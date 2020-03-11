The Fed Has Lost Control

This article attempts to clarify why the Fed cannot control the current financial crisis that has seen volatility increase in the markets and a fall in stock prices together with a fall in Treasury bond yields. The article will first document the rise in volatility and the fall in stock prices. It will then explain why the tools that the Fed has available are not indicated for handling the problems facing the economy. The third section will offer suggestions as to what investors can do to protect capital given current conditions.

Brief Recap of Recent Developments

Financial commentary has recently examined in detail the rise in volatility and the fall in stock prices. It is not the purpose of this article to examine in detail what has already been exhaustively treated by several market observers. It will suffice to provide a few examples.

The rise in volatility is obvious and clear.

The S&P has fallen significantly.

Treasury yields are at record lows. The 30-year Treasury bond was under 1%.

Examples abound in the current financial commentary to the effect that volatility is up, stocks are down and bonds are up.

The Fed's Reaction

The FOMC recently lowered rates 0.5 % even before the March meeting. Markets briefly rallied and then fell back. This development indicates that the Fed move to lower interest rates was not going to save the situation. Resorting to negative interest rates is not really an option as it would bring about deleterious deflation. The tools at the disposal of the Fed, basically, adjusting interest rates and QE, are not going to prove to be a remedy for the present crisis.

The spread of the coronavirus could be considered to be a black swan event, though it would be more appropriate to describe it as a "black vulture" event. Due to lockdowns put in place to attempt to contain the contagion, many factories have been closed and transportation limited, especially in China. Given that Chinese manufacturing is essential for the production of items necessary for the supply chain in many countries, a shutdown in China could result in extremely serious stops in production in various industries. The industrial heart of Italy has recently been put on lockdown. The Fed can do little or nothing about this except to step up QE in an attempt to provide the economy with liquidity. Even so, QE mainly serves to shore up the financial industry much as the Repo program helps to keep banks within reserve limits. A marked decrease in industrial production is not going to be countered by more QE.

The same holds for the crisis situation regarding the oil price. Russia and Saudi Arabia are engaging in a price war that will bring about severe disruptions in the American fracking industry that cannot survive with an oil price around $20-$25. Investors and banks are not going to save companies that are less efficient and drilling where the sweet spots are rarer and less profitable. The Fed will be powerless to intervene unless Congress passes TARP-like legislation for the industry.

That is extremely unlikely given the demands put on the Treasury because of the trillion-dollar deficits facing the government. It is much more likely that the Fed will end up monetizing large portions of the national debt, which is already over $23 trillion.

The conclusion that should be reached in this case is that the Fed practically is faced with a situation that it cannot control because of the influence of the coronavirus.

Investors React to the Crisis

One of the ways investors have reacted to the crisis is to flee to US government paper. With 10-year yields down to 0.5% and the 30-year bond yielding 1% or even less, investors find that the flight to safety carries with it a real diminution of ROI. At least they can avoid the probable future downtown in the stock markets by locking in the capital in fixed income investments.

Another way forward or backward if one wishes to see things that way is putting capital in gold. The gold price is over $1,600.00 an ounce despite the likely efforts of the BIS and associated banks to drive down the price. Physical gold is at a premium. In fact, having a portion of one's portfolio in physical gold was a tenet held by this author as well as putting funds into Treasury bills and suggested over a year ago.

The problem now for investors is what to do with stocks that are heading southwards with few prospects of improvement any time soon. Valuations were too high, and many market observers made it clear that stocks were too expensive, especially with poor prospects for earnings in 2020. With the present crisis still evolving, it is more than likely that EPS estimates were far too optimistic and will have to be revised downwards. This means that there will be more pressure on stock prices as the fundamentals for a strong market rally were not supportive of any future rallies.

Companies engaged in health care and the production of protective equipment are going to be extremely busy for the next few months. It is, therefore, reasonable to assume that the health care sector is not going to suffer the same fate of many other sectors. Investors would do well to procure protective masks at the N95 level or better and buy the stocks of the companies that produce them. 3M could be a good bet.

