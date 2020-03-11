Simon Property Group And Its 8% Dividend Yield Is My Highest Ever Conviction Buy

Who said that cheap stocks can’t get cheaper? I certainly didn’t, and I am thankful for that, as Simon Property Group (SPG) has sold off along with the rest of the market in response to developments surrounding the coronavirus, in spite of arguably trading at a deep discount to fair value prior to the selloff. With shares trading at around an 8% dividend yield, investors looking towards 2021 may find the stock ready to rebound on the backs of significant contributions from completed redevelopments and ongoing improvements to retail occupancy. I rate shares a conviction buy.

The Cheap Get Cheaper

SPG owns high-quality Class A malls and outlets both domestically and internationally. The common narrative that malls are dying at the hands of e-commerce has sent shares into free fall. That was prior to the coronavirus outbreak - the coronavirus added yet more reasons to hate malls: perhaps travel will decline, discretionary spending will decline, and people won’t even have a chance to go to the mall due to being quarantined at home. This simple yet easy to understand logic pretty much sums up the bloodbath that has taken place over the past twelve months:

When stocks get cheap, it is easy to allow the cheap valuation to negatively affect one’s assessment of the underlying quality. It is easy to forget that even high-quality companies can trade at junk valuations.

SPG’s mall properties are highly performing and can be considered “cream of the crop” with average tenant sales psf of $693. SPG has disclosed that 70% of NOI comes from malls with an average sales psf of greater than $900. Class-A malls typically have average sales psf greater than around $520, meaning that on the whole, SPG owns very high-quality properties.

In 2019, average rents grew by 1%, comparable portfolio net operating income (‘SS NOI’) grew by 1.4%, and bottom line funds from operations (‘FFO’) grew by 4.4% on a comparable basis. SPG has guided for 2020 to see SS NOI growth of around 0.5%. These numbers are arguably very solid considering the elevated amount of retail bankruptcies and store closures. Mall landlords will need time to replace empty spaces with new tenants, and in the meantime that means lost rents. The fact that SPG continues to grow in spite of being in this recovery phase is a testament to the underlying quality of its portfolio.

What about the high amount of capital investment required to redevelop empty anchor boxes from companies such as Sears? It is worth noting upfront that these projects should be considered investment opportunities, not financial handicaps as SPG has been able to earn returns on investment in the 8% range. These redevelopments significantly improve the quality of the underlying mall property as the space is repurposed for new restaurants, fitness clubs, residential space, and more.

SPG has invested heavily in anchor redevelopments, spending over $1.1 billion in 2019. SPG, however, generated well in excess of $1.1 billion in free cash flow after paying out its dividend, meaning that it was able to fully self-fund its growth investments.

In addition to not needing to issue debt to fund growth redevelopment projects, SPG also has a conservatively managed debt position. Debt to NOI stands at 5.2 times, and is expected to rise to 6.1 times after the acquisition of Taubman (TCO) which I discuss in more detail below. For a REIT with high-quality properties, that leverage ratio is very low and has helped earn SPG an A credit rating. I wouldn’t be concerned if SPG was issuing debt to fund a significant portion of their redevelopment efforts, but the fact that they are able to self-fund the projects goes to show just how conservatively managed this company is.

Given enough time, I expect SPG to fill vacancies with vibrant, long-term tenants. This in turn would lead to stronger rent growth, at which point the market may begin to respect the conservative balance sheet and high-quality dividend growth potential of the stock. This “business as usual” scenario is very promising: one can expect 2-3% SS NOI growth from annual rent escalators, 1% SS NOI growth from re-leasing spreads, and 1% SS NOI growth from redevelopment projects. That totals to around 4-5% SS NOI growth, but if SPG can muster even 2% SS NOI growth, then shares would prove to be deep value at the 7.5% cap rate at which shares currently trade at.

In Defense Of The Taubman Deal

I previously discussed why I believe that SPG’s acquisition of TCO is a game-changer. In the comments to that article, many readers asked why SPG would pay a premium for TCO assets when they could have bought back their own stock at a lower valuation.

SPG purchased TCO at a 6.2% cap rate, and at the time, SPG traded around a 7.2% cap rate.

There are three critical reasons why the TCO deal makes sense in spite of not being immediately as accretive as repurchasing shares.

First, I assume significant potential for expense reductions given the higher margins at SPG. SPG has an operating expense profile of around 30% versus 45% at TCO. Even if TCO’s expense profile drops 500 basis points, that already brings the cap rate close to 7.2%.

Second, TCO has higher quality assets than SPG. As a result, the portfolio deserves a higher valuation multiple. Higher-quality assets should have a stronger long-term cash flow growth thesis (higher annual growth and longer runway). This means that while the acquisition might not be accretive on an NOI yield basis, it however can be accretive on a net asset value basis. If trophy mall assets can regain the 4-5% cap rates of the past, then this acquisition would prove to be one of the steals of the century.

Third, acquisition of assets benefits from leverage, whereas acquisition of stock does not. If SPG intends to maintain a 6 times debt to EBITDA multiple, then 2% EBITDA growth would correlate to approximately $700 million in additional debt that can be issued by SPG without negatively impacting that leverage ratio. This means that acquisition of stock at a 7% cap rate is less attractive than acquisition of assets at a 7% cap rate.

The acquisition of TCO is, in my opinion, a very bullish signal as CEO Simon is saying loud and clear that he is doubling down on high-quality mall real estate. I expect the acquisition to be extremely value-enhancing for shareholders patient enough to give SPG time to weather the storm.

Dirt Cheap Valuation

Now let’s talk about valuation. SPG yields over 8% and trades at less than 10 times FFO. Shares trade at an 8.4% implied cap rate. I’d argue that these statistics alone imply deep undervaluation as I expect SPG to be able to grow their dividend at a 4% long-term clip moving forward. Based on dividend yield, my fair value estimate for SPG is $190, representing a 4.5% dividend yield. This would still represent a significant premium to the yield on treasury bonds and other high-quality REITs.

But perhaps one might not feel confident about the forward outlook for non-class A malls. In this case, we can try to value SPG for only their trophy assets. SPG in their Raymond James presentation disclosed that 70% of NOI comes from 91 properties with average sales psf greater than $900. I expect that number to improve even further upon the closing of the TCO acquisition. For illustration, I expect about $560 million in NOI from TCO, so pro-forma for the TCO acquisition, SPG might get 80% of total NOI from properties with an average sales psf greater than $900.

SPG trades at approximately an 8.2% cap rate pro-forma of the TCO acquisition. If we assign no value to the rest of their portfolio (other than the properties discussed above), then SPG’s $900 sales psf “trophy portfolio” trades at an implied cap rate of 6.5%. These are properties that I believe can grow SS NOI at 3-4% in the long term. Using a still-conservative 5% cap rate, SPG would trade at $173 per share, even if we assigned zero value to the rest of the portfolio. Using a more fair 4.5% cap rate, SPG would trade at $205 per share. There is deep value at SPG, which can be unlocked once the mall REIT bloodbath subsides.

Risks

The coronavirus may lead to an acceleration in retail bankruptcies and store closures. I anticipate a significant hit to retail earnings if the coronavirus becomes a protracted event. Many retailers may thus be unable to fulfill interest or principal repayment obligations. In such an event, SPG may be faced with a large number of vacancies. I would argue, however, that the coronavirus would not put any companies into bankruptcy that would not have otherwise entered bankruptcy within the next several years. SPG has the balance sheet to sustain near-term declines in cash flows. I am confident that time is sufficient as a remedy for vacant space at high-quality mall real estate, as leasing demand and foot traffic remain strong.

I may be wrong about the long-term trajectory of the mall industry. It is possible that consumer spending habits shift drastically in favor of online shopping. In such a scenario, malls would face existential threat. As a frequent mall-goer, I have serious doubts about this theory, but at the same time acknowledge that crazier things have happened in the 21st century. I can see malls reducing their retail emphasis and bringing in more non-retail concepts such as restaurants, fitness centers, and residential living. I have a very hard time believing that the dominant town centers of today will become the empty spaces of land of tomorrow. Time will tell if my skepticism was correct.

Conclusion

The coronavirus has hit all stocks hard, and SPG wasn’t spared. With shares now yielding more than 8%, investors can be forgiven for thinking that the high yield suggests high risk. SPG owns high-quality properties and has a self-funded redevelopment pipeline that promises growth and property improvement for years to come. I reiterate my conviction buy rating.

