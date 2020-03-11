Build A Bear: COVID-19 Makes Us More Bearish

Valuation is back to near all time lows but we're not buying yet as we believe there may be more downside.

Build A Bear Workshop(BBW) has been one of our most profitable longs so far. After reporting great preliminary Q4 results, it ran up from $3 to $5.5, which is where we took profits. I know in our first article we had put a price target of $8 on the company, but after many disappointments, we decided to sell out at slightly above $5, which still allowed us to generate substantial profits as we had averaged down.

After the COVID-19 outbreak and the decline in oil prices, the stock has fallen back to around $3. While we have bought at this price in the past, uncertainty regarding COVID-19 in the US and Europe means we will wait for a lower price before buying.

Why we cut our price target

When we first covered the company in July of 2019, we were expecting 2019 to be a stellar year. Management had assured investors that a strong movie slate, along with the lessening of 2018 headwinds, would lead to a great 2019. This is why we came into the year expecting strong revenue and profitability improvements.

While 2019 definitely will be a much better year compared to 2018, the extent of the improvements was disappointing. This year, BBW will likely barely generate a profit and revenues will be flat, despite strong growth in both the commercial and e-commerce channels. Other than the recent guidance increase, the whole year seems to have been a disappointment, with frequent earnings misses.

Source: investor presentation

BBW has UK exposure, and Brexit also didn’t turn out as expected. We had expected Brexit to be completed in October, but it was delayed to January 31, further decreasing consumer confidence in the UK. We were also disappointed that the commercial segment could not continue its strong sequential growth.

Coronavirus

We’re sure everyone has heard of COVID-19 by now. The virus has now infected over 100k people all around the world and killed over 3k people. Most of BBW's corporately owned shops are located in the UK and the US, both of which have at least several hundred coronavirus cases. We're not too worried about the UK as the country has tested over 20k people and founded just 200 cases. The US though has only tested 4.3k people, so we have reason to believe there could be widespread community transmission. So far, life is going on normally for most people, but as the case count continues to rise, we believe BBW will be hit hard.

Many of the best performing BBW stores are located in tourist areas(London Eye, Mall of America, etc), and many of these tourist attractions are likely to get shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they tend to attract crowds. In fact, several high profile events like SXSW have already been canceled in Seattle.

We should also note that much of BBW's 3rd party store locations, which contributes to their commercial revenues, are located in high-risk areas like cruise ships, which puts this revenue line at risk as well.

Source: investor presentation

Investors need to realize that BBW is a consumer discretionary company, and in tough times, consumer discretionary spend will get cut first. It's doubtful that people will be likely to go to BBW stores when they’re quarantining themselves. BBW does have an online store, but according to management, this online store contributes to less than 10% of total retail revenues.

In the upcoming Q4 report, we expect management to cut Q1 guidance substantially and cut Q2 guidance even more. In China, many shops saw comparable sales decline 50% or more after the lockdown due to lower store traffic. It’s doubtful that such drastic declines in-store traffic will happen in the US, but it is a possibility.

On the bright side, BBW is cash-rich and will unlikely go out of business, as long as the coronavirus doesn’t last for more than a quarter or two. It will likely take heavy losses in Q1 and Q2 but should benefit from suppressed demand in Q3 or Q4 if the coronavirus situation is solved by that point.

Valuation

Currently, BBW’s valuation is quite conservative, at just $51mil. For a company expecting a net cash position of $25-30mil at the end of Q4 2019, this represents an EV of just $20-25mil.

However, the terrible attempt at controlling the virus in the US makes us believe that at some point in the future, the virus will become much more widespread, leading to massive store traffic declines. BBW will likely be forced to close many of its best performing stores temporarily. When this happens, we believe BBW will plunge to new lows as people rush to get rid of their retail stocks. As such, we will not be buying BBW at this valuation.

Takeaway

Overall, BBW is cheap at the moment. However, in this market, cheap can always get cheaper, as many investors have recently been finding out. BBW’s financials could deteriorate quickly if the coronavirus gets worse, so we would wait a while for it to decline further before buying. With that being said, we do love BBW's progress on its turnaround plan and are eagerly watching for a chance to buy back our shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.