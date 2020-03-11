Aspen Group: This Fast-Growing Online Education Provider Is Mostly Immune To Coronavirus

The company is the low cost provider in its market which will allow a robust demand even in a recession.

Yesterday, the company released its third quarter financials. Record revenues of $12.5M were reported (48% Y0Y growth) in this seasonal slow quarter. That said, as the share price is down 22% from the recent highs - investors have one thing in mind - the devastating Coronavirus.

Aspen Group is a mostly-online provider of higher education. Specifically, the company targets higher education degrees in nursing. I recommend reading my first article on the company for an in-depth walk-through of different programs and characteristics of the business. Also, my second article provides additional information. This will be my third article on the company.

I will use this article to explain why in addition to being an extraordinary long term investment, ASPU is also immune to the Coronavirus that is so devastating the stock market:

1) Healthcare - I will start by stating the obvious - If this plague goes on the US will need more nurses. This leads me to believe that even if schools/universities will shut down, nursing schools will be exempted from such shutdown.

2) Online - most of the company's programs are online, which can be completed from home. What a great way to spend your time during a two-weeks isolation. That said, the two most promising programs are online-offline hybrid. First there's the prelicensure program - in yesterday's CC the CEO explained that there are several telehealth solutions that can replace the on-campus part of the program. Second there's the FNP program that include a couple of weekend immersions throughout the program - Here the CEO offered several solutions, the first being if a certain campus needs to be closed (let's call it the San Diego campus) then immersions can be moved to the Phoenix campus. the second solution offered was again telehealth. For this reason, I don't expect much disruption to ASPU business.

3) Low cost provider - ASPU offers the cheapest programs around, by a significant margin. In case of a prolonged recession induced by the Coronavirus, the attractive pricing will attract more students who prefer to spend less on tuition.

4) Balance Sheet - Luckily, ASPU is entering this health crisis with the best balance sheet it ever had. The company just raised $16M in equity and refinanced its debt which now has a conversion option. The company will not need to raise cash anytime soon (if at all).

Additionally, in the call yesterday, the CEO did not mention any slowdown in enrollments. Instead he mentioned the following:

A) an increase in marketing spending that happened because returns on this spending is very attractive.

B) He increased guidance on revenue growth for the year.

In summary, I expect ASPU to continue to ramp its revenues and grow even in these hard times. The lower share price is a great entry opportunity. Eventually, the market will catch up with its mistake and it might happen quicker rather than later.

Valuation

Looking at the pre-licensure program, the company currently has two operating campuses in Phoenix. ASPU is set to open two additional campuses in the second half of 2020, and set a goal of 14 campuses by 2024. Per company's guidance, a mature campus (year 4) should generate $14M of revenues at a 30% EBITDA margin (I believe this EBITDA margin is conservative). If one expects $100M of revenues and $30M of EBITDA it is easy to justify a 15x multiple (given the significant growth rate) and value of $450M which implies a $21 target for the share. However, the exercise I've just went through assigns zero value to the other programs the company offers - which is obviously non sense.

As the share price sits at under $8 accuracy is hardly needed here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASPU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.