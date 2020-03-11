Now Is The Time To Invest In Cannabis (Podcast)

Summary

How do you decide which stocks to pick in the cannabis market? How do you navigate the sector downturn?

Oren Benoff, who manages a family fund focused on cannabis stocks, joins the show and gives his frank assessment on which MSOs stand out, what is lacking in Canada and the advantage of companies catering to women and seniors.

We also discuss the burgeoning market which will eventually take over $341 billion global black market and knowing when to sell a stock.