to track the investment performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Value index, an unmanaged benchmark consisting of U.S. large-cap value stocks.

ETF risk has been well-managed over the past 10 years

Relative to its peers, over the last 10 years, VTV has performed quite well across some of the key risk parameters. Sure, with its mean annual returns of just about 1% across 10 years, it isn’t exactly pulling up trees, but that’s still better than the category average of 0.64% during the said period. The ETF has managed volatility better than its peers, and the Sharpe ratio and Treynor ratio both exemplify its capability of generating much better returns, for the level of risk undertaken, per unit.

10-year performance of VTV vs. peers VTV Category average Mean annual return 0.94 0.64 Standard deviation 12.76 15.87 Sharpe ratio 0.84 0.43 Treynor ratio 10.64 5.97

Source: Yahoo Finance

Compelling expense ratio and a useful dividend yield

Even though this is a passively managed ETF, where the average expense ratios are a lot lower than those of the actively managed ETFs, the expense ratio of VTV at 0.04% is still worth highlighting as one of the lowest in the industry. The dividend yield of 3.43% offers some solid downside protection in times like this.

Source: Bloomberg

Sector exposure and key holdings

Like most other large-cap value ETFs, VTV’s dominant sector exposure is towards Financials (21.82%) and Healthcare (19.46%). I have looked at the top 5 U.S. large-cap value ETFs and they all have an exposure of between 24-13% between Financials and Healthcare. What’s interesting about VTV, though, is that its exposure towards Healthcare - at almost 20% - is a bit more than all the other main large-cap value ETFs; at this stage of the cycle, an exposure towards this defensive sector is welcome.

Source: Vanguard

In the top 10 stock holding structure, there are some well-regarded value behemoths in the financials, healthcare and consumer space. These stocks have a good track record of dividend outflow and also possess strong balance sheets - an important lever in a risk-averse environment. The top 3 holdings are Berkshire Hathaway (3.23%), JPMorgan (2.91%) and Johnson & Johnson (2.90%). The total exposure of the top 10 stock holdings at only 23% also suggests a good degree of diversification.

Source: Bloomberg

Technicals Analysis

As is the case with most risk assets, the price action on the downside has been decisive over the last two weeks. We can see from the weekly chart that price broke away from a yearlong channel and then briefly touched the support area of $102. It could attempt to break back into the old channel, but the $114 area looks like a pretty clear resistance zone; incidentally, this also coincides with the 200-DMA level on the daily chart. If weakness persists, I expect some buying support to come in at the $102-98 range.

Source: TradingView

Source: TradingView

Conclusion

Given the changing risk sentiment and the underperformance of the value stocks vs growth stocks, I am inclined to transition towards the large-cap value space where balance sheets are a lot stronger and can weather a downturn. This ETF represents a decent option to play the large-cap value theme. It has demonstrated a good risk-adjusted track record over 10 years. I also think that the 3.4% dividend yield could serve as useful insurance in these volatile times; the paltry expense ratio of 0.04% is another factor that swings things in VTV’s favor. Given that the price has broken down from a key channel and there are strong resistance levels ahead, the current price action is not wholly encouraging at the moment. Although I do think that if there is a further correction towards the $102-98 support zone, an exposure towards this ETF should be strongly considered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.