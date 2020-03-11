NASB Financial: A 4.4% Yielding Bank Trading At A Discount

Their loan balance decreased as their gain on sale of loans increased. This is a trend to keep an eye on going forward.

NASB has very strong earnings in 2019. One of the predominant drivers of growth is the gain on sale of loans.

NASB has a strong dividend yield of 4.4% and announced a 10% dividend increase this year. This was after they did not increase their dividend in 2019.

We are constantly on the prowl for undervalued, dividend growth community bank stocks. Today's analysis will take us to Kansas City, Missouri. We will review the recent performance of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTC:OTC:NASB) and run the company through our infamous dividend stock screener. We have been picky of late, and a lot of companies have not met out investment criteria. However, NASB might just do the trick based on their performance, value, dividend yield, and recent dividend growth. But lets take a detailed look at the numbers to confirm this!

First, about NASB Financial, Inc. The bank has 11 branches in the Kansas City, Missouri market. As of 12/31/19, the bank had $2.5 billion in assets. The bank is right in the sweet spot of community banks that we like to cover (Between $500m and $5b in assets). Banks in this range typically offer a full suite of financial products to those in their community without getting involved in too complicated of transactions.

The company recently released earnings and published their 2019 annual report on their investor relations website. In this section, we will review the company's year end financial statements to assess their recent stock performance. All figures were pulled from the annual report and Q1 earnings release published on their investor relations page. It is important to note that their fiscal year end is as of September 30, 2019. So 12/31/19 represents their Q1 results, not their YE results.

2019 was a very strong year for NASB. For fiscal year ended 2019 (as of 9/30/19), the company reported strong growth in net income growth. Their 12 month income was $43.1m, which was an increase compared to the $23.1m reported last year. Holy smokes is that an increase. The following table from their annual report helps highlight the driving force behind the increase.

Net interest income increased by nearly $5m despite a 46 basis point decrease in their net interest margin. Think about that for a second. To me, that indicates that the bank must have had a large increase in loans. Because in order to offset the decrease in NIM, their total loans that are generating the income must have increased significantly. Looking at their balance sheet, their loans grew from $1.83b at 9/30/18 to $2.32b at 9/30/19. Exactly the trend I was expecting. That is remarkable and very strong loan growth. The best part is that the company did not have to acquire another bank to achieve strong loan growth.

The other obvious drive in net income growth was the strong increase of Other Income compared to last year. To identify the culprit, I took a deeper dive into the bank's income statement. There was one line item under the other income category that was a driver for the increase bank recorded an increase of $17.9m in gains on loan sales compared to the previous year. That will do the trick for sure!

Now, here is the question. Is this a one-time gain? Or is this a trend that is going to continue during fiscal year 2020. Glad you asked! To identify this, I looked at the company's first quarter earnings release. The bank has already recorded a gain on the sale of loans receivable of $18.9m compared to $8.9m during the first quarter of last year.

But as Lee Corso says...."Not so fast my friends." Before I get too excited about the fact the bank continues to pump out large gains on the sale of loans, I have to highlight the trend in the balance of total loans as of 12/31/19. At the end of Q1, their total loans balance was $2.26b, down from $2.32b at 9/30/19. I hope that the bank is not going to start selling off a large chunk of their loan portfolio to record these gains. Especially if they are selling quality loans to do so. Now, their loan portfolio did not decrease by a significant margin. But this is a trend I would keep my eye on. Will the loan portfolio continue to shrink in 2020 and beyond? Only time will tell.

Quickly, lets note the company's Q1 performance. I already discussed their strong income from the sale of loans. How did that translate to the rest of the balance sheet. That is easy. The bank crushed it in Q1. Their net income was $14,670m and their EPS was $1.99 per share. Annualized, their net income is set to be $56,680m and $7.96 per share. That is well above the full year amounts recorded for last year. How could you not like this bank's earnings?

To shift gears, on Friday March 6, the bank announced a 10% increase in their quarterly dividend payment. Their dividend increased from $.50 per share to $.55 per share. The company's 3-year average dividend growth rate is 22% and their 5-year average dividend growth rate is 23%. Here is the most fascinating thing about those averages...the bank didn't announce a dividend increase in 2019. Thus, those dividend growth rates are reflective of that.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed NASB's recent financials, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, in order for me to consider investing in this bank, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry and the bank's performance discussed earlier), and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield). For dividend yield, we like to see community banks with a dividend yield above 4%. Let's dive into the analysis.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - The bank has a P/E ratio of 8.55X. That is significantly lower than both the market and recent bank stock analyses we have performed. The recent analyses have calculated P/E ratios between 11X - 13X. Clearly, NASB is trading at a discount to the community bank market.

Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and the ability to continue growing its dividend going forward. NASB's dividend payout ratio is only 37.81%. That is great considering the bank's strong dividend yield. However, it is worth noting the drastic decrease in dividend payout ratio compared to last year (See chart earlier in the article). I would be more concerned; however, the company's Q1 EPS was $1.99 per share. So it looks like their earnings will be strong in 2020 and in fact, their dividend payout ratio will decrease further.

Dividend Growth History and Rate - I previously discussed the strong dividend increase from NASB and their recent history, so I won't elaborate too much on that. In this section, I want to now focus my attention on NASB's dividend growth rate history. NASB's dividend history has been pretty interesting, to say the least. Looking at the following chart, obtained from dividendchannel.com, it is clear that while NASB's dividend has trended upward recently, it has been anything by consistent and predictable.

My first instinct was "what the heck happened between 2019 and 2014?" s their a dividend cut? Why did the chart jump ahead 5 years?

Those are all fair questions. Upon further review of the history, the bank actually did not pay a dividend from 2010 to 2013. The bank was under a consent order from the OCC and an enforcement action from the Federal Reserve during that time frame. Thus, no dividend was paid until the enforcement actions were lifted. Once lifted in 2014, the company came roaring back with their dividend payments. They declared a special $.60 per share dividend and a regular, quarterly dividend of $.10 per share.

Since 2014, the bank has had an interesting blend of special dividend payments and annual dividend increases. The bank announced special dividends in 2014, 2015, and 2018. During this time frame the bank announced dividend increases in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020. Why did the bank skipped 2019? Who knows. In fact, based on their strong earnings, I'm shocked that the bank didn't announce a special dividend in 2019.

Dividend Yield - The bank's current dividend yield is 4.40%. This exceeds the threshold set forth earlier in the section!

Summary

NASB has earned a spot at the top of my dividend stock watch for the coming month. NASB passed all the metrics of our dividend stock screener and the bank has performed very well of late. There are a few trends to monitor. First, I would love to see more consistent dividend growth. I am less concerned about the lack of dividend payment from 2010 to 2013 since the bank is no longer under regulatory scrutiny (and there have not been any regulatory issues since). However, I am perplexed as to why the bank did not increase their dividend in 2019 after notching record earnings. At least they continued their growth again in 2020. Second, I am keeping an eye on their loan portfolio. Hopefully the decrease in loans was a one-time blip and the trend reverses in Q2. Still, these two items to monitor are not enough to offset the fact that the bank is a well performing, undervalued dividend growth stock with a very strong yield and dividend growth rate.

What do you think of NASB? Are you investing in the bank and their strong dividend yield? Or are you avoiding the financial sector entirely until the market calms down?

Disclosure: I am/we are long NASB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.