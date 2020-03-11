Disney: Welcome To The Infant Portfolio

Before we get into the analysis, I wanted to address the first summary point above. Yes, you read it correctly. We are changing the name of the portfolio from the Newborn Portfolio to the Infant Portfolio. Rather than keep the name Newborn throughout the life of the portfolio, we thought it would make more sense to adjust the portfolio's names as it aged. With our daughter now bumping up against 8 months, it was time for the transition. With the holiday season past us and some more time to do some research, I figured it was a good time for a Seeking Alpha article to update the readers and followers on our newest addition to the portfolio.

In my last article, Newborn Portfolio Q4 Update, I had 5 stocks on my watchlist, which included Mastercard (MA), Bristol-Myers Squib (BMY), AT&T (T), Boeing Co (BA), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Disney (DIS). My husband and I spent some time researching the above and sharing our thoughts with each other on what we thought made the most sense for the portfolio. In addition to scanning the prior year annual reports, reading press releases and listening to the most recent quarterly earnings calls, we also monitored each stock's price movement throughout the time we researched the positions.

Based on our research and the recent price activity of our watch list stocks, we determined that DIS represented the best investment for the Infant Portfolio out of the 5 stocks we were researching.

Portfolio Goals

Rather than rehash the content in my last article, I am including the Infant Portfolio goals below for reference.

Have 70% of the portfolio in fairly valued or undervalued, high quality dividend paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater Hold between 10 and 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio Contribute $250 on a monthly basis as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holidays, etc. Last but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark which we set as the S&P 500

Portfolio Update

A burst of magic for the Infant Portfolio

As stated above, after researching the aforementioned stocks, we decided to build a position in Disney. We will provide additional detail on that decision below, but we liked the diversified business model and the new push into streaming with Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+. Taking those facts into consideration, we added DIS to the portfolio on February 28th with a purchase of 50 shares at $115.00. If the stock continues to fall and drops below $100 per share, we will add to our position. Based on our purchase price of $115, we have a total cost basis of $5,750 with a dividend yield of 1.53%. With the recent selloff in the stock market, the Disney position is the third largest position in the portfolio behind Waste Management (WM) and Diageo (DEO). Consistent with dividend paying investments in the portfolio, the dividends paid will be reinvested in DIS stock.

Cash balance

With the COVID-19 fears pushing stocks off a cliff, we were glad to have such a large cash position in the Infant Portfolio. In fact, we used that cash position to add to our 3M (MMM) position when it fell below our cost basis. After the purchase of DIS and the additional shares of MMM combined with our monthly deposits of $250, the current cash balance in the portfolio is $23,870.

Full valuation, but still a long-term hold

At current prices, after the market-wide selloff and some additional downward movement in the stock price due to Mr. Iger's announcement a few weeks ago, we believe the stock is fairly valued. At approximately 19 times earnings, the stock looks to be just slightly overvalued when compared to its historical median PE of 17.65. On the basis that TTM PE reverts to the mean of 17.65, and using the estimated EPS of $5.45 for 2020 accounting for the park closures, cruise cancellations and lower park attendance, we come up with a fair value of $96.19 a share; however, that is baking in a full year of lower park attendance, lower cruise capacity and more. If we adjust those estimates and things start to turn around in 4 months, then we can see estimated EPS for 2020 coming in at $6, which calculates to a fair value of $105.90. Now, I know what you are thinking, that's still below the purchase price of $115, so why would you buy if it's above your estimated fair value price? The answer is simple; we think that when Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Hotstar get factored into the earnings, people will be willing to pay a higher multiple for Disney's earnings. We think a PE of 21 per share is in the cards for 2020, and when you combine that with our lower EPS estimate of $5.45 a share, you get a fair value of $114.45. Substitute the $5.45 for $6 a share and you get a fair value estimate of $126.

Honestly, with our long-term horizon and the goals laid out above for the portfolio, the current year price or even the next year price is not as relevant as the long-term viability and growth potential we see in DIS. We believe DIS is a winner, with a number of reasons to like the stock for the long run.

D is for Diversified

One of the reasons we started researching DIS, aside from it being the happiest place on earth and a place we want to bring our daughter one day, is that its business model is diversified across a number of segments. The company has key operations in theme parks, movies, television and direct to consumer.

Today, when most people think of Disney, they think of the theme parks. The Park, Experiences and Products segment accounts for ~38% of revenues and, as expected, this segment includes things like Disney World/Land in Florida and California, Other Disney parks across the globe (Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo), Disney Cruise Lines and Disney consumer products, which is comprised of the toys and merchandise it sells across the world.

If the theme parks don't come to mind when you hear the word Disney, then the next thing that probably pops into your head is Disney movies ranging anywhere from the classics like Cinderella and the Lion King to newer ones like Frozen and The Incredibles. The Disney movies roll up into the Studio Entertainment segment, which, believe it or not, only accounts for 16% of 2019 revenues. The Studio Entertainment Segment is comprised of Disney films, television and video businesses under the name Walt Disney, as well as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight and Blue-Sky Studios and Twenty-First Century Fox. The purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox (closed in March 2019) was a big win for DIS, as they out-maneuvered Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for the assets which included Fox's film/television assets, FX and National Geographic channels, the regional sports networks, Fox international networks, and STAR India. In addition to the above, Disney also acquired Fox's minority stakes in Hulu of 30% and Sky Plc of 39%.

There's more diversification to come. When sports fans think of Disney, ESPN may come to mind. ESPN along with ABC and a number of other TV stations consolidate into the Media Networks segment, which accounted for 36% of revenues in 2019. In addition to ESPN and ABC, this segment has the National Geographic TV production, distribution and magazine business and a 50% equity investment in A&E TV networks.

The last, and in my mind the most important, segment for Disney is the Direct to Consumer and International Segment. While streaming services may not be the first thing to come to mind when you hear Disney, I think there is strong potential for that to be the case in the future. Yes, the theme parks will still be there, but streaming content will be the driving force of growth as we enter the next decade. Currently accounting for the smallest piece of the pie, the Direct to Consumer and International segment accounts for just 13% of 2019 revenues. This segment includes Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Hotstar and a number of smaller equity investments in streaming content providers. More on this segment below.

The diversified business model is one of the key reasons we chose to add DIS to Infant Portfolio. In addition to the diversified business model, we liked the growth and the company's strategic entry into Direct to Consumer which I will cover in the next section.

Streaming to Success

Aside from the diversified business model, the other reason we chose to add Disney to the portfolio was its growth prospects, specifically in the Direct to Consumer and International segment. As shown in Disney's investor presentation slides below, the amount of time spent per day on video subscriptions is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 50%, and that is correlating into a 37% compound annual growth rate in the number of paid video subscriptions. The tables below clearly show that Direct to Consumer is a strong segment for potential growth, and Disney has worked hard to capitalize on that growth in the future.

Disney Investor Presentation

Disney Investor Presentation

The company has three key platforms to deliver content on in the future. The first is Disney+, which launched in November 2019 and, based on numbers reported in early February, already has more than 28 million subscribers. Disney+ has an enormous amount of content and includes movies, short stories and new original content from all of the companies and brands shown in the slide below. With Disney's content no longer available on Netflix, Disney+ is especially a "must have" if you have young children.

Disney Investor Presentation

The second platform is ESPN+, which launched in April 2018 and currently has just over 7.5 million subscribers. ESPN+ is your place for everything sports and can be accessed from your TV, phone, tablet or laptop. In 2019, there were more than 10,000 live events and original shows available on ESPN+. If you are a sports fan and don't want to pay high prices for cable, ESPN+ at $4.99 a month is an attractive value proposition.

The last platform is Hulu, which Disney gained full control over after its purchase of Twenty First Century Fox. Hulu now has over 30 million subscribers and is on track to continue that growth into 2020. Hulu has three product offerings shown below, which can be tailored based on the customer's needs. The product mix is clearly working as Hulu users have spent an additional 20% of their time on the platform in 2019 with an overall total increase in engagement of 75%. The combination of Hulu (no ads), Disney+ and ESPN + at around $24 a month is significantly cheaper than many cable offerings available and provides a good mix of content for viewers.

Disney Investor Presentation

The other area of growth for Disney, which is often overlooked, is its Hotstar platform which is offered out of Disney India. This platform has over 100,000 hours of video content and offers subscribers access to sports, as well. As depicted in the slide below, the number of video screens in India is growing at a rapid pace, and Hotstar is positioned to capitalize on that growth. Hotstar has a 30% share of the TV advertising and a 30% share of digital advertising combined with over 300 million monthly active users.

Disney Investor Presentation

While the Direct to Consumer and International segment is the smallest segment of Disney's portfolio, we believe that it will be the driver of growth into the future. Based on the information above, we expect this segment to grow substantially over the next 10 years and would not be surprised if this segment accounted for 25-30% of revenues at the end of that time period.

A Healthy Dose of Dividends

In line with our portfolio goals, another reason we decided to add DIS to the Infant Portfolio is the strong dividend it pays, as well as the growth potential of the dividend in the future. As you can see in the chart below, the company has consistently raised its dividend for the last 10 years. In fact, the company has been paying dividends since 1986. In the last 8 years, the company has consistently increased in FCF, with the exception of 2019. As discussed in the company's full year results, the drop in 2019 is primarily driven by the payment of tax obligations and the sale of regional sports networks that arose from the spin-off Fox Corporation in connection with the Twenty First Century Fox acquisition described above, as well as new investments in film and television production spending.

Source: Author Created

Risks Considered

As with any investment, DIS has its fair share of risks. The first risk, which can't be ignored, is COVID-19. A few weeks ago, COVID-19 seemed to be isolated to China. Now, the virus is spreading rapidly with the number of countries rising weekly. COVID-19 is already impacting DIS business as the company closed parks in both Hong Kong and Shanghai. To date, those parks remain closed generating no revenue at all. Unfortunately, DIS will still incur expenses on the closed parks as it needs staff to continue to maintain the parks, hotels, etc. to ensure that they are ready for business when they reopen. As the virus spreads, so does the fear of the public. In the US, a number of states have already declared a state of emergency and have begun to implement travel restrictions. The Federal and State governments are also asking people not to attend large meetings and to avoid places with large crowds. The latter is a direct shot at Disney, as their parks have thousands of attendees daily. If the virus continues to spread, the park attendance will inevitably drop in the US. As attendance drops, so will Disney's revenue and earnings. Additionally, Disney's cruise business is likely to be impacted by COVID-19. The CDC and a number of other health organizations are recommending people to avoid cruises for the foreseeable future as a number of cruise ships have been impacted by the virus. Although Disney Cruise ships have not been specifically been affected, the warning from the CDC and other health officials will definitely reduce the number of passengers in the future.

Another risk that could impact Disney's stock price is the merger execution risk associated with the purchase of Twenty First Century Fox assets. Anytime a large company is purchasing another large company there are risks associated with that transaction. Management of the buyer, in this case Disney, comes up with cost synergies from the deal. The cost synergies are often difficult to find and when you do, they normally take time to work out. Blending two separate and distinct cultures is another thing that is often difficult to do when companies are merging. Large established companies have their own culture and personalities and trying to bring those together under one roof is not an easy task. The counter to this is that Disney does have a strong track record of purchasing and merging with companies (i.e. Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm) so it will be interesting to see how it plays out with Fox.

The last major risk that we see with the stock is the fact that, in a few years, a new man will be running the show. Yes, I know technically Bob Iger stepped down already and Bob Chapek has taken over. However, Mr. Iger will remain as the Executive Chairman, and we believe he will still have a large influence over the company until he truly retires in 2021. Either way, a new CEO comes with new thoughts and new ideas which ultimately lead to new risks. Mr. Iger had a vision when he took over as CEO, and he worked hard to make that vision a reality, capped off by the company's pivot to Direct to Consumer via streaming. Time will tell if Bob Chapek can continue to stay at the cutting edge of the industry and retain Disney's title as the king of content. Mr. Chapek is taking over in a volatile period, with COVID-19 fears sweeping across the world. It will be interesting to see how Mr. Chapek reacts and ultimately responds as Disney's leader during this difficult time.

Purchase/Conclusion

At current prices, Disney is trading slightly above our calculated fair value; however, we believe the company is a buy and warrants a spot in our Infant Portfolio. The company has a diversified business model, with a focus on growing its streaming business, which we believe has the potential to drive growth, revenues and the dividend in the future. The company also has a sustainable dividend with a payout ratio in the 20% range that will likely increase in the future. Disney diversifies the Infant Portfolio, adding Communication/Media exposure, and aligns with the overall goals stated above. For those reasons, we decided to add DIS to our portfolio, which also includes BMY, MMM, WM, and DEO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, MMM,BMY,WM,DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.