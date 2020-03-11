10 Facts On The Junk Bond Market

A sum-of-the-parts look at Energy and non-Energy suggests that current spread levels are appropriate compensation for risk. High-yield bonds could offer 5-6% current income with lower volatility than equities.

Widening credit spreads and lower bond prices have been most acute in the Energy space, which has been negatively impacted by sharply falling oil prices.

The equity market sell-off and rising volatility have made global headlines. At the other extreme, interest rates have rallied to historic lows, driving bond prices markedly higher. In between stocks and government bonds sits the junk bond universe.

Below investment grade rated corporate bonds, or junk bonds, offer a spread premia over similarly matched Treasuries. Over long time intervals, this credit spread has offered investors ample compensation for the higher default risk of corporate bonds. Junk bonds offer investors higher returns than government bonds, but come with higher risk. In periods where the economy weakens, high yield bonds typically underperform as concerns mount about whether levered issuers will be able to service and refinance existing debt.

Below investment grade bonds are also senior in a company's capital structure to the equity. Because of this seniority, corporate bonds, even those of speculative grade companies, have less price variability than the company's equity. On the return spectrum, and over long time intervals, high yield corporate bonds will outperform Treasuries, but underperform equities. On the risk spectrum, high yield bonds will usually be more risky than similar duration government bonds, but more safe than equities.

High yield bonds tend to follow the macro headlines, and not lead the way. That does not mean that they have not been of interest during the recent tumultuous market environment.

Below are ten facts on the high yield corporate bond market that should help investors frame the recent moves in this credit-sensitive fixed income market:

Monday's spread sell-off was the largest single-day move since October 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis. Spreads widened 92bp from 550bp over Treasuries to 642bp. The sharp widening was driven by both the broader risk-off tone (equities down 7%), and an acute pressure in the Energy subsector, which makes up around 10% of the high yield corporate bond markets. The sharp drawdown in oil prices from the Saudi gambit to gain global market share amidst weak demand will imperil high marginal cost shale players who finance in high yield corporate bond markets. Energy spreads widened by roughly 400bp with the average Energy bond losing 12 points. While we are just a couple of days into $30 oil territory, High yield Energy spreads (1,487bp) are beginning to approach their 2016 peak (1,768bp) and their 2008 crisis-peak (1,569bp). The Energy sector has contributed around 45% of the broader high yield corporate bond market spread widening recently. This recent move leaves the overall High Yield index with a 7.18% yield-to-worst and an average spread of 626bp (after a small spread tightening yesterday). The average dollar price of high yield corporate bonds is $94.78. Ex-Energy, the index has a 6.27% yield-to-worst with a 534bp spread. Energy is not the only sector feeling a little stress, the Transportation sector is yielding 10.10%, a 929bp spread and $90 average price. Reductions in the movement of people and goods around the coronavirus could add stress on this sector. As one might expect in the current market environment, there is a growing chasm between the high quality part of the junk bond market and the low quality part. BB-rated bonds, the ones closest to investment grade, are yielding 5.28%, a 435bp spread. CCC-rated bonds, the ones closest to potential default, are yielding 13.36%, a 1256bp spread. On a year-to-date basis, the high yield corporate bond index has lost 4.9%. Trailing 12-month returns are down to 2.7% (about 4% less than the index's average coupon), indicating that prices have fallen. The excess return (the spread component that isolates the positive impact of rallying interest rates) is -8.34% on the year.

I think it is helpful for Seeking Alpha readers to think about the two components - Energy and non-Energy separately. At an over 500bp spread, high yield ex-Energy is beginning to look relatively attractive even with the potential for a virus-related economic slowdown. At an average price of $68 - and historical recoveries of 35-40 cents for high yield bonds in the event of default - high yield Energy is beginning to price in a gargantuan 50% default rate. That figure approached 25% in the 2015-2016 commodity crisis. From the sum-of-the-parts, high yield looks interesting at current valuations.

For an asset class that has historically had lower volatility than broad market indices, a current yield-to-worst of 7.18% might offer investors a loss-adjusted 5-6% current income. That might not look bad to some investors in a world of sub-1% Treasuries and declining equity multiples.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield ETF (USHY), which recently cut its expense ratio to 0.15%, might be an interesting way for Seeking Alpha readers to play this theme and gain broad-based exposure to the high yield corporate bond market.

