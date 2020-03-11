3 Stocks For A Coronavirus Environment

Investors have piled into the stocks of companies that might have a vaccine or provide detection but ignored these other obvious candidates.

Background

There is little question the coronavirus Covid-19 is a threat that needs to be taken seriously. On February 25th, Nancy Messonnier, the head of the U.S. Center for Disease Control, said she expects disruption in daily life in the U.S. can be severe. Since then, the virus has increased in the U.S. by a factor of 10 with over 1,000 cases currently. Fear has spread among some, while others continue to ignore it.

We do have at least four fallback positions that can help stop the spread of Covid-19. The first is simple, most viruses go away come April due to the change in weather. Hopefully, that is the case here. The second is voluntary isolation. My brother called me three nights ago saying he was going into isolation for two months as his employer is allowing him to work from home. An increasing number of employers are doing so. The third fallback is a mandatory lockdown as already done in China and Italy. That has already happened in the U.S. at certain local levels such as a cruise ship and nursing home in Washington State. Also, some schools are closing. The final fallback is a vaccine. Normally, that takes about a year. However, there are many more labs working on this than normal, and some existing vaccines may work.

The fourth fallback is critical. Even if the virus goes away from the U.S. come April, it may spread in the Southern Hemisphere, then come back here next fall.

Stocks

The Covid-19 spread in the U.S. has resulted in the predictable panic selling. I am not criticizing the selling in general. The market was relatively high, and the risk of the virus is high until contained. A few stocks have rallied due to Covid-19. Many of these such as Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are pursuing a vaccine. The more doing so, the better for all of us. But success is very iffy, and there is heavy competition. These stocks are highly volatile and risky. Most of these have pulled back significantly.

There are other stocks that should benefit from voluntary or mandated lockdowns. Yet these stocks have also declined. Three such stocks are summarized below.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has struggled over the past two years but is in exactly the business that does well in a pandemic. Its largest business is distributing medical supplies. The next largest, and the key here, is manufacturing medical protective clothing and supplies, known as Global Products. The stocks of other companies in this space such as Lakeland (LAKE) and Alpha Pro (APT) are up considerably over the past month. Owens & Minor stock has dropped 35% since it peaked on March 2, 2020. The drop is partially due to the recent earnings report. The company easily beat the earnings estimate but provided a reduced guidance for 2020 of adjusted earnings of $0.50 - $0.60. This is before the possibilities of additional work from the coronavirus. The company has already increased production of protective apparel by 50% and expects to further ramp up. It is one of the largest manufacturers of medical protective gear in the U.S. The Global Products segment, while only 17% of revenues in the last quarter, contributed 54% of operating profits. That is primarily due to distribution being a low margin business.

Owens & Minor has struggled in the past two years as margins in its largest business, medical distribution, got squeezed by competition. That business also lost customers due to poor service. A new CEO was hired about a year ago and has stopped the bleeding caused by customer service issues. Meanwhile, the protective apparel business has done well and will significantly benefit from medical facilities gearing up for the coronavirus, whether it comes to them or not.

Owens & Minor's stock has been punished over the past two years by high leverage and declining profits. However, new management has turned around earnings. Adjusted EPS increased during 2019 increased from $0.02 in Q1 to $0.10 in Q2, to $0.20 in Q3, and to $0.24 in Q4. These improvements were driven by improved efficiencies, mix and in part by seasonality. The slightly lower EPS guidance for 2020 takes into account the loss of customers in its distribution business during 2019. Management claims they are growing customers again.

The company is addressing leverage and earnings by putting up for sale its money losing European distribution business, Movianto. It has already deconsolidated this operation, resulting in a $100 million+ drop in sales in the most recent quarter. Cash flow from operations was $166 million in 2019, and $118 million of that was used to reduce interest bearing debt. The sale of Movianto should add at least another $100 million just from converting working capital into cash, in addition to the sale price.

In summary, this is a company in a stable business, that has new management already showing results. It has a large business that will strongly benefit from the coronavirus even if it starts to fade tomorrow. Leverage is the biggest issue, and it is being addressed.

Source: stockcharts.com

Glu Mobile

With more people staying at home, either voluntarily or mandatorily, what is the most likely use of their newfound time? For many, it will be video games. The three biggest names in this category are Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). These are all trading at PE ratios of 25 or higher, making them expensive. Of the console suppliers, only Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is a pure play. It also trades at a high multiple and is based in Japan. My preference in this space is Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), a newer company that specializes in games on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Glu's games are in four different genres and include; Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, QuizUp, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay.

Glu has steadily grown revenues from $79 million in 2009 to $411 million in 2019. The revenues CAGR the past three years has been 27%, though it declined to 12% in 2019. The company lost money each year until 2019 when it swung to an EPS of $0.06. Operating expenses include research and development and sales and marketing that combined were 57% of revenues in 2019. These are partially discretionary and could be reduced if necessary. The company had no interest bearing debt and $127 million of cash on December 31, 2019. The company has beaten earnings estimates each of the past four quarters. Earnings are estimated at $0.25 this year and $0.41 next year. The stock price is under 2x revenues versus 4x + for the three peers noted above despite similar growth profiles and more earnings leverage.

The stock has declined as shown below about 20% over the past two weeks more than its peers.

Source: stockcharts.com

Heritage Global, Inc.

Heritage Global (OTCQB:HGBL) is a more traditional counter-cyclical. Its primary business is auctioning or buying and selling used commercial equipment. Business is good, but gets much better in an economic downturn as businesses close operations or go bankrupt. A smaller business segment is distressed accounts receivable brokerage which also benefits from economic weakness.

The balance sheet is in good shape. The company had only $438,000 of interest bearing debt and $2.7 million of cash on December 31, 2019. Net income totaled $0.13 per share in both 2019 and 2018. The 2019 earnings benefited from a tax break, bringing adjusted earnings to about $0.10. That puts the PE ratio at about 10. The biggest issue is a lack of liquidity in the stock. For a similar much larger company with no liquidity issues, look at Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA). You will have to pay up, the PE is close to 30. Another to look at is Liquidity Services (LQDT), though it has struggled in recent years.

Source: stockcharts.com

Takeaway

You should consider having two watch lists. One of stocks that will do well in a continued coronavirus environment and one of stocks to buy once the virus starts to fade. The latter stocks should include those that dropped the most and most needlessly.

These three stocks are a trade on the current environment, though you may want to consider adding Owens & Minor longer term. New management appears to have turned things around. Heritage Global also makes a good portfolio hedge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMI GLUU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.