Making Sense Of Narrow Closed-End Fund Discounts

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on February 10, 2020. Please check latest data before investing.

Why are discounts so narrow?

In our The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report, February 2020: Entering Slightly Overpriced Territory, we noted that average closed-end fund discounts had contracted to less than -3%. Because this is even narrower than when I first started keeping track of the CEF universe, I used CEF Alpha to see when valuations were this high. This turned out to be somewhere during early 2013. In other words, CEF valuations are highest for the last 7 years!

(Source: CEF Alpha)

With CEF discounts this narrow, it's worth asking the reason: why?

Is it interest rates?

The first reason that may come to mind are the interest rates. Since many consider CEFs to be fixed income substitutes (a questionable assumption for many CEF sectors such as equity CEFs or senior loan CEFs - remember, CEFs are NOT a separate asset class!), logic would dictate that as interest rates fall, CEFs would become more attractive to own, causing discounts to tighten. Conversely, as interest rates rise, CEF discounts would widen as they become less attractive to own. In other words, they show bond-like behavior with respect to interest rates.

Another reason why higher interest rates may lead to wider discounts is because higher rates increases the interest expenses of leveraged CEFs, making them less attractive to hold.

As the chart below shows, the negative correlation between discounts and rates appears fairly solid over the last several years, with CEF discounts and the 10-year treasury rate moving in an inverse of each other.

(Source: CEFConnect, compiled by Stanford Chemist)

However, looking over the longer term shows that this relationship is not always obeyed. For example, in the below chart of average CEF discounts and the 10-year treasury rate over a two-decade period (from 1998-2017), I've identified at least four periods where CEF discounts and interest rates moved in the same direction rather than inversely.

(Source: CEF Alpha, YCharts, compiled by Stanford Chemist)

In the first period (marked "1") lasting from around 2004 to the onset of the Great Financial Crisis, both treasury rates and discounts moved higher. This could be due to the irrational exuberance of that period, where investors chased "yieldy" assets ever-higher despite the risks forming in the economy amid rising rates.

The second and third periods can be easily explained by the period of the financial crisis ("2") and its subsequent recovery ("3"). During the GFC, everything except the safest of bonds got massively sold off, causing both treasury rates and CEF discounts to move lower. Then, we saw a sharp recovery in both over the next 2 years.

Then, during the energy-related panic of 2015/2016 in the period marked "4", both rates and discounts moved down together.

In a nutshell, under "normal" circumstances, CEF discounts and interest rates appear to be inversely related. In other words, when rates rise, CEF discounts widen and vice versa. Hence, the fact that rates now are trending down again (with the 10-year at 1.59%) could account for why discounts are currently so narrow. However, the data above also shows that this relationship doesn't hold in times of market stress (or in the subsequent rebound). This is because everything including CEFs gets sold off in a "flight to safety", causing treasury yields and CEF valuations to both move lower.

Is it the yield-starved retiree?

A second reason that I've heard bandied about why CEF discounts are so tight currently is that with savings accounts and CDs yielding so little, retirees and soon-to-be retirees are forced to buy into CEFs to get yield, driving up valuations. Sounds logical, right? But a cursory inspect of the above charts reveals again that this cannot be the whole story. For one thing, the story of the yield-starved baby-boomer retiree has been around for at least a decade now. Where was he/she when discounts were blowing out in 2015/2016? Surely they needed income then too! Second, CEF discounts were fairly narrow during most of 2002-2007, in fact as tight or even tighter than now during many periods, but there weren't as many retirees back then compared now, right? Rates were higher back then too so there were abundant alternatives to CEFs available even for those investors who did need yield. So why were CEF discounts so tight back then?

What does this mean for the investor?

Overall, while both hypotheses that I presented above for explaining CEF discounts - interest rates and the yield-starved retiree - sound plausible at first glance, I don't think they are very useful for basing investment decisions off of. First of all, if those explanations only work part of the time, are they really correct explanations at all, or are they just coincident observations?

Secondly, using these narratives to predict which way CEF discounts will go is about as useful as predicting interest rate movements - equally pointless (in my opinion). Experts much smarter than me have been getting interest rate predictions wrong for years, and do I really possess a special insight that would allow me to reliably market-time interest rate movements, and by extension, CEF discounts? No.

Instead, my message is as always, (1) focus on valuations, (2) stay diversified and be (3) opportunistic when, well, opportunities arise.

In terms of valuation, I would say that CEFs, as whole, are now in bordering on slightly overvalued territory (up from my "fairly valued" stance for the last several months). Looking at the CEF Alpha chart above shows that, for the most part, CEF discounts have been wider in the past than they are now. This is reflected in the ratings of our portfolios, which show the majority of funds being "hold" rated. However, this doesn't mean those funds can't be purchased by newer members looking to follow the portfolios. As we recently wrote in our monthly portfolio reports:

A common question I have gotten recently from our newer members is, how can they get started with the portfolios when there are so few "buy" rated funds in the portfolios? First of all, I'd like to give a reminder that we try to be honest and upfront with members at all time. We're not going to slap buy ratings on every fund just to make members feel like they're getting their monies' worth, or to make them "feel good" about their investments. It is a fact that CEF discounts are currently fairly valued to even slightly overvalued across many sectors, which is why we have been recommending caution for some months now. Still, our general advice has been for new members to start researching positions in both "buy" or "hold" rated funds, with a dollar-cost averaging strategy to be especially conservative. The reason for also considering the "hold" rated positions is because if one only bought the "buy" rated funds, they might end up with a lopsided portfolio concentrated in out of favor sectors. By dollar-cost averaging into the hold rated funds as well, you would be able to see how CEF discounts behave, how they fit together with the rest of your portfolio, as well as being able to start following our swap trades to execute our "compounding income on steroids" strategy. In the description of each position above, I have tried to especially indicate which of the "hold" rated funds are worth considering for possible purchase by newer members wishing to get started to the portfolios.

Why diversified? As I wrote above, predicting interest rates movement consistently is impossible. Therefore, our portfolio aims to have a mix of both short-duration (e.g. equities, loans/CLOs) and long-duration (e.g. preferreds, investment grade bonds, mortgage bonds, munis), as well as intermediate duration (e.g. high-yield bonds) instruments so that no matter which way interest rates move, our portfolios will do reasonably well no matter what. For example, over the last year, our loan/CLO positions haven't done all that great as rates have fallen. However, our long-duration instruments have performed exceedingly well, more than picking up the slack.

Finally, in a slightly overpriced market as this, being opportunistic for value opportunities becomes ever more important. Nick highlighted some beaten down sectors for our members (healthcare, energy) in his outlook for 2020. Even in safer sectors where most funds are at a premium, special situations can generate mispricing for an investor to exploit. For example, Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), a top-quality real estate fund, is undergoing a rights offering which has severely depressed its valuation. We recently switched out of Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (RNP) into RQI in our Income Generator portfolio in order to exploit this valuation divergence. Meanwhile, our Tactical Income-100 portfolio recently took advantage of a tender offer by BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ). The fund traded at a -8% discount when we bought it, and its discount has now narrowed to -3% allowing us to generate substantial alpha from our purchase, not to mention the ~25% of shares that were tendered at 98% of NAV. We will continue to look for such opportunities for our portfolios for our members!

Discounts could very well continue to grind higher from here, as rates go down in a benign environment. This is why, despite our cautious stance, we are still fully invested in our portfolios. On the other hand, a serious shock to the markets, like in 2015/2016 or at the end of 2018, could send discounts lower in a hurry. These have a habit of occurring once every few years, so be patient!

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.