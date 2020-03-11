The Corona Bear

Introduction

Just a couple of weeks ago, when the US started getting its first few isolated cases of the virus, I wrote an article called Corona Scenarios and thought I'd be back to update it in about a month, as I usually don't write more than one article a month. I didn't anticipate how rapidly things would change once they finally started changing, and we now have this picture in the US, with over 800 cases:

In this article, I present more of a deep dive on some relevant epidemiology with plenty of sources for those who would like to read the original research papers, before getting back to economics and the market.

Basic Pandemic Background with Focus on Covid-19

The number of new people infected by each infected person (known as R 0 ) has been estimated to be 2.2 for this virus [Source: Faucci et al., NEJM ]. This contrasts with a range for the H1N1 influenza pandemic, of 1.4-1.6 and a less precise estimate based on the historical record for the “Spanish flu” pandemic of 1918-19 of 2.0 (with a range of 1.4-2.8) and seasonal influenza strains of 1.3 (range of 0.9 to 2.1) [Source: Coburn et al, BMC Medicine].

Let’s begin by looking at uncontrolled spread, with no change in human behavior or public health policies. We compare Covid-19’s 2.2 rate with a hypothetical H1N1 outbreak with a 1.5 rate and the Spanish flu’s best guess of 2.0 rate assuming all start on the same day in the table below, starting with a cluster of 10 people at week 0=Feb 1 for illustration. The y-axis is drawn in log scale to be meaningful.

Source: Authors calculations

While mortality rates for Covid aren’t well known due to lack of limited testing, they are known to be roughly 0.03% for H1N1(pdm09 strain from 2009) to 1% for the Spanish flu [Source: 2009 H1N1 Pandemic-CDC ]. Assuming that only serious cases are currently being tested, and given that roughly 80% of cases appear to be asymptomatic or exhibit similar to a cold or mild flu, a back of the envelope estimate would divide the mortality observed in the first 100,000 cases by 5. Hence 3.5%/5 = 0.70% assuming comparable levels of medical care and population characteristics for Covid-19, with the caveat that early measurements of a rapidly evolving situation naturally increase uncertainty (note that this is right where it is looking like S. Korea is going to land). Additionally, mortality risk is highly differential by age, with a 15% risk for 80+ ages, 8% for 70-79, 5% for those in their 60s, 1.3% for those in their 50s, and under 50s without underlying conditions (such as liver, kidney or cardio-pulmonary issues) being at low risk.

However, in addition to the much higher transmission rate (when it comes to the bases of exponential functions, the chart above clearly shows that the difference between 2.2 and 1.3 is enormous), there is one extremely alarming fact about Covid-19 which has to date not been emphasized by the media, which turns out to more than justify the level of alarm and active measures being taken by public health authorities. The rate of hospitalization for critical respiratory care required and has been reported to be roughly 5% of cases for Covid-19. This contrasts with a hospitalization rate of 0.45% for the H1N1 pandemic of 2009-11 which resulted in 60.8 million cases and only 274,000 hospitalizations [Source: Wong et al, American Journal of Epidemiology, Hospitalization Fatality Risk of Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis] .

The scenario of concern is the following: if Covid-19 were simply allowed to continue through the population unchecked, at the peak (before each infectee could no longer find 2.2 uninfected hosts to transmit to, when the pandemic would naturally begin to slow), there would be 100 million or more active cases in a single week. Of these, 5 million could require hospitalization for respiratory complications. There are around 900,000 hospital beds in the US but only about 500,000 available ones at any given moment, and approximately 170,000 ventilators. [Sources: Statistica Hospital beds number U.S. 1975-2017 | Statista, Wunsch et al, Critical Care Medicine, ICU Occupancy and mechanical ventilator use in the United States].

At the point at which 4,500,000 patients needing critical care did not receive them, it is reasonable to assume that the serious case fatality risk of 14% (0.7% divided by 5% or roughly 1 in 6-7 serious cases dying) would quickly grow very close to 100%. Therefore, an uncontrolled epidemic could kill close to 4-5 million people in the US without significant attempts to stagger the rate at which transmissions occur, so that serious cases can all receive hospital care.

The transmission rate is the product of duration, opportunity, transmission probability conditional on opportunity and susceptibility. We can currently take susceptibility to be 1 because no one has a vaccine and very few have anti-bodies. Duration is known to be roughly 2 weeks and we can’t control this basic feature of a virus. So the only things we can control are opportunity (how many close contacts each infected person has) and conditional transmission rates (behavioral changes that reduce risk of contagion with those close contacts, like standing 6 feet away, not shaking hands or kissing, and especially limiting contacts to zero if someone is experiencing symptoms consistent with the infection). Therefore, the massive shift in behavior to self-limit to only essential travel, cancel large gatherings of people, and close schools and colleges or go to online only interaction is an attempt to reduce the rapidity of spread [Source: Kucharski, Rules of Contagion- Kucharski Book]. One final important point is that countries with liberal sick leave policies are naturally more able to reduce transmission rates as sick employees are less likely to take medication for their symptoms and continue working, thereby infecting many others.

Finally, while some well-known figures in the media as well as numerous comments here on Seeking Alpha have speculated that viral transmission will die down with warmer weather, studies appear to be restricted to influenza, which is a fairly different type of virus, and additionally of limited applicability for other reasons (below). For example, using a guinea pig model, Lowen et al [Source: Plos Pathog 2007 Influenza Virus Transmission Is Dependent on Relative Humidity and Temperature] studied aerosol transmission across humidity ranging from 20% to 80% RH and temperatures of 5, 20 and 30C and found that the ideal conditions for transmission are dry, cold air.

However, the authors state: “Although the seasonal epidemiology of influenza is well characterized, the underlying reasons for predominant wintertime spread are not clear.” In a subsequent paper in 2014, the same authors speculate that heating (which tends to dry inside air) also may have a role in facilitating winter spread of influenza. However, the authors do not look at the contribution of the distribution of holiday schedules across different countries – for example, an alternate explanation for North America could be that schools and colleges are not in session all summer, also reducing the potential for spread. Here is Billingsly et al. in their 2013 paper:

Indeed, WHO, CDC, ECDC and the U.S. Institute of Medicine have prioritised understanding the modes of influenza transmission as a critical need for pandemic planning. Studying influenza transmission is difficult; seasonality, unpredictable attack rates, role of environmental parameters such as temperature and humidity, numbers of participants required and confounding variables all present considerable obstacles to the execution of definitive studies. A range of investigations performed to date have failed to provide definitive answers and key questions remain

[Source: Routes of influenza transmission]

Thus, even with influenza, it is not clear that temperature and humidity alone reduce spread. Additionally, corona viruses are in a different family than influenza and structurally different. Most important is the current, on-the-ground data from countries like Malaysia, where highs are 90F and lows are 75-77F, with RH over 70%: community spread has been ongoing. The more developed a country, the more likely that in such conditions, people tend to spend the majority of their daytime and all of the night in air-conditioned surroundings. Thus high temperatures and humidity would only suggest that it is ok to have large outdoor sporting events, picnics, etc. with a lower risk of community spread and does not magically reduce other forms of indoor transmission. Statements indicating any degree of certainty by politicans or other public figures seem to be an indication of magical thinking rather than being based on the existing research.

Economic Impact

Technical Note: While the definition of recession is two successive quarters of GDP decline, we will use a common sense definition of declines resulting in noticeable levels of economic distress in terms of employment, consumption & wages.

Given the basic knowledge we have developed above, we need to now consider the economic impact this will have. Based on the numbers in the graph, we can see that the earliest we could reach peak infection is early July, and that is the worst-case outcome in terms of mortality. China clearly chose the most stringent control measures possible, resulting in an extremely severe one quarter reduction in GDP (possibly two – it is too early to tell whether Q2 will show growth there). Italy announced on 3/7 that it is shutting down discretionary travel (allowing only health or employment related travel) for ¼ of its population and today announced it for the whole country. Such strong measures are likely to result in steep declines in output but may produce much lower mortality and would in my opinion be consistent with V-shaped recessions.

Before proceeding, it would be good to get a read on the health of the US consumer. Fortunately (otherwise this would be a very long article), I came across an excellent article by one of my favorite authors on Seeking Alpha, Lynn Schwartzer, that covers the state of the US consumer, among many other very interesting things: The U.S. Is Vulnerable For our purposes, the key takeaways are: 1. Though “mean” metrics show the US consumer is in good shape, when you drill down a bit, you find lots of consumers are not in great shape and many of these are likely working in the industries affected by the emerging economic slowdown. 2. The US healthcare system doesn’t have the same number of beds per capita as most developed nations and lacks insurance coverage, suggesting we are more vulnerable.

I agree with every point in that article and think you should read and digest the details before proceeding to the rest of this section if you have time. I’ll proceed to update the three scenarios from my last article after making one further point: older folks who are most at risk from this virus are also the ones with disproportionately more wealth and purchasing power.

Good: With the coming destruction of the oil patch after Saudi Arabia’s surprise crushing of the oil price on 3/9 (below), air travel and leisure spending rapidly declining, it appears that the absolute best we can

Source: Bloomberg

hope for is a V-shaped recession with rapid recovery. Because household spending on energy (ALL energy) is only 3% of budgets, the employment and income hit from the oil price drop exceeds any consumer benefit (consumers aren’t flying or driving as much anyway). Having a V-shaped recovery would probably require a centrally mandated complete lock-down of the country for a month to completely stop transmission. Given that enough tests for wide-spread testing were only sent out on 3/6, the numbers are not yet dire enough for the US to do this. Additionally, it seems that the administration wants to paint as optimistic a picture as possible given the approaching election. Such a shutdown would have to be coupled with massive fiscal stimulus (the Fed is out of ammo and even if they had 4% of rates left to cut, it is not at all clear that rates would solve the basic problem). Another way to have this scenario would be a discovery of antivirals effective against the virus which quickly reduces consumer fear.

This scenario is also contingent on relatively small issues in the credit/repo markets (such as those that are beginning to be seen in high yield bond spreads and delays in even investment grade placements) that can easily be solved by the Fed doing what they do best – running the presses. For example, take a look at what one high yield bond ETF, HYG did recently, despite sitting on 2% cash and being extremely diversified across sectors:

Bad: This would involve rolling lock-downs of different parts of the country, starting with the highest case areas and let relatively unaffected areas alone for the time being. The risk of this approach given the high spread rate is that small lock-downs are ineffective and the virus keeps spreading to other areas. This would be very bad psychologically, both for consumers and investors, with unrelenting uncertainty leading to cash hoarding, the deferral of discretionary durable goods purchases and the complete loss of discretionary service purchases (a car deferred from 2020 to 2021 still gets bought; a trip, concert or sporting event skipped in 2020 does not mean two trips, concerts and sporting events in 2021, as people generally have a set amount of time set aside for such activities. The shape of this recession would be much more “U-shaped” than the good scenario recession. Without a doubt, such a scenario would come with a much higher risk of corporate failures and problems in the credit markets, including CLOs, high yield and sub-prime auto. A U-shaped recession would be consistent with the timeline given for a vaccine, if any (12-18 months).

Ugly: The primary difference I see between a merely bad scenario and a really ugly scenario is in how quickly confidence and markets recover. By confidence I mean confidence in our leadership, to handle crises of this nature, the confidence to spend freely and not have high levels of savings stocked up because of a fear that another such scenario could occur, confidence in our public health systems and a return to the willingness to take badly priced risk that a decade of easy money has encouraged. Also consistent with the ugly scenario would be a general movement towards reducing trade. Immigration flows and globalization in general, putting our lot right along with the old and stagnant parts of Europe. I see the ugly scenario as more L-shaped (with a slow return to growth, so slightly slanted bottom) with significant long-term impacts on the dollar. You can think of this as the "US becomes Japan" scenario.

I’d like to finish this section by expressing the view that monetary and fiscal policy will have a role as we come out of this (and may affect the shape of how we come out) but are unlikely to prevent or mitigate our descent on the way in. In my view, the best use of money is to pay workers who are sick and help small businesses survive for now (and of course all the spending needed on public health and first responders), followed by massive amounts of stimulus once the bulk of the fight against the virus is over. It simply makes no sense to pour stimulus on consumers or businesses that don't want to spend due to fear. That rates are so low implies that any borrowing used to fund societal investments will have a more than adequate rate of return over time, so this doesn't have to be "stupid stimulus" but can be used to do long-term good for the country.

The Market

Let’s move on next to what the market has already priced in and what might come next. The market is supposed to be a forward-looking, rational valuation engine, thinking about discounted cash flows and assigning values – in theory. In practice, as Shiller has said, it is more a vehicle to process narratives and stories, and what stories are dominating vary over time. In my opinion, with the advent of “AI” (I think of AI as almost intelligent rather than artificial intelligence) trading it has more resembled a punch-drunk boxer who over-reacts to the last punch he just took and has lost the ability to look ahead to where the next punches are going to be coming from.

It took the market a full two weeks from the time the virus had begun to spread through Europe to reason out that it was naturally going to come here and begin to affect the economy (when most people I know took 2 seconds two weeks ago to reason it out), with the following results at the index level and on some of my favorite glamour names when it caught up.

Source: Bloomberg

Glamour names such as BYND, UBER and TSLA are roughly showing a beta of 2 to QQQ on the way down. The indices are still flirting with bear territory, with “stimulus-talk” being the “reason” behind today’s initial rise. I fully expect the decline to resume as US case counts grow more than exponentially with the increase in testing that is now going on, and Congress going out of session next week. Let’s also take a look at affected sectors (oil, leisure, travel):

Source: Bloomberg

The casino operator WYNN had fallen a bit more than even the glamor stocks from the prior page, while Exxon (XOM) had fallen about as much. Interestingly, neither Hilton (HLT) nor Delta (DAL), despite being the most economically at risk in the near-term have fallen as much as glamuor. This suggests that companies with good balance sheets that generally make money, subjected to black swans, actually do better than those that have never made money and are extremely richly valued. In other words, hype is evaporating faster than hope.

What comes next? If you can tell me which way the economy goes, I’m willing to make very broad market forecasts. For the good scenario, I’d think a 25%-35% ordinary recession drop followed by a year or two to recover. For the U, perhaps more like 35% to 50% depending on how bad defaults and sentiment get, with 2-5 years to get back to the Feb 2019 peak. For the truly ugly, I’d suggest that it would make John Hussman look like a slight optimist (he has been predicting about a 66% drop from peak to trough in the next bear) and close to a decade to claw it all back. But I can’t possibly guess which way the economy goes yet, and I don’t think you should believe anyone who says they think they can. Too much depends on actions not yet taken – by the Fed, the Feds, states, and most importantly, by hundreds of millions of people.

The only advice I have to give is stay liquid, manage your risk, stay diversified, and be thankful for the punch-drunk market. It seems to give people who can think just a few weeks ahead a definite edge, and I think the situation is too fluid to see any further - just like forecasting the local weather more than 5 days out is basically impossible.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WYNN, HLT, UBER, BYND, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long EPD and may initiate a position in XOM in the near term. Since the market is changing very rapidly positions could change rapidly as well, including going long some of the names I am short. I also hold lots of April QQQ & HYG puts, now in the money.