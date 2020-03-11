Valaris - Prepare For Bankruptcy After Recent Events

There appears to be no sense in wasting more precious cash for interest payments on bonds trading at discounts of up to 80% of face value. Investors should prepare for near-term bankruptcy and sell existing positions or even consider outright shorting the shares.

Updating my cash usage projection for FY2020 and FY2021. Under the new scenario, company likely to exhaust its $1.6 billion credit facility by the end of next year.

Last remaining high-margin legacy contract likely to be terminated after a major blowout preventer incident last week. Company estimates an EBITDA impact of up to $150 million.

Valaris PLC (NYSE:VAL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After recent events, it might be time for leading offshore driller Valaris investors and bondholders to prepare for restructuring its debt obligations under chapter 11 as the fallout from the coronavirus-induced reduction in worldwide oil demand, a new oil price war and the potential loss of the company's last remaining ultra high-margin contract appears to be far too much to withstand by the ailing company.

Both onshore and offshore oil service stocks have already been hit hard after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has caused a considerable decrease in oil demand since the beginning of the year but the new oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia is now causing weak demand to be met with vastly increasing supply.

As a result, the company's customers will be suffering from materially lower near-term cash flows. In addition, the increased uncertainty does not bode well for upcoming final investment decisions on new offshore development and exploration projects.

This weekend's events will almost certainly cause a major setback for the entire oil service industry with both onshore and offshore activity impacted materially.

With supermajors likely remaining focused on protecting their generous dividend payouts, capex obviously needs to come down which in case of offshore will cause an already oversupplied rig market to be pressured further.

With large parts of the benign environment floater fleet currently working on short-term contracts, near-term impact could be substantial as more and more idle rigs would be chasing a considerably lower number of contract opportunities.

Photo: Drillship Valaris DS-8 (formerly Ensco DS-8) spotted offshore Angola in March 2016 - Source: MarineTraffic.com

While peers like Transocean (RIG), Noble Corporation (NE), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), Pacific Drilling (PACD), Seadrill (SDRL) and Borr Drilling (BORR) will share the pain, Valaris now appears to be facing a total meltdown with the company's very last remaining ultra high-margin contract apparently on the brink of termination:

On March 7, 2020, the VALARIS DS-8 experienced a non-drilling incident while operating offshore Angola resulting in the blowout preventer ("BOP") stack being disconnected from the riser while the rig was moving between well locations. The BOP stack dropped to the seabed floor, clear of any subsea structures. Valaris plc (the “Company”) has located the BOP stack and is actively working on ways to recover or replace the BOP stack so that operations can be resumed. No injuries, environmental pollution or third-party damage resulted from the BOP stack being disconnected. The Company is investigating the cause of the incident. The rig is contracted to operate through November 2020 at an operating rate of approximately $620,000 per day. The operator could seek to terminate the drilling contract for VALARIS DS-8 as a result of this incident. If this drilling contract were terminated, it would decrease the Company’s contracted revenue backlog of $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2019 by approximately $150 million, and negatively impact the Company’s 2020 EBITDA guidance of $210 million to $240 million, which was provided on its February 21, 2020 conference call, by approximately $150 million, inclusive of estimated BOP repair costs. The Company has loss of hire insurance for VALARIS DS-8 and will seek to recover losses incurred, in accordance with the terms of the policy. There is a 45-day deductible waiting period under the policy, and there can be no assurance as to the timing and amount of insurance proceeds paid to the Company.

Remember, the drillship "Valaris DS-8" is currently working for Total (TOT) offshore West Africa. At a dayrate of 634,000 (including mobilization fees), the rig accounts for approximately 11% of Valaris' total revenue and earns an estimated up to $170 million of free cash flow on an annualized basis. Effectively, this single legacy contract was going to contribute the vast majority of Valaris' projected FY2020 EBITDA of $210-240 million.

With operations having been suspended on the "Valaris DS-8", the rig will be on zero dayrate for the time being and while the company might recover some losses from its insurance carrier, the potential amount and timing remains entirely uncertain as of today.

There's little doubt about Total using the incident to terminate this very expensive legacy contract, particularly after this weekend's events.

Using the company's stated $150 million EBITDA impact, FY2020 EBITDA range would be reduced to $60-$90 million without considering any further issues from the above discussed double whammy of coronavirus-induced demand slowdown and vastly increased supply due to the new oil price war.

Assuming no near-term insurance proceeds and no impact from the new oil price environment, projected FY2020 cash usage would increase to almost $800 million:

Source: Q4 Conference Call Transcript, Author's Own Work

Keep in mind that actual guidance for cash taxes was "to likely be in excess of $100 million" which could result in cash usage to be even higher than calculated in the table above.

As of January 31, Valaris had just $90 million of total outstanding borrowings under its $1.6 billion revolving credit facility but this number could now increase to well above $850 million by year end, assuming the company not raising additional capital.

Looking even further ahead, this weekend's events have caused me to reduce my FY2021 EBITDA estimate from $275 million to $150 million and tweak my projections for cash interest and restructuring costs somewhat:

Source: Author's Own Work

Using the estimate above and again assuming the company not raising additional debt or equity, the company would have largely exhausted its credit facility at the end of FY2021.

Given the new situation, there's not much sense in wasting more precious cash on debt service going forward with bond market participants apparently very much aware of the issue:

Source: Finra

With even the company's March 2021 notes now trading at below 50% of face value, investors need to prepare for the company filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. With noteholders on average now anticipating an almost 70% haircut, the equity appears worthless.

Even after the devastating losses suffered over the past couple of weeks, Valaris' market capitalization still calculates to more than $200 million leaving plenty of room for the shares to drop even further.

Bottom Line:

The renewed collapse in oil prices and the likely termination of the company's last remaining high margin contract will further impact Valaris' already weak financials. Given market participants' expectations for the new price war to rage for an extended period of time, the offshore drilling industry is about to suffer another, major setback. Given the new situation, there's little sense for a struggling company like Valaris to delay the apparent inevitable further.

In addition, expect Valaris to be approached by distressed debt investors which have recently picked up the company's bonds at pennies on the dollar to start working on a plan of reorganization which would subsequently be implemented under chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.

Given the very real short-term bankruptcy risk, investors should consider selling remaining positions or even outright shorting the shares.

Just like fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov, I do not expect Saudi Arabia and Russia coming to terms on new oil production cuts anytime soon which could result in ongoing pressure on oil prices.

Certainly this is not the time to be long offshore drilling stocks or oil- and gas-related stocks in general. While outsized volatility might still yield decent gains for experienced traders, I would advise buy-and-hold investors to remain on the sidelines here.

