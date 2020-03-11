Tenaris Cannot Escape The Near-Term Downsides

Tenaris Loses Its Shine

Tenaris S.A.’s (T.S.) operating margin can get unfavorably affected in the short-term due to higher steel prices and other costs. I think offshore project deferrals, some uncertainties over the political developments in Latin America, and the low OCTG demand environment can derail the company’s turnaround. I also think the stock price does not have enough momentum in the short-term. Recently, the issue of corporate governance has weighed on the company’s share price. On February 14, an Italian court moved an investigation against T.S. to trial. The investigation related to alleged improper payments made by the company’s subsidiary and involves T.S.’s and Chief Executive Officer (or CEO) Paolo Rocca and some of the Board members. The Board, however, has not found any evidence in the alleged wrongdoings. Since February 14, the stock price has declined by 36%.

On the other hand, the company’s recent acquisition of IPSCO is a major driver once the on-going energy price crash becomes less conspicuous. I expect the operational and cost synergies from the acquisition to start flowing in 2H 2020. Tenaris has negative net debt, which is a big plus for a company of this size.

Strategies And Value Drivers

In the U.S., T.S. has expressed a relatively stable outlook for 2020. In the current backdrop, when the energy activity is on the ebb in the U.S., the upstream companies are expected to adjust to lower cash flows and a debt crunch. Offshore drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, however, is expected to show some recovery during 2020. Even more promising is the anticipated turnaround in the drilling activity in Canada, which declined by 30% in 2019. Compared to a year ago, Canada added 29 rigs until now. However, the moderately optimistic view is based on energy price and demand stabilizing at the current level and not falling any further. The very basis can be challenged by the sudden pressure caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the supply glut following the OPEC+ negotiation breakdown. The International Energy Agency (or IEA) now estimates crude oil demand contraction of 90,000 barrels per day in 2020. In a more severe outcome of the health hazard, demand can fall by 730,000 bpd. The crude oil consumption, however, is expected to bounce back in 2021.

Despite the drop in U.S. activity and a steep fall in cultural steel prices in 1H 2019, there has recently been a partial resurgence of U.S. domestic welded pipe production. So, from Q3 to Q4, the company’s revenues from North America Tube Sales increased by 1%. The operating margin, however, declined due to a 3% drop in average selling prices. On top of that, higher professional fees related to the IPSCO acquisition led to higher costs. I will discuss more on the IPSCO acquisition next. The company improved its bottom line sequentially as it paid lower income tax charge in Q4 compared to a quarter ago. Investors may note that in Q3, the company’s income tax inflated due to the impact of currency devaluations in Argentina and Mexico.

How Will The IPSCO Acquisition Affect The Performance?

In January 2020, T.S. acquired IPSCO Tubulars, a U.S. manufacturer of steel pipe for $1.06 billion from PAO TMK. Thus, Tenaris became the exclusive distributor of TMK’s OCTG (oil country tubular goods) and line pipe products in Canada and the U.S. I think IPSCO’s network in mid-western and north-eastern regions will complement T.S.’s pre-dominant presence in the southern U.S. Through the business combination, Tenaris has acquired a second seamless manufacturing facility. The asset distribution following an acquisition can strengthen the company’s Rig Direct service and will reduce the lead time in the northern part of the U.S. Read more on Rig Direct services other premium technologies and how these contracts benefit Tenaris in my previous article here.

However, the current background is not particularly conducive to IPSCO. As it happened at the end of 2019, many operators switched their pipe purchase away from IPSCO after the market deteriorated, leaving the company with a high inventory as many production facilities shut down. So, I expect the company’s performance in Q1 2020 to deteriorate further. It will depend on how much costs the company can prune to turn around the margin.

Tenaris’s management expects $80 million to $100 million annual synergies from the acquisition. The drivers for realizing the expected synergy are locational optimization and capacity reduction. After the combination, T.S. looks to lower costs mills, reduce logistic costs, and right-size production capacity. Also, it will also benefit from fixed cost reduction and prompt decision making. The full benefits of the combination can accrue in Q4 2020.

Steel Price Is Starting To Reverse

A rise in the steel and iron ore price is not beneficial to T.S. because it uses iron ore as input for manufacturing seamless steel pipe products. From October 2019 until January, the U.S. iron and steel price index has increased by 3.4%, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data. In the short-term, the Coronavirus outbreak can tumble the iron ore demand and the margin. However, I do not think the demand side is too soft at the moment. Typically, the iron ore price rallies ahead of winter as steel mills build inventories for the start of the spring construction season. During summer, however, the demand becomes modest.

Low OCTG Demand

With low crude oil prices, there is less demand for OCTG pipes from the energy companies. There are also concerns over the Section 232 tariff impact on the pricing. So, the OCTG pricing slipped by the end of December 2019. According to some analysts, prices may stabilize and show a gradual improvement in Q2 2020.

What’s The Outlook?

Overall, as the steel pipe index remains soft, T.S. expects its revenues to inch up by the second half of 2020 and reach the 1H 2019-level. Investors may note that in 2H 2019, the company’s revenues declined by 7.5% compared to 1H 2019, which means the top-line should increase by 2H 2020.

Its EBITDA margin is also expected to remain unchanged in Q1 2020. In Q4 2019, the operating margin was adversely affected by higher maintenance costs and costs related to IPSCO acquisition. However, the rise in the pipe Logix index and inventory assessment would lead to an increase in the expenses. So, I expect the operating margin to improve in 2H 2020 and reach the 1H 2019-level (20% margin). In comparison, the EBITDA margin fell to 16.7% in Q4 2019.

In 2020, some of the adverse developments in the U.S. will wane following the expansion of the company’s U.S. market through the integration of IPSCO. Also, as the offshore project activities look to pick up, I think the company will be able to increase the sale of premium products. In the near-term (Q1 2020), the company’s earnings can decline following the losses incurring in the IPSCO operations. However, as the year progresses, I think the synergies from the acquisition will surpass the initial losses, and by the end of the year, its financial performance will improve.

Analyzing International Market Performance And Outlook

In Argentina, shale drilling activity declined sharply in Q4 following the political uncertainty in that region. The most adversely affected was the Vaca Muerta shale, where many investment proposals have been postponed. However, increased offshore activity in Mexico and Guyana strengthened T.S.’s revenues in 2019. In Q4, the company’s revenues in South America declined by 14% compared to Q3, which was the steepest fall among the regions where the company operates. At the moment, there are no indications that the scenario in Argentina will improve soon, and so, the company’s revenues will remain low in Q1.

In the Middle East, the company’s revenues remained relatively resilient (4% down), while Europe (the North Sea) was the most prolific (13% up sequentially) among the geographies. However, lower LNG prices, led by low energy prices, caused several project delays, which offset the revenue increase partially. Investors may note that in 2019, the company strengthened its position in Saudi Arabia through the integration of Saudi Steel Pipe. A significant boost in that part of the world came through a $1.9 billion five-year OCTG contract with ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company). Read more on this deal and other prominent projects in my previous article here. In Brazil, it seems Petrobras (PBR) and other international companies are maintaining their drilling programs, which, along with the activity rise in the Gulf of Mexico, are positive for 2020.

Dividend

T.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share ($0.82 per ADS), which amounts to a 4.51% dividend yield. United States Steel Corporation’s (X) forward dividend yield (0.50%) is significantly lower compared to Tenaris’s.

Cash Flows And Net Debt

T.S.’s aggregate cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $1.52 billion in FY2019, which was a 150% improvement compared to a year ago. The increase was led primarily by substantial growth in the working capital. Capex was $350 million in FY2019, leading to a $1.17 billion free cash flow, which would be a quantum jump versus a year ago. In FY2020, the free cash flow will be significantly lower after the IPSCO acquisition-related payment.

T.S.’s net debt was negative $773 million as of December 31 as a result of cash & cash equivalents balance exceeding total debt. In the current scenario, when energy price nose-dives and earnings dip a company, Tenaris will be better equipped to survive a downturn compared to many of its oilfield services peers.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Tenaris is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.1x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.4x. The current EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the average between FY2015 and now.

T.S.’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to increase less sharply compared to the rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (VLOWY, TMST, and X) average of 10.2x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 13 sell-side analysts rated T.S. a “buy” in March (includes “very bullish”), while six of them rated it a “hold.” One of the sell-side analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $26.65, which at the current price, yields a negative 107% returns.

What’s The Take On TS?

The most critical driver for Tenaris has been the recent acquisition of IPSCO. While operational and cost synergies from the acquisition will start flowing in the second half of the year, the company’s operating margin can get unfavorably affected in the short-term due to higher steel prices and other costs. While the U.S. energy market slowdown will be offset mainly by international energy market recovery, there have been a few adverse developments in Latin America that can derail the company’s turnaround. Also, the low pricing environment can hurt the margin in the OCTG pipe business. Investors should be aware of the tendency of project deferrals in the offshore energy markets when the energy price stays persistently low.

Tenaris has negative net debt, which is a big plus for a company of this size. While the outlook is relatively bright for long-term growth, I think the stock price does not have enough momentum in the short-term. It may move sideways before the growth catalysts kick in.

