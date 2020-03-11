FLIR Systems Inc.: Current Weakness Represents A Buying Opportunity

Despite the near-term weakness, fundamentals and long-term outlook remain positive and we think the current selloff in shares represent a buying opportunity.

2020 is seen as a transition year before the launch of new products that are expected to ramp up in 2021 with a greater growth contribution.

FLIR Systems Inc. (NYSE:FLIR) with a market cap of $4.7 billion has established itself as a leader in video and imaging equipment used in the government and defense industry, along with industrial and commercial applications. Despite steady growth over the past decade, earnings have been more volatile given significant R&D investments to maintain its innovative edge. The company recently reported its latest quarterly results which missed expectations leading to a sharp sell-off in the stock price coinciding with the current broader market volatility. We think the pullback now represents a new buying opportunity in a high-tech leader that maintains a positive long-term outlook.

FLIR Q4 Earnings Recap

FLIR Systems reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 results on February 27th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 which was $0.07 below expectations. GAAP EPS of $0.01 also missed by $0.50 with the spread between the adjusted results based on impairment charges to minority investments along with the amortization of intangibles. Revenue of $489.0 million in the quarter increased by 9.0% year over year but was $11 million below estimates.

Overall, it was a mixed quarter pressured by lingering macro trends from 2019 that are now expected to continue in the year ahead. 2020 is set to be a transition period as FLIR notes several systems programs are reaching their end-of-life stages while new franchise products are not expected to ramp up until 2021. CEO made the following comments during the conference call:

"We expect the financial and operational trends we experienced in 2019 to persist into the coming year which is reflected in our 2020 outlook. In fact we view 2020 as a year of evolution in many respects. First, we've reached end-of-life on large multiyear programs that provided solid revenue contributions over the past several years. Second, the significant new franchise program wins we've recently announced are not expected to begin a meaningful ramp until 2021 and beyond."

The story in Q4 was uneven growth across the core business units. Revenues from the government and defense segment, which represents 44% of the total business, favorably increased by 23.1% y/y and remains a strong point. The industrial segment representing 40% of the business had a more modest 6.1% y/y increase. On the other hand, the commercial business unit saw revenue decline by 10.6% compared to Q4 2018. Management highlighted the challenges of the commercial business unit during the conference call:

"Our Commercial Business Unit continued to face challenges that negatively impacted FLIR's consolidated organic revenue growth and profitability targets in the fourth quarter and for the full year in 2019. As a result, I remain unsatisfied with our recent financial performance notably our organic top line growth. I'm especially disappointed that we did not achieve our revised full year guidance as a result of the headwinds we faced in our Commercial Business Unit the lumpy nature of the revenue on certain near-term programs that are difficult to predict and unforeseen impairment charges on minority investments. We expect the financial and operational trends we experienced in 2019 to persist into the coming year which is reflected in our 2020 outlook."

FLIR is now seeking to consolidate and restructure its Commercial Business Unit and discontinue certain products that it expects to generate headwinds through 2020. Nevertheless, the long-term outlook remains positive with management citing an increase in its order backlog and a new strategic initiative known as 'Project Be Ready' aiming to reduce costs and simplify business lines. The focus is on strategic growth and a more sustainable cost structure.

FLIR maintains a solid balance sheet considering it ended the fiscal year with $285 million in cash and equivalents and $648 million in long-term debt. The current ratio of 2.7x highlights a strong liquidity position. Despite the earnings challenge in 2019, operating cash flows reached $370 million for the year while FLIR repurchased $124 million in common stock and paid $91.7 million in dividends. The yield on the stock is 1.9%

FLIR 2020 and Long-Term Outlook

For the year ahead, management is guiding for revenue in a range between $1.85 billion and $1.925 billion. If confirmed, the midpoint would represent flat growth compared to the 2019 result. The guidance for the adjusted operating margin between 20.0% and 21.0% is below the 21.4% level reached in 2019 and 22.7% in 2018.

Longer term, FLIR discloses various 'franchise programs' pipeline representing growth opportunities that begin a ramp-up in 2021 through 2023. These include a focus on unmanned and autonomous applications along with new products in airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ('ISR'). The company thinks these represent a $9 billion growth opportunity. Overall, the outlook is positive based on innovation and continued market growth trends.

In terms of consensus market estimates, in line with management guidance, 2020 is expected to be a weaker year for growth with revenues essentially flat at $1.9 billion. The market EPS estimate of $2.18 is expected to decline by 5.3% compared to 2019. A rebound is expected from 2021 with revenue growth of 4% while EPS may increase by 13.6% to $2.48 per share.

FLIR Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

With the stock now down 37% from its high less than one month ago in early February at $58 per share, we think the pullback here has sufficiently discounted the disappointing Q4 results. We point to valuation metrics including a forward P/E at 17x and EV to forward EBITDA multiple of 15.5x, as well below the 3-year average for the company at 27x and 18x for each ratio, respectively.

We think the market can look past the near-term challenges and take management at their word that 2020 represents a transition into a new growth cycle with new product launches to look forward to. By this measure, the bar has been set low and FLIR is well-positioned to exceed expectations. We rate shares of FLIR as a buy and think a normalized 20x multiple on the current forward consensus EPS can represent fair value at $45 per share as our price target for 2020.

We see the strength of the government and defense business unit as carrying the company through what is likely to be weaker trends in the industrial and commercial segments that can be pressured by cyclical trends. Recognizing that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak remains a fluid situation with an unclear timeline for containment, the risk for FLIR along with the broader market is that the macro conditions deteriorate and lead to a more structural global slowdown that extends longer than currently anticipated.

Takeaway

The combination of weaker than expected Q4 results and softer guidance for the year ahead has resulted in a sharp selloff which we believe has resulted in a new buying opportunity for the market leader in high-tech tactical imaging and video equipment with applications for various industries. Monitoring points going forward include the growth momentum, operating margins, and more details on its 'Project Be Ready' strategic restructuring initiatives. The company remains profitable with a solid balance sheet and a positive long-term outlook.

