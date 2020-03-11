UPS: Won't Be Picking Up This Package Anytime Soon

UPS carries $10.6B of pension liabilities on the balance sheet and needed to make $7.8B of contributions in 2017. These pensions are an ongoing risk in this low-yield environment.

Since 2010, UPS has repurchased 13.4% of its shares outstanding for an annual average of 1.6%. However, UPS carries much more debt at $28.2B compared to $10.9B back in 2010.

Shares of United Postal Service (UPS) have been ravaged recently along with the plunge in global markets leaving their shares now trading at 11.7x Forward P/E and a 4.6% dividend yield. Not only do the shares look intriguing because they are now at 52-week lows, but, at $90 they are the lowest they have been in 5 years. However, after some critical analysis, UPS does not look quite cheap enough to pique my interest as the business is too heavy on the capital expenditure side and large pension liabilities are a risk in the current low-yield environment. This article will look at the profitable history of UPS along with its returns to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases before ending with an analysis of UPS's uses of cash flow from operations and valuation to peers FedEx (FDX) and Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY).

Data by YCharts

Profitable And Growing

UPS's strong operations and service offerings have allowed the company to achieve an impressive average return on invested capital [ROIC] of 21.2% over the past decade. This average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb seeking 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

On the growth side, revenues have grown from $49.5B in 2010 to $74.1B in 2019 for an average annual growth rate of 5.0% over the past 10 years. In terms of net income, the growth rate has been 7.5% growing from $3.5B in 2010 to $4.4B in 2019. EPS has grown even quicker over the 10-year period at 9.1% due to share buybacks.

Share Repurchases With Debt?

Since 2010, UPS has repurchased 13.4% of its shares outstanding for an annual average of 1.6%. However, UPS carries much more debt at $28.2B compared to $10.9B back in 2010. Unfortunately, it looks like these share repurchases are not quite sustainable as some have been financed with the issuance of debt.

Source data from Morningstar

Huge CapEx Requirements

Probably, the most worrying thing that I noticed while looking through UPS's financials was the significant capital expenditure needs of the company. We are past the days of the cheap courier pigeon, and today's delivery companies need an expensive (and quickly depreciating) fleet of aircraft, trucks, and delivery vans to run in sync with their state-of-the-art sorting and distribution centers. Over the past decade, UPS has spent, on average, 68% of its cash flow from operations on capital expenditures each year.

Please note that this 68% is only after adjusting 2017 cash flow from operations upward by $5B to normalize for one-time pension benefit contributions of $7.8B which were well above pension expenses of $1.6B. Without this adjustment, the amount would be 107% of cash flow from operations spent on capital expenditures. Pensions represent $10.6B of liabilities on the balance sheet of UPS and catching up on contributions could very well be an issue for UPS again in the future given the low rate environment.

Source data from Morningstar and company financials.

With capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 68% of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves approximately 32% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $8.3B over the past five years, this 32% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $2.7B for only around a measly 3.4% free cash flow yield at the current $79.7B market capitalization.

The argument to adjust this free cash flow yield upwards for growth would be that the capital expenditures have been above maintenance investments needed to sustain the business as witnessed by the revenue growth rate of 5% over the past decade. This growth rate is well above inflation and adding it on top of the free cash flow yield would bring it up to 8.4%.

Price Ratio And Potential Returns

When looking at steady growth companies such as UPS, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how UPS's market valuation compares to competitors FedEx (FDX) and Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY), I have placed them all side by side, comparing them based on forward P/Es and 10-year growth rates.

As can be seen, UPS's forward P/E ratio and PEG ratios are not relatively lower than competitors. FedEx looks the cheapest as it had been beaten up previously by the trade war with China before the COVID-19 issues began. That being said, the PEG Revenue of 2.3x and PEG EPS of 1.3x are right around Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

Takeaway

UPS certainly has fallen from its highs but is not yet appealing to me at the current valuation, especially compared to competitor FedEx. The business is hugely capital intensive and the growing debt load does not look too sustainable. The outsized EPS growth achieved through share repurchases can likely not continue forever given the growing debt load. Pensions represent $10.6B of liabilities on the balance sheet of UPS and catching up on contributions could very well be an issue for UPS again in the future given the low rate environment.

