Cominar REIT: Love It Or List It

Note: All amounts disclosed are in Canadian dollars.

Cominar (OTCPK:CMLEF) has taken us through a roller coaster of emotions over the years that would win us accolades if it were a Netflix original. Its exit from its Western Canadian properties and the strength of its core market, Quebec, prompted us to give it multiple chances. Each time, however, it never failed to disappoint. The last we wrote on it, we called it a value trap, but were sticking with it nonetheless due to a number of reasons. The strength of the Quebec economy was an overwhelming factor, along with the ouster of its long time CEO Michel Dallaire and breaking of association with his construction company. The addition of three independent directors that seemed more focused on extracting value was also a factor.

We analyse the most recent results reported by the company to see if we were once again grasping at straws or if Cominar at last redeemed itself and paid us for our vote of confidence.

Total Return

The stock has rewarded us well since we last wrote on it. Note, we exited a good deal of our position at $14.40.

It has also retained its spot at the top among its peers:

2019 Net Operating Income

Its overall NOI was down 3.6% compared to the prior year. This is understandable, however, given its aggressive offloading of non-core properties, mainly its western Canadian portfolio, in 2018. The net same property NOI showed a healthy growth of 3.2%, with the industrial properties at a jaw-dropping 7.2%, and retail being the weakest link. The company has also guided for a 2-3% increase for 2020.

Source: Company presentation

Adjusted Funds from Operations

This metric too showed a year-over-year drop of 7.7%, which again was expected due to the reduction in its property portfolio to concentrate on its core market in the east.

Source: Company presentation

Dividend Coverage

The company has guided on a 2-3% increase in the 2020 same property NOI. Based on the big gap between its current and committed occupancy, this is likely to be conservative.

Source: Company presentation

Cominar should also benefit from falling interest rates which should allow it to extract more AFFO for every dollar of NOI. We have not modeled this in though, to be conservative. Using just the baseline increase in NOI we can project that dividends will be easily covered by AFFO.

Source: Author calculations

Comparatives

We can look at Cominar through the lens of the diversified REIT sector in Canada. The difficult part here is that there is no standard "diversified" mould. For example, Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF) has virtually no industrial space exposure. H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) and Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) have US assets.

Based on that, we see that Cominar is trading at a decent discount to its NAV. This is far more than BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF), which coincidentally is also based in Quebec. At current prices we like Artis REIT, which is likely to sell itself, and H&R REIT far more than Cominar. Both are also cheaper on a price to AFFO multiple. Cominar's Quebec-only exposure can be a plus or a negative depending on your view of where the provincial economy goes. From our perspective, this is currently a mild positive for the stock.

Conclusion

Cominar has finally got some growth traction and that took two distribution cuts and deleveraging. The current price is modest for a focused REIT showing good gains in occupancy. We think the other two REITs will, however, provide a better bang for your canuck buck. If Cominar should pull back below $12.00, we would likely reinitiate a position. With the market currently at its irrational best, we may get this opportunity. It has fallen about 12% from its peak. Should it fall another 12%, we will get our buy point.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

TIPRANKS: Hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMLEF, ARESF, HRUFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.