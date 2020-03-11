Zagg: A Possible Bullish Opportunity Ahead Of Earnings

There have been aggressive buyers of calls last Tuesday and this Monday.

While the Dow lost 786 points on Tuesday, March 3, and an additional 2013 points on Monday, March 9, there was aggressive call buying on each day in Zagg Incorporated (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

While ZAGG stock posted losses on each of these days, call options showed huge gains in both implied volatility and price. Some investors are looking at the company, which reports earnings on Wednesday after the close, and must be anticipating a sharp jump in stock price after-hours.

Background

According to Hoover’s Inc.:

ZAGG makes items to protect, power and improve mobile products. It generates more than half its revenue from smart phone and tablet screen protectors and cases, marketed primarily under the InvisibleShield name. The company’s other products include power stations and wireless chargers; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and keyboards and other accessories. ZAGG sells its products primarily through big-box retailers, electronic stores, and other indirect channels; it also operates e-commerce websites and works with third-party franchisees. The US is the company’s largest market.

ZAGG is part of the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes based upon its market cap of approximately $170 million.

Potential Takeover

There has been much talk of takeover activity regarding this company in the last seven months:

According to the Seeking Alpha article, “Zagg +13% on report of PE interest”, on Aug. 6, Reuters reported that Zagg was considering a sale after getting interest from PE firms. Sources also indicated that the company was working with a financial institution, later identified as BofA.

Sources also indicated that the company was working with a financial adviser.

On Aug. 7, Roth Capital valued the company as worth up to $8 in a potential sale.

On Aug. 21, the New York Post reported that two potential buyers signed confidentiality agreements. One of these buyers may be Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO).

On Oct. 22, via a 13-G statement, AREX Capital Management reported an ownership stake including shares that were purchased that day; at year-end, they were a 7% shareholder. AREX believes that a buyer can pay at least $9 per share.

In a Feb. 5 letter to Zagg’s board, AREX demanded an update.

Options Activity

Back in 2012, ZAGG traded a decent amount of options on a regular basis (43 days with at least 2000 calls traded), but activity has dropped off sharply since then.

Table 1, below, shows that there have been only 12 days with 2000 or more calls trading in the past five years.

Table 1 – Largest call trading days in ZAGG since 2015

Date Closing Price Volume 10/22/19 7.12 19254 12/3/18 7.94 5327 3/3/20 6.77 5131 10/23/19 7.31 5120 12/31/19 8.11 2878 8/6/19 6.94 2784 12/2/19 7.87 2539 7/19/16 6.85 2537 2/12/20 8.56 2175 1/2/20 8.10 2118 11/7/19 8.40 2085 8/22/19 6.69 2032

Please note that the largest call trading day by far in the past five years is Oct. 22, 2019. This was the day that AREX filed its 13-G, including stock trading but no options trading, and likely filing after the closing bell. However, in excess of 19,000 calls traded on Oct. 22 and the stock jumped 12% before the announcement of a new significant owner. Hmm…

Last Tuesday, March 3, shows the day with the third-highest amount of calls traded in the past five years. The March 7 calls gained $0.35 with the stock dropping $0.155. Put in implied volatility terms, these calls went from 77% IV bid to 143% IV bid. That almost never happens! (As of Monday, the March calls closed with an implied volatility in excess of 230%.)

Earnings

Zagg has stated that it will announce earnings Wednesday afternoon. Over the past eight quarters, there has been an average (absolute value) swing of 13.25% on these moves, with only two moves in excess of 20% (one up and one down), so there can be some volatility, especially in the current stock market.

However, based on Monday night’s closing prices of the stock ($5.86) and the March 7 call ($0.64), a 30% up move by expiration in the stock would be needed just for the call buyer to break even. $0.64 just seems to be a very high price to pay for these calls that are worth just $0.05 with a 90% implied volatility (historic volatility is only about 60%, but 90% allows for an earnings-related adjustment).

Looking to buy these calls again on the day that the Dow drops 2000 points, ZAGG is down 9%, and paying 30% above Friday’s closing offer of just $0.45 seems to be a terrible lack of focus on this trader’s part - unless this trader had the earnings or some other news story pretty much under control.

As I wrote in my recent paper on Aecom,

Many times, M&A activity is announced in conjunction with earnings (significantly more than the random 1-in-63 chance given four quarterly announcements in a typical trading year consisting of 252 trading days). The most striking example I can recall is the case of Supervalu. When Supervalu was listed (with ticker SVU) in July 2018, there was a huge earnings miss (approximately -$0.18 vs. an expected $0.30, but SVU stock price rallied 65% on the news of a takeover bid by United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) at a 67% premium.

Summary and Recommendation

As detailed above, the company has been in play for around seven months and earnings are due after the close on Wednesday. There are two ways traders of ZAGG stock can win: (A) the company can report blowout earnings Wednesday, far in excess of the estimate of $1.103, or (B) the earnings can be so bad that company management may feel the need to accept a buyout bid.

While the March 7 calls that closed $0.60-$0.65 on Monday night have been the more active calls, the March 8 calls closed $0.35-$0.40. Based on these options prices, I think that a buyout bid has to be on the order of $8.80-$9.50 for the call buyers to have a decent return on their risky purchases.

Taking the lower end number of $8.80 for a possible bid and the Monday closing price of $5.86, a 50% return on buying the stock in just a few days is possible.

It is rare for a company to have the price of its calls jump sharply when its stock price falls. But this happened on two of the last five trading days - days when the market was down by 700 and down by 2000 points. During a 2000-point decline, who would focus on ZAGG and pay these prices for calls, except may be for someone in the know?

I recommend buying the stock before earnings (meaning on Wednesday). I expect either great earnings or a takeover, and possibly both. If bad earnings are reported and no takeover is announced, I would look to sell quickly; otherwise hold ZAGG stock through March expiration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZAGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.